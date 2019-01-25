How to set up ExpressVPN for Fire Stick in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.
Step 2
Open the search bar in your Fire device and type “ExpressVPN.” Select the ExpressVPN app and download it.
Step 3
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your username and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.
Video: How to install a VPN on Amazon Fire TV Stick
One VPN for every Amazon device
A VPN is a safe and easy way to secure your Fire Stick and Fire TV. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps that you can download and install in seconds.
When you connect to a secure VPN server, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.
ExpressVPN works on virtually every Amazon device, including:
- Fire TV Stick 2nd Generation, Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation
- Fire TV 2nd Generation, Fire TV 3rd Generation
- Fire TV Cube
NOTE: Fire TV First Generation is not compatible with ExpressVPN, or any other VPN. All other versions of Fire Stick and Fire TV are supported.
ExpressVPN and Amazon: How to use a Fire Stick VPN anywhere, anytime
ExpressVPN offers best-in-class encryption to keep your Fire connections private and anonymous. You can even choose between different streaming protocol options like UDP, TCP, IKEv2, and IPsec, or simply let the app choose what’s best for you.
If you want to stream content from a specific country, make sure that your Fire device’s country settings match the corresponding VPN server location.
ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire key features
More VPN locations
Connect your Fire TV or Fire Stick to ExpressVPN’s network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
