The 2023 Women’s World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 20, with an expanded format of 32 national teams. It also marks Canada’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, a stretch dating back to 1995. Canada enters as reigning Olympic Games gold medalists and is eager to claim their first World Cup title. Meanwhile, their rivals – the United States – hit the pitch hoping to become the first team to win three consecutive titles.

Where to watch the Canada Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every Canada Women's World Cup match with English commentary, you're in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free

Final Canada Women’s World Cup roster

Christine Sinclair, who is the most capped Canadian women’s soccer player, and three-time Canadian Player of the Year winner Kadeisha Buchanan headline the prominent figures expected to feature in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup. Check back for when the CanWNT releases its official roster!

Who is the Canada team’s head coach?

Beverly Priestman was named as the head coach of Canada women’s national soccer team in October 2020 and led them to the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021. Priestman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 9-3-5 record leading the CanWNT.

Canada Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Stadium July 21 Nigeria vs. Canada 12.30 p.m. 10.30 p.m. (July 20) AAMI Park July 26 Canada vs. Republic of Ireland 8 p.m. 8 a.m. HBF Park July 31 Canada vs. Australia 8 p.m. 6 a.m. AAMI Park

Canada Women’s World Cup odds

Although the United States team is the betting favorite, Canada has established itself as a team that can contend at the World Cup and will hopefully take advantage of its undeniable talent. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1000 Australia +1100 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand

+16000 Haiti

+16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

