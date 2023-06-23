Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, and Australia women’s national soccer team are ready to break through when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Tony Gustavsson’s squad, serving as the co-host nation with New Zealand, begins the tournament hoping to finally advance beyond the quarterfinals. The Matildas reached the Round of 16 in 2019 in large part because of Kerr, who became the first Australian player (regardless of gender) to score a hat trick at a World Cup tournament. Australia officially starts its trophy pursuit against the Republic of Ireland in Group B play on July 20.
Can the Australia team make history and become only the second host nation to win the Women’s World Cup? Read on to learn how to fully enjoy the 2023 Women’s World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription!
Where to watch Australia’s Women’s World Cup team for free from anywhere
Great news for Australian soccer fans: Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of every Australia Women’s World Cup match via the 7plus app! In total, 15 key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).
Simply follow these instructions to safely and securely live stream Women’s World Cup matches on 7plus.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Sign up at 7plus. You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
- Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Final Australia’s Women’s World Cup roster
Can Sam Kerr and Steph Catley lead Australia to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!
Who is the Australia women’s World Cup team’s head coach?
Tony Gustavsson took over Australia’s international team in September 2020, replacing Ante Milicic. Gustavsson enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Matildas to 12 wins, five draws, and 13 losses across 30 matches.
Australia’s Women’s World Cup fixtures and match schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (local)
|Time (ET)
|Stadium
|July 20
|Australia vs. Republic of Ireland
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Sydney Football Stadium
|July 27
|Australia vs. Nigeria
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Lang Park
|July 31
|Canada vs. Australia
|8 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Lang Park
Australia’s Women’s World Cup odds
Australia’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with France for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Country
|Odds
|United States
|+240
|England
|+410
|Spain
|+650
|Germany
|+750
|Australia
|+1100
|France
|+1100
|Sweden
|+1800
|Netherlands
|+2400
|Brazil
|+2800
|Canada
|+3200
|Japan
|+3400
|Italy
|+5000
|Norway
|+5000
|South Korea
|+6500
|Denmark
|+8000
|New Zealand
|+8000
|Portugal
|+8000
|China
|+10000
|Republic of Ireland
|+10000
|Switzerland
|+16000
|Colombia
|+16000
|Jamaica
|+43000
|Vietnam
|+43000
|Argentina
|+43000
|Zambia
|+43000
|Nigeria
|+43000
|Costa Rica
|+43000
|Morocco
|+43000
|Philippines
|+43000
|South Africa
|+43000
|Haiti
|+43000
|Panama
|+43000
FAQ: About the 2023 Australia Women’s World Cup team
When did Australia’s women’s soccer team last win the World Cup?
Australia’s women’s soccer team has never won the World Cup. Will their luck change in 2023?
How many times has Australia’s women’s soccer team won the World Cup?
Not only is Australia’s women’s soccer team still yet to win the World Cup, but they’ve never even advanced beyond the quarterfinals!
How many times has Australia’s women’s soccer team been in the World Cup?
Counting the 2023 tournament, Australia’s women’s soccer team has qualified for the World Cup eight times. The Matildas last missed out in 1991.
How successful is Australia’s women’s soccer team?
Australia enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having never won the World Cup and having placed as high as fourth in the Summer Olympics (2020). Perhaps their luck will change this summer, especially with Sam Kerr and Steph Catley suiting up once again!
