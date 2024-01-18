While free VPNs are available, investing in a paid VPN typically means faster speeds, stronger security, and better overall quality. Free VPNs often have limitations like restricted bandwidth, leading to buffering and reduced streaming quality. Many also offer fewer server location options, making finding a server that works with YouTube TV harder.

Some free VPN providers may also fund their services through ads or by collecting and selling browsing data—adding another layer of data tracking to your online experience. With ExpressVPN, you choose a trusted privacy company that prioritizes your online security. ExpressVPN encrypts your internet activity, keeping it hidden from third parties and never logs your activity, so you can stream with complete peace of mind.