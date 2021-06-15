Stream the 2021 Wimbledon live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 Wimbledon in the UK. Zattoo Switzerland is a great alternative to watch all BBC and ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Watch 2021 Wimbledon matches live on Channel 9

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in Australia. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at 9Now. Enjoy watching!

Stream the 2021 Wimbledon live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 Wimbledon in the U.S. Variety of free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial. To watch:

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

When and where is the 2021 Wimbledon?

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 28 and end on July 11, 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Here is the schedule of play:

Date and time (ET) Round Where to watch? Monday, June 28 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. First Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Tuesday, June 29 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. First Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Wednesday, June 30 at 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Second Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Thursday, July 1 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Second Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Friday, July 2 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Third Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Saturday, July 3 at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Third Round ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Monday, July 5 at 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9 Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9 Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Wednesday, July 7 at 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinals ESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9 Wednesday, July 7 at 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinals ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Thursday, July 8 at 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Women’s Semifinals ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Men’s Semifinals ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Women’s Final ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9 Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Men’s Final ESPN, BBC, and Channel 9