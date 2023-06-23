Home Stream Sports Football 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Women's World Cup: Australia

Updated: June 23, 2023

All the info you need to follow Australia Women's National Team at the World Cup!

Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, and Australia women’s national soccer team are ready to break through when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Tony Gustavsson’s squad, serving as the co-host nation with New Zealand, begins the tournament hoping to finally advance beyond the quarterfinals. The Matildas reached the Round of 16 in 2019 in large part because of Kerr, who became the first Australian player (regardless of gender) to score a hat trick at a World Cup tournament. Australia officially starts its trophy pursuit against the Republic of Ireland in Group B play on July 20.

Can the Australia team make history and become only the second host nation to win the Women’s World Cup? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription! 

Where to watch Australia’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere

Great news for Australian soccer fans: Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of every Australia Women’s World Cup match via the 7plus app! In total, 15 key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

Simply follow these instructions to safely and securely live stream Women’s World Cup matches on 7plus.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
  4. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Final Australia’s Women’s World Cup roster

Can Sam Kerr and Steph Catley lead Australia to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!

Who is the Australia women’s World Cup team’s head coach?

Tony Gustavsson took over Australia’s international team in September 2020, replacing Ante Milicic. Gustavsson enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Matildas to 12 wins, five draws, and 13 losses across 30 matches.

Australia’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule

DateMatchTime (local)Time (ET)Stadium
July 20Australia vs. Republic of Ireland8 p.m.6 a.m.Sydney Football Stadium
July 27Australia vs. Nigeria8 p.m.6 a.m.Lang Park
July 31Canada vs. Australia8 p.m.6 a.m.Lang Park

Australia’s Women’s World Cup odds

Australia’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with France for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CountryOdds
United States+240
England+410
Spain+650
Germany+750
Australia+1100
France+1100
Sweden+1800
Netherlands+2400
Brazil+2800
Canada+3200
Japan+3400
Italy+5000
Norway+5000
South Korea+6500
Denmark+8000
New Zealand+8000
Portugal+8000
China+10000
Republic of Ireland+10000
Switzerland+16000
Colombia+16000
Jamaica+43000
Vietnam+43000
Argentina+43000
Zambia+43000
Nigeria+43000
Costa Rica+43000
Morocco+43000
Philippines+43000
South Africa+43000
Haiti+43000
Panama+43000
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

