Updated: June 23, 2023

All the info you need to follow the Canada Women's National Team at the World Cup!

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 20, with an expanded format of 32 national teams. It also marks Canada’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, a stretch dating back to 1995. Canada enters as reigning Olympic Games gold medalists and is eager to claim their first World Cup title. Meanwhile, their rivals – the United States – hit the pitch hoping to become the first team to win three consecutive titles. 

Can the Canadian team make history and finally win the World Cup?

Where to watch the Canada Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Canada Women's World Cup match with English commentary, you're in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Final Canada Women’s World Cup roster

Christine Sinclair, who is the most capped Canadian women’s soccer player, and three-time Canadian Player of the Year winner Kadeisha Buchanan headline the prominent figures expected to feature in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup. Check back for when the CanWNT releases its official roster!

Who is the Canada team’s head coach?

Beverly Priestman was named as the head coach of Canada women’s national soccer team in October 2020 and led them to the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021. Priestman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 9-3-5 record leading the CanWNT.

Canada Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Stadium
July 21Nigeria vs. Canada12.30 p.m.10.30 p.m. (July 20)AAMI Park
July 26Canada vs. Republic of Ireland8 p.m.8 a.m. HBF Park
July 31Canada vs. Australia8 p.m.6 a.m.AAMI Park

Canada Women’s World Cup odds

Although the United States team is the betting favorite, Canada has established itself as a team that can contend at the World Cup and will hopefully take advantage of its undeniable talent. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1000
Australia+1100
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand
+16000
Haiti
+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 Canada Women’s World Cup team

