ExpressVPN has already been ranked the fastest VPN by Comparitech, ProPrivacy, and others. Lightway will make your VPN connection even faster. You’ll also be able to get connected to ExpressVPN more quickly—often in just a fraction of a second.
Lightway: A modern VPN protocol by ExpressVPN
Delivering a VPN experience that’s faster, more secure, and more reliable. It’s Lightway, coming soon to all ExpressVPN apps.
What is Lightway?
Lightway is ExpressVPN’s pioneering new VPN protocol, built for an always-on world. It makes your VPN experience speedier, more secure, and more reliable than ever. Designed to be light on its feet, Lightway runs faster, uses less battery, and is easier to audit and maintain.
A VPN protocol forms the foundation of a VPN service, shaping every aspect of your experience. Most providers use the same off-the-shelf protocols, but now ExpressVPN has engineered its own: Lightway.
The fastest is getting faster
Secure and transparent
Lightway uses wolfSSL, whose well-established cryptography library has been extensively vetted by third parties, including against the FIPS 140-2 standard.
It has fewer lines of code than other major protocols, which makes it easy to audit to find and fix problems. Soon, the core of this lightweight codebase will be open-sourced.
Always-on protection
If you’re switching between networks or your signal drops out, Lightway doesn’t skip a beat. Your VPN connection picks up the moment your device gets back online, ensuring no interruptions to your browsing or security.
Tuned for performance
Built for the modern world, Lightway forgoes features that aren’t needed in a consumer VPN, only implementing those that provide a smooth, secure experience. You might also notice that it uses less battery on your devices.
Get the only VPN with the speed and security of Lightway
Try this game-changing new VPN experience risk-free, starting with Android: Become a beta tester.
We’re so confident in our product, we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.