The 2023 tennis Grand Slam season is fast approaching its final leg as the US Open kicks off on Monday, August 28. Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek arrive in New York hoping to defend their title, though Alcaraz must hold off three-time winner Novak Djokovic, who returns to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after missing last year’s event. Will Alcaraz become the first men’s repeat winner since Roger Federer won five straight titles from 2004-08?

Date August 28–September 10, 2023 Location New York City, United States Venue USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (since 1978) Founded 1881

How to watch the 2023 US Open online for free

You can stream the 2023 US Open by following just a few simple steps:

Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

9Now

Price: Free

Channel: Channel 9

Australia’s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for every tennis major, and that includes the US Open! Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

TVNZ

Price: Free

Channel: TVNZ+

TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer the 2023 US Open. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process on the TVNZ site.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get a VPN on your TV.

Best VPN for watching the US Open

ExpressVPN is a VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 US Open. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you'll never miss a single minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Where to watch the 2023 US Open in your country

Watch the 2023 US Open in the U.K.

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up

Viewers in the UK can stream the US Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching US Open live streams. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.

Watch the 2023 US Open in Australia

As previously mentioned, Australian tennis fans can live stream the 2023 US Open on 9Now. Alternatively, they can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport

Price: 20 AUD/month and up

Every match of the 2023 US Open will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the 2023 US Open in the United States

ESPN

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2023 US Open in the United States, with additional matches airing on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 throughout the tournament. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN 2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirecTV Stream.

Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

To watch the US Open on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into ESPN and ESPN 2 via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch US Open live streams–including the final on September 10. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package comes with all ESPN channels streaming US Open matches live—including the final. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a US Open live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN and ESPN 2. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN and ESPN2, both of which are live-streaming US Open matches.

Watch the 2023 US Open in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month



Viewers in Canada can watch US Open live streams in English on TSN or choose the French commentary on RDS. TSN is also home to live coverage of ATP and WTA Tour events throughout the season.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Watch the 2023 US Open in Europe

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of the US Open in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!

2023 US Open schedule

Date Session Play starts (day) Play starts (evening) Featured matches August 28 1 + 2 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST First round August 29 3 + 4 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST First round August 30 5 + 6 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Second round August 31 7 + 8 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Second round September 1 9 + 10 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Third round September 2 11 + 12 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Third round September 3 13 + 14 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Fourth Round September 4 15 + 16 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Fourth Round September 5 17 + 18 12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals September 6 19 + 20 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals September 7 21 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Women’s Semifinals September 8 22 + 23 12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST Men’s Semifinals September 9 24 12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final); Women’s Final September 10 25 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Women’s Doubles Final; Men’s Final

2023 US Open odds

Who will win the 2023 US Open? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men’s singles

Player Odds Novak Djokovic +130 Carlos Alcaraz +160 Daniil Medvedev +750 Jannik Sinner +1000 Alexander Zverev +3100 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3400 Karen Khachanov +4400 Casper Ruud +4500 Holger Rune +4400

Women’s singles

Player Odds Iga Świątek +220 Aryna Sabalenka +490 Elena Rybakina +750 Coco Gauff +900 Jessica Pegula +1100 Caroline Garcia +1600 Ons Jabeur +1700 Karolína Muchová +2100 Markéta Vondroušová +2600

Who are the top players in the 2023 US Open?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic arrive in New York City as the favorites to win the 2023 US Open. Both have emerged victorious before, with Alcaraz—the current World No. 1—the defending champion following last year’s triumph over Casper Ruud. If Alcaraz or Djokovic fall out early, pay close attention to Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune, all of whom are searching for their first US Open title.

In the women’s bracket, Iga Świątek is seeking revenge for her stunning loss at Wimbledon. Can she win her second consecutive US Open, or will 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina capture her second career major?

What is the prize money for the 2023 US Open?

The prize money for the 2023 US Open is 65 million USD, an 8% increase from 2022. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive 3 million USD, a 15% increase from last year. The prize money for all events has increased, with the lowest-paid players in the main draw receiving 81,500 USD, up from 70,000 USD in 2022.

Recent US Open winners

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Iga Świątek have all won the US Open in recent years. Here is a complete list of winners dating back to 2013.

Year Men’s winner Women’s winner 2013 Rafael Nadal (2nd title) Serena Williams (5th title) 2014 Marin Čilić Serena Williams (6th title) 2015 Novak Djokovic (2nd title) Flavia Pennetta 2016 Stan Wawrinka Angelique Kerber 2017 Rafael Nadal (3rd title) Sloane Stephens 2018 Novak Djokovic (3rd title) Noami Osaka 2019 Rafael Nadal (4th title) Bianca Andreescu 2020 Dominic Thiem Naomi Osaka (2nd title) 2021 Daniil Medvedev Emma Raducanu 2022 Carlos Alcaraz Iga Świątek

