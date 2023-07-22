Want to catch the FIFA Women’s World Cup live streams in Singapore? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! You can access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, where all the action is happening. To access these streaming services in Singapore, you can use ExpressVPN, a nifty tool lets you safely and securely watch live streams for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup for free in Singapore

Broadcasters all over the world will carry live streams for the games. You can securely live stream 2023 Women’s World Cup with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the Women’s FIFA World Cup for free online

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing Women’s World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC will also air the World Cup final on August 20. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

ITVX

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free 2023 Women’s World Cup streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. Like the BBC, ITV is expected to show the other half of World Cup matches in the UK and offer a free simulcast of the final.

7plus

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of the Women’s World Cup via the 7plus app! Fifteen key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. You can also catch cricket, AFL, and even select NFL games on 7plus! Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

RTÉ and TG4

Price: Free

Country: Republic of Ireland

Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and TG4 are showing the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using RTÉ Player or TG4.

ORF

Language: German

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, and it’s also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events!

RTBF

Language: French

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 Women’s World Cup. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, and more.

France TV and 6play

Language: French

French streaming services France TV and 6play will offer free live streams of Women’s World Cup matches with French commentary.

Globoplay

Language: Portuguese

The Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay offers free streaming of World Cup matches in Portuguese.

ARD/ZDF

Language: German

German broadcasters ARD and ZDF are showing free German-language FIFA Women’s World Cup streams online. The two networks will combine to show all 64 matches!

RAIPlay

Language: Italian

You can follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay will offer 15 World Cup matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final.

NOS

Language: Dutch

Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream the ​​2023 Women’s World Cup for free on the national broadcaster, NOS. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels.

NRK TV

Language: Norwegian

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will offer free coverage of select ​​2023 Women’s World Cup matches shown with Norwegian commentary.

RTVE

Language: Spanish

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

Watch Women’s FIFA World Cup highlights for free in Singapore

FIFA+

Price: Free

While you won’t be able to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup live on FIFA+, the service is a great companion app for football fans who want to rewatch classic World Cup games, browse the latest news and results, and pore over match data from games around the world. FIFA’s own streaming platform does offer highlights, documentaries, and plenty of other content to watch on-demand.

YouTube

Price: Free

You can catch highlights of games, goals, and memorable moments throughout the tournament on the official FIFA YouTube channel.

Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023: Groups and list of qualified countries

Group A Group B Group C Group D New Zealand (host) Australia (host) Spain England Norway Republic of Ireland Costa Rica Haiti Philippines Nigeria Zambia Denmark Switzerland Canada Japan China

Group E Group F Group G Group H United States France Sweden Germany Vietnam Jamaica South Africa Morocco Netherlands Brazil Italy Colombia Portugal Panama Argentina South Korea

Germany Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) when co-host New Zealand faces Norway. The World Cup final will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in Accor Stadium in Sydney. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) Network (Group A) New Zealand vs. Norway (Winner: New Zealand 1-0) July 20 5 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group B) Australia vs. Republic of Ireland (Winner: Australia 1-0) July 20 8 p.m. 6 a.m. ITV (Group B) Nigeria vs. Canada July 21 12:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. (July 20) BBC (Group A) Philippines vs. Switzerland July 21 5 p.m. 1:00 a.m. ITV (Group C) Spain vs. Costa Rica July 21 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. BBC (Group E) United States vs. Vietnam July 22 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 21) BBC (Group C) Zambia vs. Japan July 22 7 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group D) England v Haiti July 22 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. ITV (Group D) Denmark vs. China July 22 8 p.m. 8 a.m. BBC (Group G) Sweden vs. South Africa July 23 5 p.m. 1 a.m. BBC (Group E) Netherlands vs. Portugal July 23 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. BBC (Group F) France vs. Jamaica July 23 8 p.m. 6 a.m. ITV (Group G) Italy vs. Argentina July 24 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ITV (Group H) Germany vs. Morocco July 24 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. ITV (Group F) Brazil vs. Panama July 24 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. ITV (Group H) Colombia vs. South Korea July 25 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (July 24) BBC (Group A) New Zealand vs. Philippines July 25 5:30 p.m. 1:30 a.m. ITV (Group A) Switzerland vs. Norway July 25 8 p.m. 4 a.m. ITV (Group C) Spain vs. Zambia July 26 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. BBC (Group C) Japan vs. Costa Rica July 26 5 p.m. 1 a.m. ITV (Group B) Canada vs. Republic of Ireland July 26 8 p.m. 8 a.m. ITV (Group E) United States vs. Netherlands July 27 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 26) BBC (Group E) Portugal vs. Vietnam July 27 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. ITV (Group B) Australia vs. Nigeria July 27 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Group D) England vs. Denmark July 28 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. BBC (Group G) Argentina vs. South Africa July 28 12 p.m. 8 p.m. (July 27) ITV (Group D) China vs. Haiti July 28 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. ITV (Group G) Sweden vs. Italy July 29 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. BBC (Group F) France vs. Brazil July 29 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Group F) Panama vs. Jamaica July 29 8:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. ITV (Group H) Germany vs. Colombia July 30 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. ITV (Group H) South Korea vs. Morocco July 30 2 p.m. 12:30 a.m. BBC (Group A) Norway vs. Philippines July 30 7 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group A) Switzerland vs. New Zealand July 30 7 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group B) Canada vs. Australia July 31 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Group C) Japan vs. Spain July 31 7 p.m. 3 a.m. ITV (Group C) Costa Rica vs. Zambia July 31 7 p.m. 3 a.m. ITV (Group B) Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria July 31 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Group E) Portugal vs. USA August 1 7 p.m. 3 a.m. ITV (Group E) Vietnam vs. Netherlands August 1 7 p.m. 3 a.m. ITV (Group D) Haiti vs. Denmark August 1 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ITV (Group D) China vs. England August 1 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. ITV (Group F) Panama vs. France August 2 8 p.m. 6 a.m. ITV (Group F) Jamaica vs. Brazil August 2 8 p.m. 6 a.m. ITV (Group G) South Africa vs. Italy August 2 7 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group G) Argentina vs. Sweden August 2 7 p.m. 3 a.m. BBC (Group H) South Korea vs. Germany August 3 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Group H) Morocco vs. Colombia August 3 6 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC (Round of 16) Group A Winner vs. Group C Runner-up August 5 5 p.m. 1 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group C Winner vs. Group A Runner-up August 5 8 p.m. 4 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group E Winner vs. Group G Runner-up August 6 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (August 5) TBD (Round of 16) Group G Winner vs. Group E Runner-up August 6 7 p.m. 5 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group D Winner vs. Group B Runner-up August 7 5:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group B Winner vs. Group D Runner-up August 7 5:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group H Winner vs. Group F Runner-up August 8 6 p.m. 7 a.m. TBD (Round of 16) Group F Winner vs. Group H Runner-up August 8 8:30 p.m. 4 a.m. TBD (Quarterfinal 1) TBD vs. TBD August 11 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (August 10) TBD (Quarterfinal 2) TBD vs. TBD August 11 7:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. TBD (Quarterfinal 3) TBD vs. TBD August 12 5 p.m. 3 a.m. TBD (Quarterfinal 4) TBD vs. TBD August 12 8:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. TBD (Semifinal) TBD vs. TBD August 15 8 p.m. 4 a.m. TBD (Semifinal) TBD vs. TBD August 16 8 p.m. 6 a.m. TBD (3rd Place) TBD vs. TBD August 19 6 p.m. 4 a.m. TBD (Final) TBD vs. TBD August 20 8 p.m. 6 a.m. BBC, ITV

2023 Women’s World Cup odds

Will the United States win the Women’s World Cup once again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand

+16000 Haiti

+16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

FAQ: About the 2023 Women's World Cup Who will host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup? Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia will host the final on August 20. Will the Women's World Cup be televised? Yes! You can watch the Women's World Cup on Fox and FS1 in the United States, the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, 7plus in Australia, and many other streaming services across the globe. Can I watch the Women's World Cup on Paramount Plus? No, you cannot stream the 2023 Women's World Cup on Paramount Plus. Fox is the exclusive English rights holder in the United States. Is Peacock streaming the World Cup for free? No, Peacock will not live stream Women's World Cup games for free. However, Peacock will offer all 64 matches in Spanish. Subscriptions start at 5 USD/month. Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup? Yes, Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. Women's National Team during the 2023 World Cup. However, Rapinoe is expected to come off the bench rather than start as she did when leading the USWNT to gold in 2015 and 2019.

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow! If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.