The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27. The championships will feature over 200 events, including track and field, race walking, and road running. Some of the most anticipated events include the men’s 100-meter dash, the women’s 100-meter hurdles, the men’s 400-meter hurdles, and the women’s marathon. Get ready to see the world’s premier track and field athletes showcase their skills on a global stage!
|Date
|Saturday, August 19 – Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Location
|Budapest, Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ
|Edition
|19th
|Main venue
|National Athletics Centre
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Channel: BBC
The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the World Athletics Championships in the UK. You can catch the World Athletics Championships live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!
Where to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in your country
NBC, BBC iPlayer, and SBS are among the notable services that will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships. You can find the full list below.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the U.S.
NBC Sports
NBC Sports is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the U.S. You can watch NBC on several streaming services, including YouTube TV (prices start at 73 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), and DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month); all three services offer free trials. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card!
Alternatively, you can watch NBC on Hulu+Live TV or Sling TV, though please note that neither service offers free trials.
Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month
Using Peacock Premium, you can watch Diamond League events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month and offers plenty of other live sports events, including PGA Tour events and NFL Sunday Night Football simulcasts.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the UK
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live streams of the World Athletics Championships in select markets. Just be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule! You can watch Eurosport on a wide range of devices, including your TV, computer, smartphone, and tablet, all of which support ExpressVPN. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Australia
SBS On Demand
Price: Free
SBS will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Australia for free. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, replays, and highlights. SBS is also committed to providing accessible coverage of sports for people with disabilities, including providing audio descriptions for blind and partially sighted viewers.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Canada
CBC
Price: Free
Country: Canada
CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like the World Athletics Championships and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch World Athletics Championships events live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in France
France TV
Price: Free
France TV will offer the World Athletic Championships for free. The public broadcaster also offers a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Germany
Ard/ZDF
Price: Free
Germany’s Ard and ZDF are set to offer live and free German-language coverage of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Catch the entire tournament at sportschau.de and zdf.de (be sure to check their schedules before you tune in).
Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Belgium
RTBF
Price: Free
The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships with French commentary. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, tennis, and more.
2023 World Athletics Championships schedule
Which sport are you most excited to see in the 2023 World Athletics Championships? You can find the complete list of events here.
2023 World Athletics Championships qualification process
Athletes qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships through one of three methods:
- The most straightforward way to qualify is by simply meeting the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards. The qualifying criteria are different for each event and are based on the athlete’s gender, age, and world ranking.
- Qualify through your world rankings positions. The number of slots available through rankings depends on the number of athletes who qualified directly. For example, if 100 athletes meet the qualifying standard for an event, then only the top 100 ranked athletes who did not meet the criteria will be eligible to qualify through rankings.
- Qualify through finishing positions at particular athletics events. In some events, athletes can qualify for the World Championships by finishing in the top positions at certain athletics events. For example, the top three finishers in the marathon at the 2023 Boston Marathon automatically qualified for the World Championships.
FAQ: About the 2023 World Athletics Championships
Will the 2023 World Athletics Championships be televised?
Yes, the 2023 World Athletics Championships will be televised in many countries around the world! Notable broadcasters include the BBC, NBC/Peacock, SBS, CBC, and France TV.
When and where is the next World Athletics Championships?
The next World Athletics Championships will be held from September 13-21, 2025, at the rebuilt National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo previously hosted the World Athletics Championships in 1991; Japan also hosted the WAC in 2007, although it took place in Osaka.
How many countries will participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships?
Over 200 countries are expected to participate in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
How much do athletes get paid for participating in the 2023 World Athletics Championships?
Athletes participating in the 2023 World Athletics Championships can win money for individual and team events. For example, a gold medal finish earns an athlete 70,000 USD.
Can I stream the 2023 World Athletics Championships on my computer?
