Does ExpressVPN work with Netflix?

Yes. ExpressVPN’s servers have fast, throttle-free access to Netflix streaming. If you’re seeing an error, chat with ExpressVPN Support to get back online.

Does ExpressVPN come with a Netflix account?

No. We’re assuming you already have one, or that you will sign up for one yourself. ExpressVPN does not come with a Netflix account, and it is not a replacement for Netflix. Rather, it complements your existing Netflix account to help you watch content at blazing-fast speed.

What devices can I watch American Netflix on?

You can watch U.S. Netflix in the following ways:

On your laptop/desktop using our ExpressVPN app for Mac / Windows / Linux.

On your smartphone/tablet using our apps for iOS and Android.

On your streaming media console, such as Apple TV or Fire TV Stick.

Will a VPN slow my Netflix streaming?

All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference.

In fact, using a VPN might actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling Netflix traffic. In any case, if you do notice a drop in video quality, make sure you’ve selected the U.S. server closest to your actual location.

If you’re using a streaming media device like an Apple TV, you may want to try watching Netflix with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription. Click here for more information on using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.

Can I use free DNS codes or proxies for Netflix?

Probably not a good idea. Free DNS codes found on the internet often don’t work, and they might send your traffic to a server that could log your data and expose you to attacks. Proxy servers, meanwhile, are slow, unsecure and prone to interrupted connections. When it comes to Netflix, you’re much better off with ExpressVPN, which works reliably for streaming.

What else can I do with Netflix?

Tons! Using a VPN is the best way to expand your Netflix experience, but it isn’t the only one. Learn about Netflix secret codes and how they can unlock more movies that you’d want to watch. Check out this handy guide.

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely, including services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Go.

Netflix is not working. What should I do?

For problems with securely accessing a specific website, please contact our Support Team by round-the-clock live chat.