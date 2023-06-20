The United States’ women’s national soccer team is ready to go for gold once again when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoea, and the USWNT arrive in Australia and New Zealand with an opportunity to become the first team in Women’s World Cup history to win three straight tournaments; the U.S. previously knocked off Japan in 2015 and held off the Netherlands in 2019. Unfortunately for the USWNT, they’ll be without team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who is out with a foot injury.

Final U.S. Women’s World Cup roster

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the marquee names who are expected to suit up for the United States during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Unfortunately for the American squad, they’ll be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who will miss the tournament with a foot injury. You can find the complete roster below.

Position Player Club Age Caps GK Aubrey Kingsbury Washington Spirit 31 1 GK Casey Murphy North Carolina Courage 27 14 GK Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars 35 90 D Alana Cook OL Reign 26 24 D Crystal Dunn Portland Thorns FC 30 131 D Emily Fox North Carolina Courage 24 28 D Naomi Girma San Diego Wave 23 15 D Sofia Huerta OL Reign 30 29 D Kelley O’Hara Gotham FC 34 157 D Emily Sonnett OL Reign 29 74 MF Savannah DeMelo Racing Louisville FC 25 0 MF Julie Ertz Angel City FCO 31 118 MF Lindsey Horan Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (on loan from Portland Thorns FC) 29 128 MF Rose Lavelle OL Reign 28 88 MF Kristie Mewis Gotham FC 32 51 MF Ashley Sanchez Washington Spirit 24 24 MF Andi Sullivan Washington Spirit 27 44 F Alex Morgan San Diego Wave FC 33 206 F Megan Rapinoe OL Reign 37 199 F Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit 21 17 F Sophia Smith Portland Thorns FC 22 29 F Alyssa Thompson Angel City FC 18 3 F Lynn Williams Gotham FC 30 52

Star players on the 2023 U.S. women’s world cup team

Alex Morgan (206 caps and 121 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (199 caps and 63 goals) are the marquee names on a relatively inexperienced USWNT team. The veteran duo are two of only nine players who have featured in at least two prior World Cup competitions; the other 14, including Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman) will make their World Cup debut this summer. NFL fans are also likely familiar with Julie Ertz, as her husband, Zach, is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

Who is the U.S. team’s head coach?

Former FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski took over the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in October 2019, replacing two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis. Andonovski enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 49-5-6 record leading the USWNT.

U.S. Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Stadium July 22 United States vs. Vietnam 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 21) Eden Park July 27 United States vs. Netherlands 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 26) Wellington Regional August 1 Portugal vs. United States 7 p.m. 3 a.m. Eden Park

U.S. Women’s World Cup odds

The United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 France +1100 Australia +1000 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 New Zealand

+16000 Haiti

+16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Panama +43000

