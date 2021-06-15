Home Stream Sports Tennis Wimbledon

Watch the 2021 Wimbledon live with a VPN

Updated: June 15, 2021
Stream the 2021 Wimbledon live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

BBC holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 Wimbledon in the UK. Zattoo Switzerland is a great alternative to watch all BBC and ITV channels live and free. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
  3. Sign up at Zattoo.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch 2021 Wimbledon matches live on Channel 9

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in Australia. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up at 9Now.
  4. Enjoy watching!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2021 Wimbledon live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 Wimbledon in the U.S. Variety of free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month and up), or AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), or Hulu (65 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Tune in to the matches live!

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, or Hulu.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

When and where is the 2021 Wimbledon?

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 28 and end on July 11, 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Here is the schedule of play:

Date and time (ET)RoundWhere to watch?
Monday, June 28 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.First RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Tuesday, June 29 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.First RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Wednesday, June 30 at 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.Second RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Thursday, July 1 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Second RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Friday, July 2 at 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Third RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Saturday, July 3 at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.Third RoundESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Monday, July 5 at 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.Round of 16ESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9
Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.Women’s QuarterfinalsESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9
Tuesday, July 6 at 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Women’s QuarterfinalsESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Wednesday, July 7 at 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.Men’s QuarterfinalsESPN 2, BBC, and Channel 9
Wednesday, July 7 at 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Men’s QuarterfinalsESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Thursday, July 8 at 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.Women’s SemifinalsESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Friday, July 9 at 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.Men’s SemifinalsESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Women’s FinalESPN, BBC, and Channel 9
Sunday, July 11 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Men’s FinalESPN, BBC, and Channel 9

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

