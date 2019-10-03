The road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs rages on as the 2023 NHL playoffs are officially underway! Although the Colorado Avalanche opened the campaign as favorites to repeat as champions, any road to a party with Lord Stanley’s Cup will likely need to go through All-Star goalie Linus Ullmark and the Boston Bruins. The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning headline the list of other aspiring title contenders.
Whether you’re looking to stream NHL playoff games for free, find the best way to watch on ESPN+, or test cord-cutting services that include NHL action with a VPN, you’ve come to the right place.
On this page, you can find information on how to watch the league you love, plus who looks like a good bet to win the Stanley Cup.
|Playoffs start date
|Mon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023
|No. of teams:
|16
|Most recent champion(s):
|Colorado Avalanche (3)
|TV partner(s):
|Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list
How to watch NHL 2022-23 playoff games with a VPN
You can stream NHL games in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in to games!
Live stream NHL 2022-23 playoff games for free
CBC
Price: Free
CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code ( e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem. Note that you can also watch the 2023 All-Star Game live on CBC.
To watch NHL streams live for free on CBC:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada.
- Visit https://gem.cbc.ca/ to sign up or log in, and check CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in.
- Log in and enjoy the games!
Ran.de
Price: Free
The German free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, will also air select NHL Playoff games, starting with a weekly Sunday match. Be sure to check the Ran.de hockey page for specific games and timings.
To watch NHL streams live for free on Ran.de:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure VPN server in Germany.
- Visit www.ran.de/us-sport/nhl/live to check the broadcast schedule, then select your game.
- Start streaming!
Stream NHL playoff games live on ESPN+
ESPN+ is your go-to source for watching the NHL, no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game at a reasonable price—as well as a number of other live sports. Just connect to one of ExpressVPN’s United States servers before signing up.
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/season
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
NHL Blackout Restrictions on NHL.tv and ESPN+
ESPN+ Blackouts (U.S. only)
Games broadcast on local television in your area are subject to ESPN+ blackouts, as are some national broadcasts. Blackouts are determined based on one’s U.S. based postal code. International customers of ESPN+ are also subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area.
NHL.TV Blackouts (outside of U.S. and Canada only)
As with ESPN+, NHL.TV users are subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area. Blackout restrictions may also apply based on your IP address.
Stream NHL playoff games using services with free trials
There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, that will help you get your playoff hockey fix as they include NHL broadcasters like ESPN and ABC (which will broadcast some Finals games). While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that most of them offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you. Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location in the United States.
- Sign up for or log in to your preferred cord-cutting service platform.
- Check your team’s broadcast schedule and find the game you want to stream.
- Tune in for some puck!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Sling TV
Price: 35 USD/month and up
Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL playoff games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the 2023 NHL postseason. A 14-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like NESN. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package includes all the main channels for secure NHL playoff streams as well as many regional sports networks.
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals odds
Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Here are the most recent odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Boston Bruins
|+240
|Colorado Avalanche
|+550
|Edmonton Oilers
|+750
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+850
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+950
|New York Rangers
|+1000
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+1000
|Dallas Stars
|+1900
|New Jersey Devils
|+2400
|Minnesota Wild
|+2900
|Los Angeles Kings
|+3700
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+3700
|Winnipeg Jets
|+7000
|Seattle Kraken
|+7500
|Florida Panthers
|+8500
|New York Islanders
|+14000
2023 NHL Playoffs schedule
First Round
Eastern Conference
|Matchup
|Date and time
|Network
|Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida Panthers
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TNT, CBC, Ran.de
|Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS, CBC
|Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York Islanders
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ESPN2, TBS, TNT
|Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN, TBS
Western Conference
|Matchup
|Date and time
|Network
|Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle Kraken
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS
|Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ESPN2, TBS
|Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg Jets
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, CBC
|Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS, TNT, CBC
What is the format for the 2023 NHL playoffs?
The 2023 NHL Playoffs format is an intriguing one, though it’s not hard at all to grasp! The top three teams in each division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team. If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!
NHL regular season standings 2023
Atlantic Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Boston Bruins
|65-12-5
|135
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|50-21-11
|111
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|46-30-6
|98
|Florida Panthers
|42-32-8
|92
|Buffalo Sabres
|42-33-7
|91
|Ottawa Senators
|39-35-8
|86
|Detroit Red Wings
|35-37-10
|80
|Montreal Canadiens
|31-45-6
|68
Metropolitan Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Carolina Hurricanes
|52-21-9
|113
|New Jersey Devils
|52-22-8
|112
|New York Rangers
|47-22-13
|107
|New York Islanders
|42-31-9
|93
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|40-31-11
|91
|Washington Capitals
|35-37-10
|80
|Philadelphia Flyers
|31-38-13
|75
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|25-48-9
|59
Central Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Colorado Avalanche
|51-24-7
|109
|Dallas Stars
|47-21-14
|108
|Minnesota Wild
|46-25-11
|103
|Winnipeg Jets
|46-33-3
|95
|Nashville Predators
|43-32-8
|92
|St. Louis Blues
|37-38-8
|81
|Arizona Coyotes
|28-40-14
|70
|Chicago Blackhawks
|26-49-7
|59
Pacific Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|51-22-9
|111
|Edmonton Oilers
|50-23-9
|109
|Los Angeles Kings
|47-25-10
|104
|Seattle Kraken
|46-28-8
|100
|Calgary Flames
|38-27-17
|93
|Vancouver Canucks
|38-37-7
|83
|San Jose Sharks
|22-44-16
|60
|Anaheim Ducks
|23-47-12
|58
Alexander Ovechkin goal tracker
Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin ended the 2022-23 season with 822 career goals, putting him 72 behind Wayne Gretzky for the NHL all-time record. Good luck next year, Ovie!
More about the NHL
|Sport
|Ice hockey
|Founded
|November 26, 1917 (104 years ago), Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|Inaugural season
|1917–18
|Commissioner
|Gary Bettman
|No. of teams
|32
|Countries
|Canada (7 teams), United States (25 teams)
|Headquarters
|1185 6th Avenue, New York City
|Most recent champion(s)
|Colorado Avalanche (3rd title)
|Most titles
|Montreal Canadiens (25 titles)
Schedule for the 2022-2023 NHL season
|Event
|Date(s)
|Opening Night
|October 7, 2022
|NHL Thanksgiving Showdown
|November 25, 2022
|Winter Classic
|January 2, 2023
|NHL All-Star Game
|February 3-4, 2023
|End of Regular Season
|April 13, 2023
|Stanley Cup Playoffs
|April 17, 2023
|NHL Draft
|June 28–29, 2023
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
When do the 2023 NHL playoffs start?
The 2023 NHL Playoffs begin Monday, April 17. Barring any unexpected delays, the Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 8.
How many teams will make the 2023 NHL playoffs?
The 2023 NHL Playoffs feature 16 teams, eight from each conference. The top three teams in each division made the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights are the Eastern and Western Conference’s respective No. 1 seeds, respective.
Who is the best NHL team right now?
The Boston Bruins entered the 2023 NHL Playoffs as the league’s best team after setting NHL records for victories (65) and points (135).
Who is the richest hockey player?
As of April 2023, Wayne Gretzky’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between 200 and 250 million USD, making him the richest hockey player in the world. Washington Capitals left wing Alexander Ovechkin leads all active players with an estimated net worth of over 80 million USD.
Who is the world’s best hockey player?
Although “best hockey player” is subjective, we’re picking Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, whose 153 points this season marked the fourth-most in NHL history. McDavid’s 64 goals were one short of Alexander Ovechkin’s post-lockout record of 65 from the 2007-08 season.
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.