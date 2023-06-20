Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: U.S.

Live stream U.S. Women’s World Cup Games in your country

Updated: June 22, 2023

All the info you need to follow the United States Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The United States’ women’s national soccer team is ready to go for gold once again when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoea, and the USWNT arrive in Australia and New Zealand with an opportunity to become the first team in Women’s World Cup history to win three straight tournaments; the U.S. previously knocked off Japan in 2015 and held off the Netherlands in 2019. Unfortunately for the USWNT, they’ll be without team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who is out with a foot injury.

Can the American team make history and win the World Cup once again? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!

Where to watch the U.S. Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

If you want to watch every U.S. Women’s World Cup match with English commentary, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Final U.S. Women’s World Cup roster

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the marquee names who are expected to suit up for the United States during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Unfortunately for the American squad, they’ll be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who will miss the tournament with a foot injury. You can find the complete roster below.

PositionPlayerClubAgeCaps
GKAubrey KingsburyWashington Spirit311
GKCasey MurphyNorth Carolina Courage2714
GKAlyssa NaeherChicago Red Stars3590
DAlana CookOL Reign2624
DCrystal DunnPortland Thorns FC30131
DEmily FoxNorth Carolina Courage2428
DNaomi GirmaSan Diego Wave2315
DSofia HuertaOL Reign3029
DKelley O’HaraGotham FC34157
DEmily SonnettOL Reign2974
MFSavannah DeMeloRacing Louisville FC250
MFJulie ErtzAngel City FCO31118
MFLindsey HoranOlympique Lyonnais Féminin (on loan from Portland Thorns FC)29128
MFRose LavelleOL Reign2888
MFKristie MewisGotham FC3251
MFAshley SanchezWashington Spirit2424
MFAndi SullivanWashington Spirit2744
FAlex MorganSan Diego Wave FC33206
FMegan RapinoeOL Reign37199
FTrinity RodmanWashington Spirit2117
FSophia SmithPortland Thorns FC2229
FAlyssa ThompsonAngel City FC183
FLynn WilliamsGotham FC3052

Star players on the 2023 U.S. women’s world cup team

Alex Morgan (206 caps and 121 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (199 caps and 63 goals) are the marquee names on a relatively inexperienced USWNT team. The veteran duo are two of only nine players who have featured in at least two prior World Cup competitions; the other 14, including Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman) will make their World Cup debut this summer. NFL fans are also likely familiar with Julie Ertz, as her husband, Zach, is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

Who is the U.S. team’s head coach?

Former FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski took over the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in October 2019, replacing two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis. Andonovski enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 49-5-6 record leading the USWNT.

U.S. Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Stadium
July 22United States vs. Vietnam1 p.m.9 p.m. (July 21)Eden Park
July 27United States vs. Netherlands1 p.m.9 p.m. (July 26)Wellington Regional
August 1Portugal vs. United States7 p.m.3 a.m.Eden Park

U.S. Women’s World Cup odds

The United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
France+1100
Australia+1000
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
New Zealand
+16000
Haiti
+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Panama+43000
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 U.S. Women’s World Cup team

When did the U.S. team last win the World Cup?
How many times has the U.S team been in the World Cup?
Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 World Cup?
How successful has the U.S. been in the Women’s World Cup?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!