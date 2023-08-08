The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27. The championships will feature over 200 events, including track and field, race walking, and road running. Some of the most anticipated events include the men’s 100-meter dash, the women’s 100-meter hurdles, the men’s 400-meter hurdles, and the women’s marathon. Get ready to see the world’s premier track and field athletes showcase their skills on a global stage!

Even if you can’t make it to Budapest for the World Athletics Championships, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to watch the entire World Athletics Championships with a VPN.

Date Saturday, August 19 – Sunday, August 27, 2023 Location Budapest, Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ Edition 19th Main venue National Athletics Centre

How to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships online for free

You can safely and securely stream the 2023 World Athletics Championships in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like the United Kingdom for BBC iPlayer or Australia for SBS. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Channel: BBC

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for the World Athletics Championships in the UK. You can catch the World Athletics Championships live online via the BBC iPlayer and the mobile app. Note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream your favorite events!

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Why do you need a VPN to watch the World Athletics Championships online?

Where to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in your country

NBC, BBC iPlayer, and SBS are among the notable services that will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships. You can find the full list below.

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the U.S.

NBC Sports

NBC Sports is the exclusive rights holder of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the U.S. You can watch NBC on several streaming services, including YouTube TV (prices start at 73 USD/month), Fubo (75 USD/month), and DirecTV Stream (75 USD/month); all three services offer free trials. Perhaps the best part of YouTube TV is you can pay through Google Play rather than needing a U.S. credit card!

Alternatively, you can watch NBC on Hulu+Live TV or Sling TV, though please note that neither service offers free trials.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Using Peacock Premium, you can watch Diamond League events. Peacock costs 5 USD/month and offers plenty of other live sports events, including PGA Tour events and NFL Sunday Night Football simulcasts.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live streams of the World Athletics Championships in select markets. Just be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule! You can watch Eurosport on a wide range of devices, including your TV, computer, smartphone, and tablet, all of which support ExpressVPN. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Australia

SBS On Demand

Price: Free

SBS will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Australia for free. You can head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and watch the action, replays, and highlights. SBS is also committed to providing accessible coverage of sports for people with disabilities, including providing audio descriptions for blind and partially sighted viewers.

How to Stream SBS

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Canada

CBC

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like the World Athletics Championships and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch World Athletics Championships events live. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.

Stream on CBC

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in France

France TV

Price: Free

France TV will offer the World Athletic Championships for free. The public broadcaster also offers a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.

How to Watch France TV With VPN

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Germany

Ard/ZDF

Price: Free

Germany’s Ard and ZDF are set to offer live and free German-language coverage of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Catch the entire tournament at sportschau.de and zdf.de (be sure to check their schedules before you tune in).

Watch ARD and ZDF With a VPN

Watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Belgium

RTBF

Price: Free

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 World Athletics Championships with French commentary. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, tennis, and more.

Live Stream RTBF Online

2023 World Athletics Championships schedule

Which sport are you most excited to see in the 2023 World Athletics Championships? You can find the complete list of events here.

2023 World Athletics Championships qualification process

Athletes qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships through one of three methods:

The most straightforward way to qualify is by simply meeting the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards. The qualifying criteria are different for each event and are based on the athlete’s gender, age, and world ranking.

Qualify through your world rankings positions. The number of slots available through rankings depends on the number of athletes who qualified directly. For example, if 100 athletes meet the qualifying standard for an event, then only the top 100 ranked athletes who did not meet the criteria will be eligible to qualify through rankings.

Qualify through finishing positions at particular athletics events. In some events, athletes can qualify for the World Championships by finishing in the top positions at certain athletics events. For example, the top three finishers in the marathon at the 2023 Boston Marathon automatically qualified for the World Championships.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.