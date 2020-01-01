How a VPN works

In today’s digital age, more people are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to enhance their online security. VPNs allow you to use the internet with a different IP address, and they encrypt your internet connection no matter where you connect from. Whether you’re at home in Bedok or Queenstown or traveling anywhere in the world, you’ll be able to connect to the internet through our Singapore servers.

When you connect to ExpressVPN, your internet service provider (ISP) only sees encrypted traffic, so it cannot see what you’re doing while you’re online—only you can.