How to watch Formula 1 live streams online

Looking for live streams of F1 races online? Desperate to watch Max Verstappen chase his 4th consecutive title? Curious about Lewis Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes? Never miss a single grand prix in 2024—including the Canadian GP—by securely streaming with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Austrian fans should connect to a secure server in Belgium to stream their home country’s coverage of the races. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as RTBF (BE), and find the race you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Formula 1 races from another country?

Some users watch Formula 1 races in 2024 by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Best VPN for watching Formula 1 in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Formula 1 races in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch F1 live for free in your country

Belgium

RTBF

Price: Free

Belgium fans can follow the action live on RTBF (French commentary), which is showing every race of the 2024 F1 season for free.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Austria

ServusTV

Price: Free

Austrian F1 fanatics can tune into ServusTV (German commentary) throughout the 2024 F1 season. ServusTV is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.

Watch Servus TV With a VPN

ORF

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of select Formula 1 races in 2024. ORF is also a reliable source for MotoGP and several cycling events.

Watch Formula 1 on ORF

Australia

10play

Aussie racing fans will have to fork out for a subscription to Kayo Sport or Foxtel if they want to watch every race—however, the Australia GP, held at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 24, will be broadcast for free on Network Ten. Aussie fans can watch a free live stream of the F1 race on 10play.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

United Kingdom

Channel 4

Though Sky Sports has the rights to show all F1 races for the 2024 season, British racing fans can still watch all the action from the British GP (July 7, 2024) at Silverstone absolutely free on Channel 4. The British broadcaster’s online platform will carry live streams of qualifying, sprint, and the race—as well as free highlights for every other race on the 2024 calendar (while Sky retains the rights to show every race live in the UK).

How to Watch Channel 4

Where to watch Formula 1 races with free trials in your country

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

YouTube TV offers Americans the channels that carry Formula 1 races, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

Looking for another way to catch Formula 1 races in 2024? Check out Fubo, which offers ABC, ESPN, and a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Formula 1 races if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2024 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Aussie fans live stream Formula 1 races. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular race. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch F1 live streams on paid services in your country

United States

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ often simulcasts Formula 1 races airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Formula 1 broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Formula 1 streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing Formula 1 races, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2024 on the Sky Sports F1 channel (visit the Sky Sports schedule to see when races take place). However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

The Netherlands

Viaplay

Price: From 10 EUR/month

The Netherlands’ Viaplay streaming service will air a combination of live sports—including F1, Bundesliga, Darts, and the EPL—along with original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand. The service launched just in time to catch a full season of national hero Max Verstappen.

Australia

Foxtel Now

Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)

Channel: Foxtel

Aussie fans can watch every Formula 1 live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack. You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Live Stream Formula 1 Races

Learn more about how to watch F1 live in different countries

Watch F1 in Hong Kong

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to watch F1 live streams of every grand prix in 2024 in Hong Kong, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Hong Kong

Watch F1 in Australia

Aussies who want to stream Formula 1 races live, along with practice sessions and qualifying, have fantastic premium streaming services to choose from all season long.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Australia

Watch F1 in Germany

Learn how to watch every F1 race live and securely online in Germany. Never miss a single GP—from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Germany

Watch F1 in Singapore

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to live stream every 2024 F1 race online in Singapore, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Free F1 live stream commentary on BBC Sounds

Price: Free

British F1 fans who want to listen to the commentary on every race can follow the action live on BBC Sounds, which provides live audio of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races. Enjoy the commentary with added security and privacy.

When will the 2024 Formula 1 season start?

Want to live stream the first race of the 2024 F1 season? The season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29–March 2, 2024.

2024 Formula 1 schedule

Race dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to check your streaming service for race times in your region.

Race Date and time Venue Winner Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Max Verstappen Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne Carlos Sainz Jr. Japanese Grand Prix Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Max Verstappen Miami Grand Prix Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida Lando Norris Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Imola Circuit, Imola Max Verstappen Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Monaco, Monaco Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló Max Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Red Bull Ring, Spielberg George Russell British Grand Prix Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone Lewis Hamilton Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Hungaroring, Mogyoród Oscar Piastri Belgian Grand Prix Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot Lewis Hamilton Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort Italian Grand Prix Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Monza Circuit, Monza Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST Baku City Circuit, Baku Singapore Grand Prix Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore United States Grand Prix Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Mexico City Grand Prix Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada Qatar Grand Prix Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Lusail International Circuit, Lusail Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

2024 Formula 1 driver standings

You can find the complete 2024 Formula 1 driver standings on F1’s official website.

2024 Formula 1 constructor standings

You can find the complete 2024 Formula 1 constructor standings on F1’s official website.

Recent Formula 1 winners

Year Winner 2013 Sebastian Vettel 2014 Lewis Hamilton 2015 Lewis Hamilton 2016 Nico Rosberg 2017 Lewis Hamilton 2018 Lewis Hamilton 2019 Lewis Hamilton 2020 Lewis Hamilton 2021 Max Verstappen 2022 Max Verstappen 2023 Max Verstappen 2024 TBD

