The 2022 NHL season is in full swing, and the Colorado Avalanche remain eager to defend their title. Although the Avs entered the year as the odds-on favorite to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, they’re expected to face significant challenges from the always-dangerous Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Vegas Golden Knights in the coming months.

Whether you’re looking to stream NHL games for free, find the best way to watch on ESPN+, or test cord-cutting services that include NHL action with a VPN, you’ve come to the right place.

On this page, you can find information on how to watch the league you love, plus who looks like a good bet to win the Stanley Cup.

How to watch NHL 2022-23 games with a VPN

You can stream the 2022-23 NHL season in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in to games!

Live stream NHL 2022-23 games for free

CBC

Price: Free

CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code ( e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem.

To watch NHL streams live for free on CBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada. Visit https://gem.cbc.ca/ to sign up or log in, and check CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in. Log in and enjoy the games!

How to Stream on CBC

Stream NHL games live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is your go-to source for watching the NHL, no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game at a reasonable price—as well as a number of other live sports. Just connect to one of ExpressVPN’s United States servers before signing up.

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/season

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

NHL Blackout Restrictions on NHL.tv and ESPN+

ESPN+ Blackouts (U.S. only)

Games broadcast on local television in your area are subject to ESPN+ blackouts, as are some national broadcasts. Blackouts are determined based on one’s U.S. based postal code. International customers of ESPN+ are also subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area.

NHL.TV Blackouts (outside of U.S. and Canada only)

As with ESPN+, NHL.TV users are subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area. Blackout restrictions may also apply based on your IP address.

Stream NHL games using services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, that will help you get your hockey fix as they include NHL broadcasters like ESPN and ABC (which will broadcast some Finals games). While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that most of them offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you. Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location in the United States. Sign up for or log in to your preferred cord-cutting service platform. Check your team’s broadcast schedule and find the game you want to stream. Tune in for some puck!

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the NHL. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Stream YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like NESN. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package includes all the main channels for secure NHL streams as well as many regional sports networks.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

2022-23 NHL Stanley Cup Finals odds

Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Here are the most recent odds according to BetMGM.

Team Odds Boston Bruins +550 Colorado Avalanche +700 Carolina Hurricanes +750 Vegas Golden Knights +850 Toronto Maple Leafs +1000 Tampa Bay Lightning +1300 New Jersey Devils +1400 Dallas Stars +1600 Calgary Flames +1600 Pittsburgh Penguins +1800 New York Rangers +2000 Minnesota Wild +2000

2022 NHL early-season storylines

All eyes are on the Colorado Avalanche as they look to win a second straight Stanley Cup title. Here’s what other storylines we’ll be watching during the 2022-23 NHL season:

The end of the heavyweights? The Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins have been among hockey’s most consistent franchises over the last 15 seasons, and all have celebrated championships along the way. However, none of these three are considered locks to reach the playoffs, and the Caps and Pens are rapidly approaching rebuilding mode. Can anyone hold off Father Time for one more year?

Ovechkin vs. Gretzky: Speaking of the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin sits 115 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals. We can all agree Ovie isn’t likely to pass the Great One this season, but he can still set himself up to break the record during the 2023-24 campaign. However, Ovechkin turned 37 in September, so age isn’t exactly working in his favor, even after a 50-goal season last year.

Patrick Kane trade watch: Seeing as the Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be among the league’s worst teams this season, one should reasonably expect the franchise to trade veteran right wing Patrick Kane to a contender. For now, Kane and longtime teammate Jonathan Toews will begin the season in Chicago amid a rebuild. It’d certainly be interesting if Kane, who hails from upstate New York, found himself playing for the Buffalo Sabres.

New York, New York? The Rangers seemingly came from nowhere to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season. That proved fruitful for New York hockey fans after the Islanders surprisingly missed the postseason and fired head coach Barry Trotz. If the Yankees and Mets can each reach the playoffs in the same year, who says the Rangers and Islanders can’t follow in their footsteps?

Old faces, new places: No one should dare call the 2022-23 NHL offseason boring. The Florida Panthers traded left winger Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman Mackenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for winger Matthew Tkachuk, who promptly signed a long-term extension to stay in the Sunshine State. Not to be outdone, Huberdeau inked an eight-year deal with Calgary. The Carolina Hurricanes stocked up for a title run by acquiring defenseman Brent Burns and veteran left winger Max Pacioretty. And, of course, we’re still waiting to see if Patrick Kane winds up anywhere.

More about the NHL

Sport Ice hockey Founded November 26, 1917 (104 years ago), Montreal, Quebec, Canada Inaugural season 1917–18 Commissioner Gary Bettman No. of teams 32 Countries Canada (7 teams), United States (25 teams) Headquarters 1185 6th Avenue, New York City Most recent champion(s) Colorado Avalanche (3rd title) Most titles Montreal Canadiens (25 titles)

Schedule for the 2022-2023 NHL season

Event Date(s) Opening Night October 7, 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 25, 2022 Winter Classic January 2, 2023 NHL All-Star Game February 3-4, 2023 End of Regular Season April 13, 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs April 17, 2023 NHL Draft June 28–29, 2023

