Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, and Australia women’s national soccer team are ready to break through when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday, July 20. Tony Gustavsson’s squad, serving as the co-host nation with New Zealand, begins the tournament hoping to finally advance beyond the quarterfinals. The Matildas reached the Round of 16 in 2019 in large part because of Kerr, who became the first Australian player (regardless of gender) to score a hat trick at a World Cup tournament. Australia officially starts its trophy pursuit against the Republic of Ireland in Group B play on July 20.

Great news for Australian soccer fans: Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of every Australia Women’s World Cup match via the 7plus app! In total, 15 key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals, and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

Additionally, the BBC and ITVX will air every World Cup match for free (with English commentary). Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Can Sam Kerr and Steph Catley lead Australia to victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup? Check back for the full 23-player roster when it is officially released!

Tony Gustavsson took over Australia’s international team in September 2020, replacing Ante Milicic. Gustavsson enters the 2023 Women’s World Cup having led The Matildas to 12 wins, five draws, and 13 losses across 30 matches.

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Stadium July 20 Australia vs. Republic of Ireland 8 p.m. 6 a.m. Sydney Football Stadium July 27 Australia vs. Nigeria 8 p.m. 6 a.m. Lang Park July 31 Canada vs. Australia 8 p.m. 6 a.m. Lang Park

Australia’s women’s soccer team entered the 2023 World Cup tied with France for the fifth-highest odds of winning it all. Here are the full odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds United States +240 England +410 Spain +650 Germany +750 Australia +1100 France +1100 Sweden +1800 Netherlands +2400 Brazil +2800 Canada +3200 Japan +3400 Italy +5000 Norway +5000 South Korea +6500 Denmark +8000 New Zealand +8000 Portugal +8000 China +10000 Republic of Ireland +10000 Switzerland +16000 Colombia +16000 Jamaica +43000 Vietnam +43000 Argentina +43000 Zambia +43000 Nigeria +43000 Costa Rica +43000 Morocco +43000 Philippines +43000 South Africa +43000 Haiti +43000 Panama +43000

