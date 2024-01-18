Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

The Best VPN to stream YouTube TV in 2024 The Best VPN to stream YouTube TV in 2024 

Use a VPN to keep up-to-date with your favorite series, local news, or sports as they air live with YouTube TV. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for YouTube TV, helping you stream without limits.

  • Lightning-fast speeds on all your devices
  • ExpressVPN never limits your bandwidth
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Lightning-fast speeds on all your devices
  • ExpressVPN never limits your bandwidth
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Stream YouTube TV privately and securely with ExpressVPN. YouTube TV logo.

Watch YouTube TV in 3 steps with a VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN the best VPN for streaming YouTube TV.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a secure U.S. server location.

Step 3

Max VPN

Tune in to YouTube TV to watch all your favorite shows live as they air.

Get ExpressVPN
streaming-service-availability

Where is YouTube TV available?

YouTube TV is currently only available in the U.S., offering live streaming access to major broadcast and cable networks. With availability in all 210 television markets across all 50 states, YouTube TV has national and local channels based on your sign-up location. Note that the local channels are location-dependent even within the U.S. That means you will not be able to watch Seattle news while outside of Seattle. You’ll need a U.S. payment method and a zip code to sign up for YouTube TV.

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for YouTube TV

Unsure of what to look for in a VPN? ExpressVPN offers a ton of great features to make streaming YouTube TV seamless, including:

  • Reliable streaming anywhere. Access YouTube TV content on any network, even on public Wi-Fi or on restricted ones like at work or school.
  • Privacy-first streaming: Keep your streaming activity private with best-in-class encryption so you stream safely with confidence.
  • Blazing speeds for enhanced streaming. Get connected fast and stay connected longer with our reliable next-generation Lightway protocol.
  • Support whenever you need it. Dealing with VPN issues while streaming YouTube TV? Get 24/7 support to help you get back to your favorite series quickly.
Get ExpressVPN
Get the best VPN for streaming video.

Download a VPN for YouTube TV on all your devices

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

ExpressVPN offers easy-to-set-up apps for every popular platform, allowing you to download a VPN on all your devices and connect up to eight at the same time.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for routers
For smart TV systems
For Amazon Fire TV Stick
VPN for Android
VPN for Windows
VPN for Linux
For game consoles
For Apple TV
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Tune in to live TV with YouTube TV

What is a VPN? image.

As a cord-cutting service, YouTube TV offers over 100 channels of live entertainment. With content from major broadcast networks like CBS and ABC to niche favorites like HGTV and Nickelodeon, you can tune in to your favorite shows as they air live on TV or watch whenever you want with YouTube TV’s on-demand library. YouTube TV also offers specialized channels for sports fans, including ESPN and NBA TV, as well as an NFL package add-on to stream all NFL games live during the season.

Get the Best VPN for YouTube TV

ExpressVPN is optimized to work with YouTube TV so you can enjoy online privacy and security all the time, without the VPN interfering. It should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our service, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Can I use a free VPN for YouTube TV?

While free VPNs are available, investing in a paid VPN typically means faster speeds, stronger security, and better overall quality. Free VPNs often have limitations like restricted bandwidth, leading to buffering and reduced streaming quality. Many also offer fewer server location options, making finding a server that works with YouTube TV harder.

Some free VPN providers may also fund their services through ads or by collecting and selling browsing data—adding another layer of data tracking to your online experience. With ExpressVPN, you choose a trusted privacy company that prioritizes your online security. ExpressVPN encrypts your internet activity, keeping it hidden from third parties and never logs your activity, so you can stream with complete peace of mind.

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPNExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Monthly data limit

Unlimited

10GB

Number of countries with servers

105

<10

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible devices

All popular devices

Desktop and mobile

Tracks your online activity

Never

Maybe

Simultaneous connections

8

1

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Get ExpressVPN
streaming-service-availability

“YouTube TV Proxy Detected”: What to do?

YouTube TV has measures in place to detect VPNs, which may occasionally lead to this error message. Fear not! There are several steps you can take to resolve this like:

  • Try connecting to a different server location.
  • Clear your browser’s cache and cookies to remove any location data.
  • Ensure both your VPN and your YouTube TV apps are updated to the latest version

If you still are having trouble, connect with our Support Team, available 24/7.

YouTube TV VPN FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the best VPN for YouTube TV

Enjoy ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. Experience the difference in YouTube TV streaming quality and reliability, and if it doesn’t meet your expectations, get a full refund—no questions asked.

Get ExpressVPN
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee