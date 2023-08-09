The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to be a thrilling competition, with some of the best basketball players in the world set to compete. Veteran guard Rudy Fernández and Spain look to defend their title when the action kicks off on Friday, August 25. This year’s tournament will occur across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines through Sunday, September 10.
NBA fans won’t need to look far to find some of their favorite players. Orlando Magic standout and reigning Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero and Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards headline a loaded United States roster. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić is the marquee name on a Slovenia squad hoping to finally reach the title game.
Other notable names include Lithuania center Jonas Valančiūnas (New Orleans Pelicans), Germany point guard Dennis Schröder (Toronto Raptors), and France center Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves). It currently remains unclear if previous NBA MVP winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić will suit up for Greece and Serbia, respectively.
Don’t worry if you can’t catch the action in person, though. ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 FIBA World Cup.
|Date
|Fri, Aug 25, 2023 – Sun, Sep 10, 2023
|No. of teams
|32
|Most recent champion(s)
|Spain (2nd title)
|Founded
|1950
How to watch the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup
If you’re a basketball fan looking to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup, you’re in luck! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch, such as the United States or New Zealand.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like ESPN+ or TVNZ.
- Tune in and enjoy the games!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup?
Donning your favorite player’s jersey or singing your country’s national anthem aren’t the only ways to best enjoy the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your basketball-viewing palate this summer. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every FIBA Basketball World Cup match on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching the FIBA Basketball World Cup
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every basket without missing a single second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Watch every 2023 FIBA World Cup game on Courtside 1891
Courtside 1891
Price: 42 USD/year
FIBA’s streaming service Courtside 1891 allows you to watch international basketball live streams, full-game replays, and highlights of international basketball tournaments, including the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Choose between the Courtside 1891 Max Pass (paid) and the free Plus tier (requires registration), which gives you access to extended highlights of games after the final whistle. Please note that FIBA World Cup matches airing on Courtside 1891 will be blacked out in certain countries, including the United States.
How to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup for free
TVNZ
Language: English
TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer every game featuring the Tall Blacks. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
France TV
Language: France
France TV will offer free live streams of every FIBA World Cup match featuring the French team. The public broadcaster also provides a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.
RTVE
Language: Spanish
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will provide live streams of every match featuring the Spanish National Team. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content.
Where to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in your country
Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the United States
ESPN/ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month
ESPN+ will carry every match of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with select games to air on ESPN 2. Most cable-cutting services, including YouTube TV and Fubo, carry ESPN 2. Please note that proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to stream certain FIBA World Cup matches through the ESPN+ app. ESPN+ does not offer a free trial.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN 2
YouTube TV offers over 70 channels, including ESPN 2. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code that will determine your viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a free trial.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ESPN 2
Fubo offers ESPN 2 and a 7-day free trial for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription to safely and securely stream the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from, such as the U.S. or Canada.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN 2
DirecTV Stream includes ESPN 2, allowing you to catch select FIBA Basketball World Cup games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ESPN 2
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN2, which will live stream six FIBA Basketball World Cup matches.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN 2
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream on ESPN 2. The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN 2, though you may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the UK
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. You must also provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure server location in the UK and then logging in to your Sky Go account.
Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Canada
Sportsnet
Price: 15 USD/month
Sportsnet is the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights holder for FIBA events through 2027. Subscriptions start at 15 USD/month or 150 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.
DAZN
Price: Varies
If you live in Canada, you can tune in to the 2023 World Basketball World Cup live on DAZN. Note that DAZN accepts local credit/debit cards and the ability to subscribe via PayPal.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Kayo Sports will air the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to purchase the event on Kayo Sports.
Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in France
beIN Sports
Price: 15 EUR/month
Fans in France can watch the 2023 Basketball World Cup on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.
When and where is the 2023 FIBA World Cup?
The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023. This year marks the first time multiple nations are hosting the FIBA World Cup. The three countries will each host a group stage, with the knockout stages being held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Angola
|South Sudan
|United States
|Egypt
|Dominican Republic
|Serbia
|Jordan
|Mexico
|Philippines (co-host)
|China
|Greece
|Montenegro
|Italy
|Puerto Rico
|New Zealand
|Lithuania
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Germany
|Slovenia
|Iran
|Canada
|Finland
|Cape Verde
|Spain
|Latvia
|Australia
|Georgia
|Ivory Coast
|Lebanon
|Japan (co-host)
|Venezuela
|Brazil
|France
2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup schedule
You can find the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup schedule below. Check FIBA’s official website to learn when your favorite team will play!
|Round
|Dates
|First round
|August 25-30
|Classification round (17-32)
|August 31, September 2
|Second round
|September 1, September 3
|Quarterfinals
|September 5-6
|Classification round (5-8)
|September 7, September 9
|Semifinals
|September 8
|3rd place game
|September 10
|Final
|September 10
2023 Team USA roster
Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart headline the 2023 Team USA roster. You can find the complete squad below.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|F
|Bobby Portis
|Milwaukee Bucks
|F
|Brandon Ingram
|New Orleans Pelicans
|F
|Cam Johnson
|Brooklyn Nets
|F
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|F
|Mikal Bridges
|Brooklyn Nets
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|G
|Anthony Edwards
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|G
|Austin Reaves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|G
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|G
|Josh Hart
|New York Knicks
|G
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Indiana Pacers
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Utah Jazz
Differences between NBA and FIBA rules
Basketball viewers will immediately see clear contrasts between NBA games and the FIBA World Cup. Here are some of the most important rule differences.
- Court size: The NBA court is 94 feet by 50 feet, while the FIBA World Cup court is 91.9 feet by 49.2 feet.
- Game length: NBA games have four 12-minute quarters and a five-minute overtime period. FIBA has four 10-minute quarters and, if needed, a five-minute OT period.
- Shot clock: Although the NBA and FIBA each have a 24-second shot clock, FIBA players are required to shoot within 14 seconds after grabbing an offensive rebound.
- Free throw rules: In the NBA, players have 10 seconds to take their free throws. In FIBA, players only have 5 seconds to take their free throws. This makes it more difficult for players to get into a rhythm when shooting free throws in FIBA.
- Foul rules: In the NBA, players are allowed to commit up to 6 fouls before being ejected from the game. In FIBA, players are only allowed to commit up to 5 fouls before being ejected.
Recent FIBA Basketball World Cup winners
The United States, Spain, and Yugoslavia have historically dominated the FIBA World Cup. Here’s a full list of winners.
|Year
|Winner
|Host nation
|1950
|Argentina
|Argentina
|1954
|United States
|Brazil
|1958
|Brazil
|Chile
|1962
|Brazil
|Brazil
|1966
|Soviet Union
|Uruguay
|1970
|Yugoslavia
|Yugoslavia
|1974
|Soviet Union
|Puerto Rico
|1978
|Yugoslavia
|Philippines
|1982
|Soviet Union
|Colombia
|1986
|United States
|Spain
|1990
|Yugoslavia
|Argentina
|1994
|United States
|Canada
|1998
|Yugoslavia
|Greece
|2002
|Yugoslavia
|United States
|2006
|Spain
|Japan
|2010
|United States
|Turkey
|2014
|United States
|Spain
|2019
|Spain
|China
|2023
|TBD
|Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia
FAQ: About the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?
As of August 9, 2023, it remains unclear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Kostas, will play for Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Is Luka Dončić playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?
Yes, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is currently expected to represent Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Is Nikola Jokić playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?
As of August 9, 2023, Denver Nuggets standout and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić is not expected to play for Serbia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Is Victor Wembanyama playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup?
No, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama will not play for France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Is the FIBA Basketball World Cup every year?
No, the FIBA Basketball World Cup occurs every four years.
How can I watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup in New Zealand?
TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer every game featuring the All Blacks. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.
Can I stream the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
How can I stream the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. your sports streaming experience.
