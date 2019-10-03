Home Streaming degli sport NHL

Watch 2023 NHL hockey playoffs games without cable

Aggiornato il: 24/04/2023
The road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs rages on as the 2023 NHL playoffs are officially underway! Although the Colorado Avalanche opened the campaign as favorites to repeat as champions, any road to a party with Lord Stanley’s Cup will likely need to go through All-Star goalie Linus Ullmark and the Boston Bruins. The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning headline the list of other aspiring title contenders.

Whether you’re looking to stream NHL playoff games for free, find the best way to watch on ESPN+, or test cord-cutting services that include NHL action with a VPN, you’ve come to the right place.

On this page, you can find information on how to watch the league you love, plus who looks like a good bet to win the Stanley Cup.

Playoffs start dateMon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023
No. of teams:16
Most recent champion(s):Colorado Avalanche (3)
TV partner(s):Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list

How to watch NHL 2022-23 playoff games with a VPN

You can stream NHL games in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in to games!

Live stream NHL 2022-23 playoff games for free

CBC

Price: Free

CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code ( e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem. Note that you can also watch the 2023 All-Star Game live on CBC.

To watch NHL streams live for free on CBC:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada.
  3. Visit https://gem.cbc.ca/ to sign up or log in, and check CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in.
  4. Log in and enjoy the games!

How to Stream on CBC

Ran.de

Price: Free

The German free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, will also air select NHL Playoff games, starting with a weekly Sunday match. Be sure to check the Ran.de hockey page for specific games and timings.

To watch NHL streams live for free on Ran.de:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure VPN server in Germany.
  3. Visit www.ran.de/us-sport/nhl/live to check the broadcast schedule, then select your game.
  4. Start streaming!

Stream NHL playoff games live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is your go-to source for watching the NHL, no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game at a reasonable price—as well as a number of other live sports. Just connect to one of ExpressVPN’s United States servers before signing up.

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/season

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

NHL Blackout Restrictions on NHL.tv and ESPN+

ESPN+ Blackouts (U.S. only)

Games broadcast on local television in your area are subject to ESPN+ blackouts, as are some national broadcasts. Blackouts are determined based on one’s U.S. based postal code. International customers of ESPN+ are also subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area.

NHL.TV Blackouts (outside of U.S. and Canada only)

As with ESPN+, NHL.TV users are subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area. Blackout restrictions may also apply based on your IP address.

Stream NHL playoff games using services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, that will help you get your playoff hockey fix as they include NHL broadcasters like ESPN and ABC (which will broadcast some Finals games). While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that most of them offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you. Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the server location in the United States.
  3. Sign up for or log in to your preferred cord-cutting service platform.
  4. Check your team’s broadcast schedule and find the game you want to stream.
  5. Tune in for some puck!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL playoff games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the 2023 NHL postseason. A 14-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Stream YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like NESN. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package includes all the main channels for secure NHL playoff streams as well as many regional sports networks.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals odds

Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Here are the most recent odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Boston Bruins+240
Colorado Avalanche+550
Edmonton Oilers+750
Toronto Maple Leafs+850
Carolina Hurricanes+950
New York Rangers+1000
Vegas Golden Knights+1000
Dallas Stars+1900
New Jersey Devils+2400
Minnesota Wild+2900
Los Angeles Kings+3700
Tampa Bay Lightning+3700
Winnipeg Jets+7000
Seattle Kraken+7500
Florida Panthers+8500
New York Islanders+14000

2023 NHL Playoffs schedule

First Round

Eastern Conference

MatchupDate and timeNetwork
Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida PanthersSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BSTESPN, TNT, CBC, Ran.de
Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay LightningSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS, CBC
Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York IslandersSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTESPN2, TBS, TNT
Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York RangersSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTABC, ESPN, TBS

Western Conference

MatchupDate and timeNetwork
Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle KrakenSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS
Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota WildSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTESPN2, TBS
Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg JetsSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BSTESPN, ESPN2, TBS, CBC
Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles KingsSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS, TNT, CBC

What is the format for the 2023 NHL playoffs?

The 2023 NHL Playoffs format is an intriguing one, though it’s not hard at all to grasp! The top three teams in each division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team. If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!

NHL regular season standings 2023

Atlantic Division

TeamRecordPoints
Boston Bruins65-12-5135
Toronto Maple Leafs50-21-11111
Tampa Bay Lightning46-30-698
Florida Panthers42-32-892
Buffalo Sabres42-33-791
Ottawa Senators39-35-886
Detroit Red Wings35-37-1080
Montreal Canadiens31-45-668

Metropolitan Division

TeamRecordPoints
Carolina Hurricanes52-21-9113
New Jersey Devils52-22-8112
New York Rangers47-22-13107
New York Islanders42-31-993
Pittsburgh Penguins40-31-1191
Washington Capitals35-37-1080
Philadelphia Flyers31-38-1375
Columbus Blue Jackets25-48-959

Central Division

TeamRecordPoints
Colorado Avalanche51-24-7109
Dallas Stars47-21-14108
Minnesota Wild46-25-11103
Winnipeg Jets46-33-395
Nashville Predators43-32-892
St. Louis Blues37-38-881
Arizona Coyotes28-40-1470
Chicago Blackhawks26-49-759

Pacific Division

TeamRecordPoints
Vegas Golden Knights51-22-9111
Edmonton Oilers50-23-9109
Los Angeles Kings47-25-10104
Seattle Kraken46-28-8100
Calgary Flames38-27-1793
Vancouver Canucks38-37-783
San Jose Sharks22-44-1660
Anaheim Ducks23-47-1258

Alexander Ovechkin goal tracker

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin ended the 2022-23 season with 822 career goals, putting him 72 behind Wayne Gretzky for the NHL all-time record. Good luck next year, Ovie!

More about the NHL

SportIce hockey
FoundedNovember 26, 1917 (104 years ago), Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Inaugural season1917–18
CommissionerGary Bettman
No. of teams32
CountriesCanada (7 teams), United States (25 teams)
Headquarters1185 6th Avenue, New York City
Most recent champion(s)Colorado Avalanche (3rd title)
Most titlesMontreal Canadiens (25 titles)

Schedule for the 2022-2023 NHL season

EventDate(s)
Opening NightOctober 7, 2022
NHL Thanksgiving ShowdownNovember 25, 2022
Winter ClassicJanuary 2, 2023
NHL All-Star GameFebruary 3-4, 2023
End of Regular SeasonApril 13, 2023
Stanley Cup PlayoffsApril 17, 2023
NHL DraftJune 28–29, 2023

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

