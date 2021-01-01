Stream 10 play Australia with a VPN
Watch live news, sport, full episodes of reality TV shows, and much more on 10 play. Connect to ExpressVPN's ultra-fast Australia servers to securely stream with unlimited bandwidth, free of buffering.
30-day money-back guarantee
Stream 10 play with a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN location in Australia.
Step 3
Fire up your free 10 play account and start streaming.
What’s on 10 play?
10 play is the video on demand, simulcast, and catch up TV service for Australia’s Network Ten. The channel offers popular scripted and reality content from both Australia and abroad. 10 play features a variety of live, scripted, and reality programming from Channel 10, 10 Shake, 10 Peach, and 10 Bold. 10 Sport features MotoGP, Bellator MMA, F1, Melbourne Cup Carnival, and more!*
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and the Network Ten Pty Ltd. Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: 10 play VPN
Does ExpressVPN work with 10 play?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast Australian servers ensure secure and private streaming of 10 play content. Streaming with a VPN enables you to comfortably watch content from any location—including your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network—while defeating ISP throttling. If you encounter any errors along the way, or have questions about using ExpressVPN, just contact Support—available 24/7 via live chat or email, to start streaming again.
Is 10 play free?
Yes! 10 play’s content library is entirely free to stream but you will need to create an account to do so. As a free service, 10 play is supported by ads, which you will encounter from time to time.
Does ExpressVPN come with a 10 play account?
No, an ExpressVPN subscription won’t automatically provide access to watch live 10 play content. It is, however, free to sign up for 10 play and only requires an active email address.
For a smooth streaming experience, it’s best to connect to the Australia VPN location closest to you.
What devices can I watch 10 play on?
10 play is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku
Game consoles, including Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want 10 play on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will use of a VPN affect my streaming quality?
Usually, no. All VPNs have the potential to slow down your connection, but as ExpressVPN is frequently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services, most users do not notice a difference.
In some cases using a VPN may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
Is there a free trial for ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can fully experience the service to see if it works for you and helps you enjoy your favorite streaming content. You’ll receive a full refund if you’re not satisfied for any reason.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best VPN for streaming 10 play
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching 10 play with ExpressVPN for any reason, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.