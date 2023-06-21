The 2023 Women’s World Cup is just around the corner with the ninth edition of the tournament to take place in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 20, with an expanded format of 32 national teams. It also marks Canada’s eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, a stretch dating back to 1995. Canada enters as reigning Olympic Games gold medalists and is eager to claim their first World Cup title. Meanwhile, their rivals – the United States – hit the pitch hoping to become the first team to win three consecutive titles.
Final Canada Women’s World Cup roster
Christine Sinclair, who is the most capped Canadian women’s soccer player, and three-time Canadian Player of the Year winner Kadeisha Buchanan headline the prominent figures expected to feature in the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup. Check back for when the CanWNT releases its official roster!
Who is the Canada team’s head coach?
Beverly Priestman was named as the head coach of Canada women’s national soccer team in October 2020 and led them to the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021. Priestman enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 9-3-5 record leading the CanWNT.
Canada Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|July 21
|Nigeria vs. Canada
|12.30 p.m.
|10.30 p.m. (July 20)
|AAMI Park
|July 26
|Canada vs. Republic of Ireland
|8 p.m.
|8 a.m.
|HBF Park
|July 31
|Canada vs. Australia
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|AAMI Park
Canada Women’s World Cup odds
Although the United States team is the betting favorite, Canada has established itself as a team that can contend at the World Cup and will hopefully take advantage of its undeniable talent. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1000
|Australia
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 Canada Women’s World Cup team
How many times did Canada team win Women’s World Cup?
Canada are yet to win the World Cup, with their best finish being fourth at the 2003 tournament, losing to USA in the third-place playoff.
How many times has Canada team been in the World Cup?
The Canada women’s national soccer team has represented Canada at seven of the eight stagings of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The inaugural tournament in 1991 was the only edition for which they failed to qualify.
How is Canada good at football?
Canada are currently seventh in the FIFA world rankings, sandwiched between Spain and Brazil. They are Olympic champions (Tokyo in 2021), two-time bronze medal winners (2012 and 2016), and two-time Concacaf champions (1998 and 2010). Also, in 2021 even three Canadian players – Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence and Christine Sinclair – were nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.
