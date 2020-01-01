TrustedServer security: Only with ExpressVPN

TrustedServer increases consistency, and security
Traditionally, server administrators install the operating system (OS) and software when the server is first set up, then add updates over time. Every change applied is an opportunity for differences to arise among servers, decreasing confidence that each one is using the exact same code. A server set up years ago might be running in a way that’s dangerously different from what the administrators are auditing today.
TrustedServer ensures that every one of ExpressVPN’s 3,000+ VPN servers runs the most up-to-date software. Each time a server starts up, it loads the latest read-only image containing the entire software stack, OS and all. That means ExpressVPN knows exactly what’s running on each and every server—minimizing the risk of vulnerabilities or misconfiguration and dramatically improving VPN security.