Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Lightway: A modern VPN protocol by ExpressVPN

Delivering a VPN experience that’s faster, more secure, and more reliable. It’s Lightway, coming soon to all ExpressVPN apps.
Get ExpressVPN

What is Lightway?

Lightway is ExpressVPN’s pioneering new VPN protocol, built for an always-on world. It makes your VPN experience speedier, more secure, and more reliable than ever. Designed to be light on its feet, Lightway runs faster, uses less battery, and is easier to audit and maintain.

A VPN protocol forms the foundation of a VPN service, shaping every aspect of your experience. Most providers use the same off-the-shelf protocols, but now ExpressVPN has engineered its own: Lightway.

Get ExpressVPN
Lightway: the fastest VPN protocol

The fastest is getting faster

ExpressVPN has already been ranked the fastest VPN by Comparitech, ProPrivacy, and others. Lightway will make your VPN connection even faster. You’ll also be able to get connected to ExpressVPN more quickly—often in just a fraction of a second.

A shield indicating the security of Lightway.

Secure and transparent

Lightway uses wolfSSL, whose well-established cryptography library has been extensively vetted by third parties, including against the FIPS 140-2 standard.

It has fewer lines of code than other major protocols, which makes it easy to audit to find and fix problems. Soon, the core of this lightweight codebase will be open-sourced.

Lightway: the most reliable VPN protocol

Always-on protection

If you’re switching between networks or your signal drops out, Lightway doesn’t skip a beat. Your VPN connection picks up the moment your device gets back online, ensuring no interruptions to your browsing or security.

Lightway: the best performing VPN protocol

Tuned for performance

Built for the modern world, Lightway forgoes features that aren’t needed in a consumer VPN, only implementing those that provide a smooth, secure experience. You might also notice that it uses less battery on your devices.

30
day
money-back guarantee

Get the only VPN with the speed and security of Lightway

Try this game-changing new VPN experience risk-free, starting with Android: Become a beta tester.

We’re so confident in our product, we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN