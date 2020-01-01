Get the best VPN for streaming Apple TV+

Apple TV vs. Apple TV Plus

While their names are nearly identical, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are very different products.

Apple TV is a small digital media player that connects to your television, with apps that let you watch content from the iTunes store and numerous streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s own streaming service, which launched on November 1, 2019, with a focus on high-quality original TV shows and movies. You don’t need an Apple TV device to watch Apple TV+.