The United States’ women’s national soccer team is ready to go for gold once again when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoea, and the USWNT arrive in Australia and New Zealand with an opportunity to become the first team in Women’s World Cup history to win three straight tournaments; the U.S. previously knocked off Japan in 2015 and held off the Netherlands in 2019. Unfortunately for the USWNT, they’ll be without team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who is out with a foot injury.
Can the American team make history and win the World Cup once again? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!
Where to watch the U.S. Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
If you want to watch every U.S. Women’s World Cup match with English commentary, you’re in luck! The BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a U.K. server location.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
- Tune in and enjoy the games!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Final U.S. Women’s World Cup roster
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe headline the marquee names who are expected to suit up for the United States during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Unfortunately for the American squad, they’ll be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who will miss the tournament with a foot injury. You can find the complete roster below.
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Caps
|GK
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|Washington Spirit
|31
|1
|GK
|Casey Murphy
|North Carolina Courage
|27
|14
|GK
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars
|35
|90
|D
|Alana Cook
|OL Reign
|26
|24
|D
|Crystal Dunn
|Portland Thorns FC
|30
|131
|D
|Emily Fox
|North Carolina Courage
|24
|28
|D
|Naomi Girma
|San Diego Wave
|23
|15
|D
|Sofia Huerta
|OL Reign
|30
|29
|D
|Kelley O’Hara
|Gotham FC
|34
|157
|D
|Emily Sonnett
|OL Reign
|29
|74
|MF
|Savannah DeMelo
|Racing Louisville FC
|25
|0
|MF
|Julie Ertz
|Angel City FCO
|31
|118
|MF
|Lindsey Horan
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin (on loan from Portland Thorns FC)
|29
|128
|MF
|Rose Lavelle
|OL Reign
|28
|88
|MF
|Kristie Mewis
|Gotham FC
|32
|51
|MF
|Ashley Sanchez
|Washington Spirit
|24
|24
|MF
|Andi Sullivan
|Washington Spirit
|27
|44
|F
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave FC
|33
|206
|F
|Megan Rapinoe
|OL Reign
|37
|199
|F
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|21
|17
|F
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns FC
|22
|29
|F
|Alyssa Thompson
|Angel City FC
|18
|3
|F
|Lynn Williams
|Gotham FC
|30
|52
Star players on the 2023 U.S. women’s world cup team
Alex Morgan (206 caps and 121 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (199 caps and 63 goals) are the marquee names on a relatively inexperienced USWNT team. The veteran duo are two of only nine players who have featured in at least two prior World Cup competitions; the other 14, including Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman) will make their World Cup debut this summer. NFL fans are also likely familiar with Julie Ertz, as her husband, Zach, is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.
Who is the U.S. team’s head coach?
Former FC Kansas City head coach Vlatko Andonovski took over the United States Women’s National Soccer Team in October 2019, replacing two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis. Andonovski enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 49-5-6 record leading the USWNT.
U.S. Women’s World Cup team fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|July 22
|United States vs. Vietnam
|1 p.m.
|9 p.m. (July 21)
|Eden Park
|July 27
|United States vs. Netherlands
|1 p.m.
|9 p.m. (July 26)
|Wellington Regional
|August 1
|Portugal vs. United States
|7 p.m.
|3 a.m.
|Eden Park
U.S. Women’s World Cup odds
The United States women’s team entered the 2023 World Cup with the highest odds of winning it all. Here are the complete odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|France
|+1100
|Australia
|+1000
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|New Zealand
|+16000
|Haiti
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 U.S. Women’s World Cup team
When did the U.S. team last win the World Cup?
The United States Women’s National Soccer Team last won the World Cup in 2019, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in France.
How many times has the U.S team been in the World Cup?
The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has participated in all eight Women’s World Cup tournaments, winning four times (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and finishing second in 2011.
Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 World Cup?
Yes, Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2023 World Cup. However, Rapinoe is expected to come off the bench rather than start as she did when leading the USWNT to gold in 2015 and 2019.
How successful has the U.S. been in the Women’s World Cup?
The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has won four Women’s World Cup tournaments, by far the most of any country. Will the American squad win a fifth title in 2023?
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.