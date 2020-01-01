Get the best VPN for streaming Apple TV+

No. You’ll need to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription, if you haven’t already.



While their names are nearly identical, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are very different products.
Apple TV is a small digital media player that connects to your television, with apps that let you watch content from the iTunes store and numerous streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.
Apple TV+ is Apple’s own streaming service, which launched on November 1, 2019, with a focus on high-quality original TV shows and movies. You don’t need an Apple TV device to watch Apple TV+.
The original series already announced for Apple TV+ are diverse, falling into categories including sci-fi, thriller, comedy, animation, and children’s programming.
The service expects to release about six films a year, with a goal of producing high-quality award contenders on a relatively low budget. In other words, they will compete with Netflix’s most acclaimed original movies.
The streaming service will be widely available around the world—in more than 100 countries and regions.
ExpressVPN has award-winning apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux, so you can watch Apple TV+ easily from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone via tv.apple.com.
Apple TV+ customers can also stream from the Apple TV app, which works with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, and Mac. The Apple TV app is also available on some Samsung smart TVs, and will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Apple TV+ Terms of Use for more details.
