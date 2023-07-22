Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: Singapore

Live stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for free in Singapore

Updated: July 24, 2023

Safely and securely stream every match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Singapore!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Want to catch the FIFA Women’s World Cup live streams in Singapore? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! You can access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, where all the action is happening. To access these streaming services in Singapore, you can use ExpressVPN, a nifty tool lets you safely and securely watch live streams for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Whether you’re looking to stream every one of the 64 scheduled matches or only tune in to see your favorite team, you’re in luck. Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription! 

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup for free in Singapore

Broadcasters all over the world will carry live streams for the games. You can securely live stream 2023 Women’s World Cup with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the Women’s FIFA World Cup for free online

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing Women’s World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC will also air the World Cup final on August 20. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Watch BBC iPlayer With a VPN

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

ITVX

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free 2023 Women’s World Cup streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. Like the BBC, ITV is expected to show the other half of World Cup matches in the UK and offer a free simulcast of the final.

How to Stream ITV

7plus

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of the Women’s World Cup via the 7plus app! Fifteen key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. You can also catch cricket, AFL, and even select NFL games on 7plus! Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

Watch 7plus With a VPN

RTÉ and TG4

Price: Free

Country: Republic of Ireland

Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and TG4 are showing the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using RTÉ Player or TG4.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

ORF

Language: German

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, and it’s also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events! 

Watch the World Cup on ORF

RTBF

Language: French

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 Women’s World Cup. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, and more.

Live Stream RTBF Online

France TV and 6play

Language: French

French streaming services France TV and 6play will offer free live streams of Women’s World Cup matches with French commentary.

How to Watch France TV With VPN

Globoplay

Language: Portuguese

The Brazilian streaming platform Globoplay offers free streaming of World Cup matches in Portuguese.

VPN for Globoplay

ARD/ZDF

Language: German

German broadcasters ARD and ZDF are showing free German-language FIFA Women’s World Cup streams online. The two networks will combine to show all 64 matches!

Watch ARD With a VPN

RAIPlay

Language: Italian

You can follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay will offer 15 World Cup matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final.

How to Stream With RaiPlay

NOS

Language: Dutch

Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream the ​​2023 Women’s World Cup for free on the national broadcaster, NOS. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels.

Watch NOS With a VPN

NRK TV

Language: Norwegian

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will offer free coverage of select ​​2023 Women’s World Cup matches shown with Norwegian commentary.

How to Stream NRK

RTVE

Language: Spanish

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

Get ExpressVPN

Watch Women’s FIFA World Cup highlights for free in Singapore

FIFA+

Price: Free

While you won’t be able to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup live on FIFA+, the service is a great companion app for football fans who want to rewatch classic World Cup games, browse the latest news and results, and pore over match data from games around the world. FIFA’s own streaming platform does offer highlights, documentaries, and plenty of other content to watch on-demand.

YouTube

Price: Free

You can catch highlights of games, goals, and memorable moments throughout the tournament on the official FIFA YouTube channel.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023: Groups and list of qualified countries

    
Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
New Zealand (host)Australia (host)SpainEngland
NorwayRepublic of IrelandCosta RicaHaiti
PhilippinesNigeriaZambiaDenmark
SwitzerlandCanadaJapanChina

 

    
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
United StatesFranceSwedenGermany
VietnamJamaicaSouth AfricaMorocco
NetherlandsBrazilItalyColombia
PortugalPanamaArgentinaSouth Korea

Germany Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) when co-host New Zealand faces Norway. The World Cup final will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in Accor Stadium in Sydney. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below. 

Match DateTime (local)Time (ET)Network
(Group A) New Zealand vs. Norway (Winner: New Zealand 1-0) July 205 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group B) Australia vs. Republic of Ireland (Winner: Australia 1-0)July 208 p.m.6 a.m.ITV
(Group B) Nigeria vs. CanadaJuly 2112:30 p.m.10:30 p.m. (July 20)BBC
(Group A) Philippines vs. SwitzerlandJuly 215 p.m.1:00 a.m.ITV
(Group C) Spain vs. Costa Rica July 217:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.BBC
(Group E) United States vs. VietnamJuly 221 p.m.9 p.m. (July 21)BBC
(Group C) Zambia vs. JapanJuly 227 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group D) England v Haiti July 227:30 p.m.5:30 a.m.ITV
(Group D) Denmark vs. ChinaJuly 228 p.m.8 a.m.BBC
(Group G) Sweden vs. South AfricaJuly 235 p.m.1 a.m.BBC
(Group E) Netherlands vs. PortugalJuly 237:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.BBC
(Group F) France vs. JamaicaJuly 238 p.m.6 a.m.ITV
(Group G) Italy vs. ArgentinaJuly 247 p.m.2 a.m.ITV
(Group H) Germany vs. MoroccoJuly 246:30 p.m.4:30 a.m.ITV
(Group F) Brazil vs. PanamaJuly 248:30 p.m.7 a.m.ITV
(Group H) Colombia vs. South KoreaJuly 2512 p.m.10 p.m. (July 24)BBC
(Group A) New Zealand vs. PhilippinesJuly 255:30 p.m.1:30 a.m.ITV
(Group A) Switzerland vs. NorwayJuly 258 p.m.4 a.m.ITV
(Group C) Spain vs. ZambiaJuly 267:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.BBC
(Group C) Japan vs. Costa RicaJuly 265 p.m.1 a.m.ITV
(Group B) Canada vs. Republic of IrelandJuly 268 p.m.8 a.m.ITV
(Group E) United States vs. NetherlandsJuly 271 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 26)BBC
(Group E) Portugal vs. VietnamJuly 277:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.ITV
(Group B) Australia vs. NigeriaJuly 278 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Group D) England vs. DenmarkJuly 286:30 p.m.4:30 a.m.BBC
(Group G) Argentina vs. South AfricaJuly 2812 p.m.8 p.m. (July 27)ITV
(Group D) China vs. HaitiJuly 288:30 p.m.7 a.m.ITV
(Group G) Sweden vs. ItalyJuly 297:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.BBC
(Group F) France vs. BrazilJuly 298 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Group F) Panama vs. JamaicaJuly 298:30 p.m.8:30 a.m.ITV
(Group H) Germany vs. ColombiaJuly 307:30 p.m.5:30 a.m.ITV
(Group H) South Korea vs. MoroccoJuly 302 p.m.12:30 a.m.BBC
(Group A) Norway vs. PhilippinesJuly 307 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group A) Switzerland vs. New ZealandJuly 307 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group B) Canada vs. AustraliaJuly 318 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Group C) Japan vs. SpainJuly 317 p.m.3 a.m.ITV
(Group C) Costa Rica vs. ZambiaJuly 317 p.m.3 a.m.ITV
(Group B) Republic of Ireland vs. NigeriaJuly 318 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Group E) Portugal vs. USAAugust 17 p.m.3 a.m.ITV
(Group E) Vietnam vs. NetherlandsAugust 17 p.m.3 a.m.ITV
(Group D) Haiti vs. DenmarkAugust 17 p.m.7 a.m.ITV
(Group D) China vs. EnglandAugust 18:30 p.m.7 a.m.ITV
(Group F) Panama vs. FranceAugust 28 p.m.6 a.m.ITV
(Group F) Jamaica vs. BrazilAugust 28 p.m.6 a.m.ITV
(Group G) South Africa vs. ItalyAugust 27 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group G) Argentina vs. SwedenAugust 27 p.m.3 a.m.BBC
(Group H) South Korea vs. GermanyAugust 38 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Group H) Morocco vs. ColombiaAugust 36 p.m.6 a.m.BBC
(Round of 16) Group A Winner vs. Group C Runner-upAugust 55 p.m.1 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group C Winner vs. Group A Runner-upAugust 58 p.m.4 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group E Winner vs. Group G Runner-upAugust 612 p.m.10 p.m. (August 5)TBD
(Round of 16) Group G Winner vs. Group E Runner-upAugust 67 p.m.5 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group D Winner vs. Group B Runner-upAugust 75:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group B Winner vs. Group D Runner-upAugust 75:30 p.m.6:30 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group H Winner vs. Group F Runner-upAugust 86 p.m.7 a.m.TBD
(Round of 16) Group F Winner vs. Group H Runner-upAugust 88:30 p.m.4 a.m.TBD
(Quarterfinal 1) TBD vs. TBDAugust 111 p.m.9 p.m. (August 10)TBD
(Quarterfinal 2) TBD vs. TBDAugust 117:30 p.m.3:30 p.m.TBD
(Quarterfinal 3) TBD vs. TBDAugust 125 p.m.3 a.m.TBD
(Quarterfinal 4) TBD vs. TBDAugust 128:30 p.m.6:30 a.m.TBD
(Semifinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 158 p.m.4 a.m.TBD
(Semifinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 168 p.m.6 a.m.TBD
(3rd Place) TBD vs. TBDAugust 196 p.m.4 a.m.TBD
(Final) TBD vs. TBDAugust 208 p.m.6 a.m.BBC, ITV

2023 Women’s World Cup odds

Will the United States win the Women’s World Cup once again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand
+16000
Haiti
+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Who will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
Will the Women’s World Cup be televised?
Can I watch the Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus?
Is Peacock streaming the World Cup for free?
Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN