Watch Kayo Sports live with a VPN
Stream AFL, NRL, cricket, soccer, motorsports, and more live or on-demand on Kayo Sports.
Get a VPN for Kayo Sports in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Australia.
Step 3
Log in to Kayo and stream live sports!
Enjoy a variety of sports channels on Kayo Sports
Launched in 2018, Kayo Sports has grown to become one of Australia's biggest sports streaming providers. Kayo offers live and on-demand streaming of AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, football, basketball, cycling, golf, and tennis. Kayo Sports also offers free access to games from select sports under its Kayo Freebies banner.
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router every device in your home—including your smart TV or gaming console—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
FAQ: Kayo Sports VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with a Kayo Sports subscription?
No, ExpressVPN and Kayo Sports are separate services. In order to access Kayo’s full sporting library, you’ll first need to sign up for a Kayo Sports subscription. However, you can sign up for Kayo’s free sporting content without the need for a credit card.
Does Kayo Sports work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is compatible with Kayo Sports and many other streaming services. Streaming with ExpressVPN enables you to watch content securely from anywhere, bypassing any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network.
Will VPN slow my Kayo Sports streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.
In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling your internet traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the Australian server closest to your actual location.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN enhances a wide variety of web streaming services, including many sports networks like ESPN, DAZN, and Sky Go.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for Kayo Sports
