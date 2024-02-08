How to watch Formula 1 live streams online
Looking for live streams of F1 races online? Desperate to watch Max Verstappen chase his 4th consecutive title? Curious about Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes? Never miss a single grand prix in 2024—including the Canadian GP
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Austrian fans should connect to a secure server in Belgium to stream their home country’s coverage of the races.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as RTBF (BE), and find the race you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer?
Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?
Best VPN for watching Formula 1 in 2024
Where to watch F1 live for free in your country
Belgium
RTBF
Price: Free
Belgium fans can follow the action live on RTBF (French commentary), which is showing every race of the 2024 F1 season for free.
Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.
Watching on a computer?
Austria
ServusTV
Price: Free
Austrian F1 fanatics can tune into ServusTV (German commentary) throughout the 2024 F1 season. ServusTV is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.
ORF
The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of select Formula 1 races in 2024. ORF is also a reliable source for MotoGP and several cycling events.
Australia
10play
Aussie racing fans will have to fork out for a subscription to Kayo Sport or Foxtel if they want to watch every race—however, the Australia GP, held at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 24, will be broadcast for free on Network Ten. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream of the F1 race on 10play.
United Kingdom
Channel 4
Though Sky Sports has the rights to show all F1 races for the 2024 season, British racing fans can still watch all the action from the British GP (July 7, 2024) at Silverstone absolutely free on Channel 4. The British broadcaster’s online platform will carry live streams of qualifying, sprint, and the race—as well as free highlights for every other race on the 2024 calendar (while Sky retains the rights to show every race live in the UK).
Where to watch Formula 1 races with free trials in your country
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2
YouTube TV offers Americans the channels that carry Formula 1 races, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen?
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2
Looking for another way to catch Formula 1 races in 2024? Check out Fubo, which offers ABC, ESPN, and a seven-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer?
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Formula 1 races if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports F1
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2024 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox
Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Aussie fans live stream Formula 1 races. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular race. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch F1 live streams on paid services in your country
United States
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
ESPN+ often simulcasts Formula 1 races airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Formula 1 broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Formula 1 streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing Formula 1 races, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watching on a computer?
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2024 on the Sky Sports F1 channel (visit the Sky Sports schedule to see when races take place). However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.
The Netherlands
Viaplay
Price: From 10 EUR/month
The Netherlands’ Viaplay streaming service will air a combination of live sports—including F1, Bundesliga, Darts, and the EPL—along with original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand. The service launched just in time to catch a full season of national hero Max Verstappen.
Australia
Foxtel Now
Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)
Channel: Foxtel
Aussie fans can watch every Formula 1 live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack. You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.
Learn more about how to watch F1 live in different countries
Watch F1 in Hong Kong
From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to watch F1 live streams of every grand prix in 2024 in Hong Kong, securely and in blazing-fast HD.
Watch F1 in Australia
Aussies who want to stream Formula 1 races live, along with practice sessions and qualifying, have fantastic premium streaming services to choose from all season long.
Watch F1 in Germany
Learn how to watch every F1 race live and securely online in Germany. Never miss a single GP—from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.
Watch F1 in Singapore
From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to live stream every 2024 F1 race online in Singapore, securely and in blazing-fast HD.
Free F1 live stream commentary on BBC Sounds
Price: Free
British F1 fans who want to listen to the commentary on every race can follow the action live on BBC Sounds, which provides live audio of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races. Enjoy the commentary with added security and privacy.
When will the 2024 Formula 1 season start?
Want to live stream the first race of the 2024 F1 season? The season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29–March 2, 2024.
2024 Formula 1 schedule
Race dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to check your streaming service for race times in your region.
|Race
|Date and time
|Venue
|Winner
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
|Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
|Max Verstappen
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
|Max Verstappen
|Australian Grand Prix
|Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT
|Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST
|Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
|Max Verstappen
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST
|Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
|Max Verstappen
|Miami Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida
|Lando Norris
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Imola Circuit, Imola
|Max Verstappen
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
|Charles Leclerc
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
|Max Verstappen
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
|Max Verstappen
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|George Russell
|British Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|Lewis Hamilton
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Hungaroring, Mogyoród
|Oscar Piastri
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
|Lewis Hamilton
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
|Italian Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Monza Circuit, Monza
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST
|Baku City Circuit, Baku
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|United States Grand Prix
|Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT
|Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Lusail International Circuit, Lusail
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
2024 Formula 1 driver standings
You can find the complete 2024 Formula 1 driver standings on F1’s official website.
2024 Formula 1 constructor standings
You can find the complete 2024 Formula 1 constructor standings on F1’s official website.
Recent Formula 1 winners
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|2020
|Lewis Hamilton
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|2023
|Max Verstappen
|2024
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Formula 1 live streams
Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream Formula 1 without buffering or stuttering.
Where can I watch F1 races for free?
Belgian fans can live stream every F1 race for free with French commentary on RTBF, while fans in Austria can watch select races throughout the season for free on ServusTV with German commentary. In Australia, 10play carries the Australian GP (March 24) for free. The British GP (July 7) will be available for local residents to live stream for free on Channel 4.
U.S. residents hoping to watch F1 live streams for free can do so on YouTube TV, which offers free trials.
What channel are F1 races available on?
If you want to watch every F1 race throughout the season, you can live stream on RTBF (free in Belgium; French commentary); ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 (available through Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV in the United States); Sky Sports F1 (available through NOW and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom), Fox Sports (available through Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now in Australia), and Viaplay (Netherlands).
Additionally, ServusTV (Austria; German commentary) is showing select races, while the Australian GP airs for free on 10play (Australia) and the British GP is showing for free on Channel 4 (United Kingdom).
Can I watch F1 on Amazon Prime Video?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Can I watch F1 on Paramount Plus?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Paramount Plus.
Can I watch Formula 1 on Disney+?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Disney+.
Is F1 free on Hulu?
No, but subscriber to Hulu + Live TV are able to watch F1 live streams online.
Can I watch Formula 1 on Netflix?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Netflix.
How much does F1 TV cost?
F1 TV varies by price according to which country you’re trying to access it from. Please check the price in your region on the official website.
Can I stream F1 live races on my computer?
Definitely. If you're accessing the streaming service from a web browser
What TV channel is F1 on in Spain?
As of 2024, Formula 1 races air on DAZN in Spain.
How can I watch F1 without Sky?
United Kingdom residents looking to watch Formula 1 races without purchasing Sky Sports can catch select events on NOW.
Which TV channel is showing the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix will air for free on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, ORF in Austria, and RTBF in Belgium. United States viewers can catch the British GP on ABC through streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Can I stream F1 live streams on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch F1 live streams on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi