The full suite of advanced protection features is currently available on Aircove and the ExpressVPN apps for iOS, Android, and Windows.

On iOS or Android, tap on Options > Settings > Advanced Protection

On Windows, click on the menu icon > Options > Advanced Protection

On Aircove, go to a device group and select the gear icon > Advanced Protection

You can also enable Threat Manager on the ExpressVPN apps for Mac and Linux by following the steps below (ad blocking and parental controls will soon be available on these platforms).