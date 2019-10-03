The road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs rages on as the 2023 NHL playoffs are officially underway! Although the Colorado Avalanche opened the campaign as favorites to repeat as champions, any road to a party with Lord Stanley’s Cup will likely need to go through All-Star goalie Linus Ullmark and the Boston Bruins. The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning headline the list of other aspiring title contenders.

Whether you’re looking to stream NHL playoff games for free, find the best way to watch on ESPN+, or test cord-cutting services that include NHL action with a VPN, you’ve come to the right place.

On this page, you can find information on how to watch the league you love, plus who looks like a good bet to win the Stanley Cup.

Playoffs start date Mon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023 No. of teams: 16 Most recent champion(s): Colorado Avalanche (3) TV partner(s): Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list

How to watch NHL 2022-23 playoff games with a VPN

You can stream NHL games in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in to games!

Live stream NHL 2022-23 playoff games for free

CBC

Price: Free

CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code ( e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem. Note that you can also watch the 2023 All-Star Game live on CBC.

To watch NHL streams live for free on CBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada. Visit https://gem.cbc.ca/ to sign up or log in, and check CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in. Log in and enjoy the games!

How to Stream on CBC

Ran.de

Price: Free

The German free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, will also air select NHL Playoff games, starting with a weekly Sunday match. Be sure to check the Ran.de hockey page for specific games and timings.

To watch NHL streams live for free on Ran.de:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure VPN server in Germany. Visit www.ran.de/us-sport/nhl/live to check the broadcast schedule, then select your game. Start streaming!

Stream NHL playoff games live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is your go-to source for watching the NHL, no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game at a reasonable price—as well as a number of other live sports. Just connect to one of ExpressVPN’s United States servers before signing up.

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/season

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

NHL Blackout Restrictions on NHL.tv and ESPN+

ESPN+ Blackouts (U.S. only)

Games broadcast on local television in your area are subject to ESPN+ blackouts, as are some national broadcasts. Blackouts are determined based on one’s U.S. based postal code. International customers of ESPN+ are also subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area.

NHL.TV Blackouts (outside of U.S. and Canada only)

As with ESPN+, NHL.TV users are subject to blackouts if a game appears on an NHL partner network in your viewing area. Blackout restrictions may also apply based on your IP address.

Stream NHL playoff games using services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, that will help you get your playoff hockey fix as they include NHL broadcasters like ESPN and ABC (which will broadcast some Finals games). While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that most of them offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you. Just follow these steps and select your preferred cord-cutting service:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location in the United States. Sign up for or log in to your preferred cord-cutting service platform. Check your team’s broadcast schedule and find the game you want to stream. Tune in for some puck!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL playoff games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available through its app.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the 2023 NHL postseason. A 14-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Stream YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s the best option as the “Choice” package (90 USD/month) includes regional sports networks like NESN. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package includes all the main channels for secure NHL playoff streams as well as many regional sports networks.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals odds

Will the Colorado Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Here are the most recent odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Bruins +240 Colorado Avalanche +550 Edmonton Oilers +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +850 Carolina Hurricanes +950 New York Rangers +1000 Vegas Golden Knights +1000 Dallas Stars +1900 New Jersey Devils +2400 Minnesota Wild +2900 Los Angeles Kings +3700 Tampa Bay Lightning +3700 Winnipeg Jets +7000 Seattle Kraken +7500 Florida Panthers +8500 New York Islanders +14000

2023 NHL Playoffs schedule

First Round

Eastern Conference

Matchup Date and time Network Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida Panthers Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN, TNT, CBC, Ran.de Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS, CBC Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York Islanders Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ESPN2, TBS, TNT Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN, TBS

Western Conference

Matchup Date and time Network Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle Kraken Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ESPN2, TBS Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg Jets Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, CBC Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings Series begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS, TNT, CBC

What is the format for the 2023 NHL playoffs?

The 2023 NHL Playoffs format is an intriguing one, though it’s not hard at all to grasp! The top three teams in each division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team. If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!

NHL regular season standings 2023

Atlantic Division

Team Record Points Boston Bruins 65-12-5 135 Toronto Maple Leafs 50-21-11 111 Tampa Bay Lightning 46-30-6 98 Florida Panthers 42-32-8 92 Buffalo Sabres 42-33-7 91 Ottawa Senators 39-35-8 86 Detroit Red Wings 35-37-10 80 Montreal Canadiens 31-45-6 68

Metropolitan Division

Team Record Points Carolina Hurricanes 52-21-9 113 New Jersey Devils 52-22-8 112 New York Rangers 47-22-13 107 New York Islanders 42-31-9 93 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-31-11 91 Washington Capitals 35-37-10 80 Philadelphia Flyers 31-38-13 75 Columbus Blue Jackets 25-48-9 59

Central Division

Team Record Points Colorado Avalanche 51-24-7 109 Dallas Stars 47-21-14 108 Minnesota Wild 46-25-11 103 Winnipeg Jets 46-33-3 95 Nashville Predators 43-32-8 92 St. Louis Blues 37-38-8 81 Arizona Coyotes 28-40-14 70 Chicago Blackhawks 26-49-7 59

Pacific Division

Team Record Points Vegas Golden Knights 51-22-9 111 Edmonton Oilers 50-23-9 109 Los Angeles Kings 47-25-10 104 Seattle Kraken 46-28-8 100 Calgary Flames 38-27-17 93 Vancouver Canucks 38-37-7 83 San Jose Sharks 22-44-16 60 Anaheim Ducks 23-47-12 58

Alexander Ovechkin goal tracker

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin ended the 2022-23 season with 822 career goals, putting him 72 behind Wayne Gretzky for the NHL all-time record. Good luck next year, Ovie!

More about the NHL

Sport Ice hockey Founded November 26, 1917 (104 years ago), Montreal, Quebec, Canada Inaugural season 1917–18 Commissioner Gary Bettman No. of teams 32 Countries Canada (7 teams), United States (25 teams) Headquarters 1185 6th Avenue, New York City Most recent champion(s) Colorado Avalanche (3rd title) Most titles Montreal Canadiens (25 titles)

Schedule for the 2022-2023 NHL season

Event Date(s) Opening Night October 7, 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 25, 2022 Winter Classic January 2, 2023 NHL All-Star Game February 3-4, 2023 End of Regular Season April 13, 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs April 17, 2023 NHL Draft June 28–29, 2023

FAQ: About the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs When do the 2023 NHL playoffs start? The 2023 NHL Playoffs begin Monday, April 17. Barring any unexpected delays, the Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 8. How many teams will make the 2023 NHL playoffs? The 2023 NHL Playoffs feature 16 teams, eight from each conference. The top three teams in each division made the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. The Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights are the Eastern and Western Conference’s respective No. 1 seeds, respective. Who is the best NHL team right now? The Boston Bruins entered the 2023 NHL Playoffs as the league’s best team after setting NHL records for victories (65) and points (135). Who is the richest hockey player? As of April 2023, Wayne Gretzky’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between 200 and 250 million USD, making him the richest hockey player in the world. Washington Capitals left wing Alexander Ovechkin leads all active players with an estimated net worth of over 80 million USD. Who is the world’s best hockey player? Although “best hockey player” is subjective, we’re picking Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, whose 153 points this season marked the fourth-most in NHL history. McDavid’s 64 goals were one short of Alexander Ovechkin’s post-lockout record of 65 from the 2007-08 season. Can I stream sports on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.