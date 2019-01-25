  1. ExpressVPN Home
Best VPN for Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick

  • Compatible with Amazon Fire Stick, Fire TV, and Fire TV Cube
  • Browse privately with added security
  • Download the app and get set up in seconds
  • Unblock the internet instantly
Take back your internet with a risk-free Fire Stick VPN.


Amazon Fire TV’s home screen.

How to set up ExpressVPN for Fire Stick in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN button in flames.

Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.

Step 2

Download ExpressVPN in Amazon Fire TV.

Open the search bar in your Fire device and type “ExpressVPN.” Select the ExpressVPN app and download it.

Step 3

Select an ExpressVPN server location.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your username and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.

Video: How to install a VPN on Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Firestick and remote control.

One VPN for every Amazon device

A VPN is a safe and easy way to secure your Fire Stick and Fire TV. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps that you can download and install in seconds.

When you connect to a secure VPN server, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.

ExpressVPN works on virtually every Amazon device, including:

  • Fire TV Stick 2nd Generation, Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation
  • Fire TV 2nd Generation, Fire TV 3rd Generation
  • Fire TV Cube

NOTE: Fire TV First Generation is not compatible with ExpressVPN, or any other VPN. All other versions of Fire Stick and Fire TV are supported.

ExpressVPN and Amazon: How to use a Fire Stick VPN anywhere, anytime

A screen showing ExpressVPN is on.

ExpressVPN offers best-in-class encryption to keep your Fire connections private and anonymous. You can even choose between different streaming protocol options like UDP, TCP, IKEv2, and IPsec, or simply let the app choose what’s best for you.

If you want to stream content from a specific country, make sure that your Fire device’s country settings match the corresponding VPN server location.

ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire key features

More VPN locations

Connect your Fire TV or Fire Stick to ExpressVPN’s network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.


Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Fire TV

A computer monitor with Fire Stick’s home screen and a badge indicating a secure connection.

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.
Caro
I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!
Jeremy
ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.
SB
Just perfect!!! Simple and extremely useful. Thanks, guys!
Wolfgang
Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for Fire TV is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your Fire device’s IP address and location to prevent anyone from tracking your online activity.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more privately, securely, and at blazing speed.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.

Try ExpressVPN today

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on red badge with yellow ribbon.

Risk-free VPN for Fire TV and Fire Stick

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Fire TV and Fire Stick with a 30-day guarantee today and secure your internet.

