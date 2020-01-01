Stream DirecTV Now (AT&T TV Now) with a VPN
Previously known as DirecTV Now, the online-only streaming service AT&T TV Now offers an expansive stable of content that has something for everyone.
Want to enjoy blazing-fast DirecTV streams securely, no matter where you are? All you need is a VPN and this trusty guide.
Watch AT&T TV Now in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a VPN server location in the U.S.
Step 3
Sign up for AT&T TV Now and stream on any device!
What is DirecTV Now? How’s it different from AT&T TV Now?
DirecTV Now is the old name, and AT&T TV Now is the new name. Both refer to the same service: an online-only streaming platform that allows subscribers to access live and on-demand programming over the internet for a monthly fee. It offers popular channels like HBO, Showtime, and ESPN, plus exclusive sports packages like NFL Sunday Ticket.
It’s meant for people who cannot install a satellite dish or cord-cutters who simply don’t want the hassle of a long-term satellite or cable contract.
How is DirecTV Now different from plain old DirecTV?
DirecTV is still the name of AT&T’s traditional satellite TV service. You do not need to install DirecTV in order to get DirecTV Now/AT&T TV Now. However, if you are already a DirecTV satellite subscriber, online streaming is available through that service at no extra charge.
Both forms of DirecTV—the satellite-based and online-only Now versions—offer a cloud DVR service and access to local channels in major markets.
DirecTV and AT&T TV: Frequently asked questions
Does ExpressVPN come with a DirecTV subscription?
No. ExpressVPN is not affiliated with AT&T and does not come with a DirecTV (or AT&T TV) subscription. ExpressVPN helps you watch AT&T TV anywhere, including on public Wi-Fi, with increased privacy and security and without ISP throttling.
What devices can I watch DirecTV on?
DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now are currently available on Amazon Fire TV (and Fire TV Stick), Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, as well as all major computer and mobile device platforms.
How do I watch the NFL on DirecTV?
NFL Sunday Ticket is an out-of-market sports streaming package offered exclusively to DirecTV (and AT&T TV) customers. Subscribers get live out-of-market games every Sunday.
Learn more about watching NFL Sunday Ticket with ExpressVPN.
What DirecTV Now/AT&T TV Now channels are available?
For the full list of channels and prices, head to the official AT&T Now site.
Where can I get the DirecTV Now app?
You can get AT&T TV apps for your mobile device by going to the App Store or the Google Play Store. To get the AT&T TV app for Roku, see the instructions here.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN lets you defeat censorship in places that block access to certain sites like Google, Neflix, and Hulu. Use ExpressVPN to access the entire internet with added privacy and security.
Why use ExpressVPN for streaming?
Servers in 160 locations
Appear to be in any of 94 countries, including Canada, Mexico, the UK, and Australia.
Fast connection
Get fast download speeds and low latency. Run the built-in Speed Test and see for yourself.
Unlimited bandwidth
Binge on your favorite live and on-demand TV shows, news, and sports. We won’t stop you.
Access other content
Unblock websites censored by some countries, like Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Dedicated support
The ExpressVPN Support Team is world-class. Get help by live chat and email 24/7.
Money-back guarantee
If you’re not satisfied watching AT&T Now with ExpressVPN, get a full refund within 30 days.