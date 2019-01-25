One VPN for every Amazon device

A VPN is a safe and easy way to secure your Fire Stick and Fire TV. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps that you can download and install in seconds.

When you connect to a secure VPN server, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.

ExpressVPN works on virtually every Amazon device, including:

Fire TV Stick 2nd Generation, Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation

Fire TV 2nd Generation, Fire TV 3rd Generation

Fire TV Cube

NOTE: Fire TV First Generation is not compatible with ExpressVPN, or any other VPN. All other versions of Fire Stick and Fire TV are supported.