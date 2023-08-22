The 2023 tennis Grand Slam season is fast approaching its final leg as the US Open kicks off on Monday, August 28. Reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek arrive in New York hoping to defend their title, though Alcaraz must hold off three-time winner Novak Djokovic, who returns to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after missing last year’s event. Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Spanish standout, arrives in Queens as the world’s top-ranked tennis player. Can he become the first men’s repeat US Open singles champion since Roger Federer won a record five consecutive titles from 2004-08?
|Date
|August 28–September 10, 2023
|Location
|New York City, United States
|Venue
|USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (since 1978)
|Founded
|1881
How to watch the 2023 US Open online for free
You can stream the 2023 US Open with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream the free Australian broadcast, connect to a secure server in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now.
- Tune in and enjoy!
9Now
Price: Free
Channel: Channel 9
Australia’s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for every tennis major, and that includes the US Open! Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
TVNZ
Price: Free
Channel: TVNZ+
TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer the 2023 US Open. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process on the TVNZ site.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the 2023 US Open online?
Where to watch the 2023 US Open in your country
Watch the 2023 US Open in Spain
Fubo
Price: 75 USD and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
To watch the US Open on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into ESPN and ESPN 2 via the Pro Plan. Good news: Fubo offers a 7-day free trial! Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada, Spain).
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live streams of the US Open in several European markets, and the service offers a seven-day free trial. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule so you don’t miss any of the action!
Watch the 2023 US Open in the United States
ESPN
ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2023 US Open in the United States, with additional matches airing on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 throughout the tournament. A variety of free trials are available through cord-cutting streaming services that carry ESPN and ESPN 2, including Fubo (75 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month).
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address, postal code, and credit card to subscribe to Sling TV or DirecTV Stream.
Please also note that some matches may be available to stream on ESPN+. However, proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch US Open live streams–including the final on September 10. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card! Free trials are available.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
DirecTV Stream is a popular streaming platform for sports fans, and its “Choice” package comes with all ESPN channels streaming US Open matches live—including the final. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Note: You may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 90210, 10022) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a US Open live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN and ESPN 2. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN and ESPN2, both of which are live-streaming US Open matches.
Watch the 2023 US Open in Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Viewers in Canada can watch US Open live streams in English on TSN or choose the French commentary on RDS. TSN is also home to live coverage of ATP and WTA Tour events throughout the season.
Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
Watch the 2023 US Open in the U.K.
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Viewers in the UK can stream the US Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sports including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching US Open live streams. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription (and the Sky Sports add-on), you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute! Simply connect to a server location in the UK and log in at Sky Go.
Watch the 2023 US Open in Australia
As previously mentioned, Australian tennis fans can live stream the 2023 US Open on 9Now. Alternatively, they can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport
Price: 20 AUD/month and up
Every match of the 2023 US Open will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
2023 US Open schedule
|Date
|Session
|Play starts (day)
|Play starts (evening)
|Featured matches
|August 28
|1 + 2
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|First round
|August 29
|3 + 4
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|First round
|August 30
|5 + 6
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Second round
|August 31
|7 + 8
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Second round
|September 1
|9 + 10
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Third round
|September 2
|11 + 12
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Third round
|September 3
|13 + 14
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Fourth Round
|September 4
|15 + 16
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Fourth Round
|September 5
|17 + 18
|12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals
|September 6
|19 + 20
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Women’s and Men’s Quarterfinals
|September 7
|21
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Women’s Semifinals
|September 8
|22 + 23
|12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET
|7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|Men’s Semifinals
|September 9
|24
|12 p.m. local time / 5 p.m. ET
|4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final); Women’s Final
|September 10
|25
|11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
|4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|Women’s Doubles Final; Men’s Final
2023 US Open odds
Who will win the 2023 US Open? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men’s singles
|Player
|Odds
|Novak Djokovic
|+130
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+160
|Daniil Medvedev
|+750
|Jannik Sinner
|+1000
|Alexander Zverev
|+3100
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+3400
|Karen Khachanov
|+4400
|Casper Ruud
|+4500
|Holger Rune
|+4400
Women’s singles
|Player
|Odds
|Iga Świątek
|+220
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+490
|Elena Rybakina
|+750
|Coco Gauff
|+900
|Jessica Pegula
|+1100
|Caroline Garcia
|+1600
|Ons Jabeur
|+1700
|Karolína Muchová
|+2100
|Markéta Vondroušová
|+2600
Who are the top players in the 2023 US Open?
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic arrive in New York City as the favorites to win the 2023 US Open. Both have emerged victorious before, with Alcaraz—the current World No. 1—the defending champion following last year’s triumph over Casper Ruud. If Alcaraz or Djokovic fall out early, pay close attention to Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Holger Rune, all of whom are searching for their first US Open title.
In the women’s bracket, Iga Świątek is seeking revenge for her stunning loss at Wimbledon. Can she win her second consecutive US Open, or will 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina capture her second career major?
What is the prize money for the 2023 US Open?
The prize money for the 2023 US Open is 65 million USD (88.1 million CAD), an 8% increase from 2022. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive 3 million USD (4 million CAD), a 15% increase from last year. The prize money for all events has increased, with the lowest-paid players in the main draw receiving 81,500 USD (110,000 CAD), up from 70,000 USD in 2022.
Recent US Open winners
Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Iga Świątek have all won the US Open in recent years. Here is a complete list of winners dating back to 2013.
|Year
|Men’s winner
|Women’s winner
|2013
|Rafael Nadal (2nd title)
|Serena Williams (5th title)
|2014
|Marin Čilić
|Serena Williams (6th title)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (2nd title)
|Flavia Pennetta
|2016
|Stan Wawrinka
|Angelique Kerber
|2017
|Rafael Nadal (3rd title)
|Sloane Stephens
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (3rd title)
|Noami Osaka
|2019
|Rafael Nadal (4th title)
|Bianca Andreescu
|2020
|Dominic Thiem
|Naomi Osaka (2nd title)
|2021
|Daniil Medvedev
|Emma Raducanu
|2022
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Iga Świątek
FAQ: About the 2023 US Open
How can I watch the 2023 US Open in Ireland?
Sky Sports will carry the 2023 US Open in Ireland. You must also provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
How can I watch the 2023 US Open in New Zealand?
TVNZ will offer free live streams of the 2023 US Open. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.
How can I watch the 2023 US Open in Spain?
Eurosport will air the 2023 US Open in Spain. A seven-day free trial is available.
Who won the 2022 US Open?
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open men’s singles title, defeating Casper Ruud in the final. Alcaraz became the youngest male Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open, and the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990. Iga Świątek won the 2022 US Open women’s singles title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final and becoming the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.
How much are US Open tennis tickets?
The price of US Open tennis tickets in 2023 varies depending on the session, court, and day of the tournament. However, in general, tickets start at around 65 USD for early-round matches and can go up to several thousand dollars for finals matches.
How many sets are there in US Open tennis?
Men’s singles matches at the US Open are played in a best-of-5 sets format, while women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles matches are played in a best-of-3 sets format.
How many rounds are there in the tennis US Open?
There are seven rounds in the US Open’s main draw, beginning with the round of 128. Each round cuts in half (for example, the 128 players in round one go to 64 players in round two) until the last two players meet in the finals.
How does US Open tennis qualifying work?
There are 128 players in each qualifying draw for the US Open. These players are not seeded and are ranked based on their ATP or WTA world rankings. Players who reach the US Open via the qualifying rounds must win three consecutive matches to enter the main draw. If a player in the main draw withdraws before the tournament begins, a lucky contestant from qualifying will be called up to replace them.
