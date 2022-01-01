Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Best VPN for Toronto

Best Toronto VPN servers

Change your IP address to Toronto with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Canada VPN

How to get a Toronto IP address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Step 2 of downloading a VPN.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Step 3 of connecting VPN.

Connect to one of our VPN server locations in Toronto.

ExpressVPN location menu highlighting server locations in Toronto.

Choose a Toronto server location

ExpressVPN has multiple VPN server locations in Toronto, available from the dropdown menu in the location picker.

If you just need the fastest VPN server in Canada, select “Canada” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the Canadian location with optimal speed and stability.

For help choosing the best VPN location for a specific website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a VPN server in Toronto?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch live hockey and basketball, and other sports with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 160 server locations worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN connected.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toronto VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Canada VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Toronto VPN FAQ

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Toronto or anywhere else in the world.

