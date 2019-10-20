Watch the UEFA Europa League live on CBS
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network
CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League in the U.S. Every match can be streamed live via CBS All Access, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.
To stream Europa League games live on CBS:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to CBS All Access (6 USD/month and up), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (use the “Max” package for 80 USD/month), or Hulu (55 USD/month) and use a free trial.
- Start watching!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to CBS All Access, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), the CBS app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), or the Hulu app (on Android and iOS).
Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now, YouTube, fuboTV and Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Watch UEFA Europa League games live on Optus
Price: 15 AUD/month
Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Europa League streams in Australia. Subscriptions cost 15 AUD/month and streams are available on mobile.
To watch Europa League games on CBS:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Sign up with your Android or iOS device.
- Golazoooo!
Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.
Watch UEL games live on DAZN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
DAZN offers live Europa League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch UEL matches live on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Go to DAZN Canada. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.)
- Tune in to the games!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.
Watch BT Sports Europa League Soccer live coverage
If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.
To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.
Watch 2020 Europa League highlights on YouTube
Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
- Sit back and enjoy!
When are Europa League matches played?
The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League will run alongside each country’s national league, so games are played mid-week. Games are usually played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).
The 2020-21 Europa League final will be played on May 26, 2021 at Poland’s Stadion Energa Gdańsk.
|Event (rounds)
|Date
|Matchday 1
|October 22, 2020
|Matchday 2
|October 29, 2020
|Matchday 3
|November 5, 2020
|Matchday 4
|November 26, 2020
|Matchday 5
|December 3, 2020
|Matchday 6
|December 10, 2020
|Round of 32
|February 18 – 25, 2021
|Round of 16
|March 11 – 18, 2021
|Quarter-finals
|April 8 – 15, 2021
|Semi-finals
|April 29 – May 6, 2021
|Final
|May 26, 2021
2020/21 UEFA Europa League calendar
Here are the upcoming Europa League games:
|Date and time (ET)
|Match
|November 5, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|Roma vs. CFR Cluj
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Slavia Prague vs. Nice
Benfica vs. Rangers
Lech Poznan vs. Standard Liege
Omonia Nicosia vs. Granada
PAOK Salonika vs. PSV Eindhoven
HNK Rijeka vs. Napoli
Real Sociedad vs. AZ Alkmaar
Sivasspor vs. FK Qarabag
|November 5, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia
Royal Antwerp vs. LASK
Dinamo Zagreb vs. RZ Pellets WAC
Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow
Red Star Belgrade vs. KAA Gent
1899 Hoffenheim vs. Slovan Liberec
Arsenal vs. Molde
Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga
Zorya Luhansk vs. AEK Athens
Celtic vs. Sparta Prague
AC Milan vs. Lille
Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|November 26, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|CSKA Sofia vs. Young Boys
LASK vs. Royal Antwerp
CSKA Moscow vs. Feyenoord
RZ Pellets WAC vs. Dinamo Zagreb
KAA Gent vs. Red Star Belgrade
Slovan Liberec vs. 1899 Hoffenheim
Molde vs. Arsenal
AEK Athens vs. Zorya Luhansk
Sporting Braga vs. Leicester City
Lille vs. AC Milan
Sparta Prague vs. Celtic
FK Qarabag vs. Sivasspor
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal
|November 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|CFR Cluj vs. Roma
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Dundalk vs. Rapid Vienna
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Nice vs. Slavia Prague
Rangers vs. Benfica
Standard Liege vs. Lech Poznan
Granada vs. Omonia Nicosia
PSV Eindhoven vs. PAOK Salonika
AZ Alkmaar vs. Real Sociedad
Napoli vs. HNK Rijeka
|December 3, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|LASK vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Royal Antwerp vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
CSKA Moscow vs. RZ Pellets WAC
Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Red Star Belgrade vs. 1899 Hoffenheim
KAA Gent vs. Slovan Liberec
AEK Athens vs. Sporting Braga
Zorya Luhansk vs. Leicester City
Lille vs. Sparta Prague
AC Milan vs. Celtic
FK Qarabag vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor vs. Villarreal
|December 3, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|CFR Cluj vs. CSKA Sofia
Roma vs. Young Boys
Arsenal vs. Rapid Vienna
Molde vs. Dundalk
Nice vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Slavia Prague vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Benfica vs. Lech Poznan
Rangers vs. Standard Liege
Granada vs. PSV Eindhoven
Omonia Nicosia vs. PAOK Salonika
AZ Alkmaar vs. Napoli
Real Sociedad vs. HNK Rijeka
|December 10, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.
|CSKA Sofia vs. Roma
Young Boys vs. CFR Cluj
Dundalk vs. Arsenal
Rapid Vienna vs. Molde
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Slavia Prague
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Nice
Lech Poznan vs. Rangers
Standard Liege vs. Benfica
PAOK Salonika vs. Granada
PSV Eindhoven vs. Omonia Nicosia
HNK Rijeka vs. AZ Alkmaar
Napoli vs. Real Sociedad
|December 10, 2020 at 3 p.m.
|Ludogorets Razgrad vs. LASK
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp
Dinamo Zagreb vs. CSKA Moscow
RZ Pellets WAC vs. Feyenoord
Slovan Liberec vs. Red Star Belgrade
1899 Hoffenheim vs. KAA Gent
Leicester City vs. AEK Athens
Sporting Braga vs. Zorya Luhansk
Celtic vs. Lille
Sparta Prague vs. AC Milan
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sivasspor
Villarreal vs. FK Qarabag
Who wins the Europa League?
Arsenal are fast becoming a fixture of the Europa League. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fronting an electric attack, the Gunners looked a threat to finally bag some continental silverware last year. Ultimately, the Gunners crashed out in the first knockout round to Olympiakos. By beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the red half of London secured a return to Europe’s secondary tournament for another year.
With champions Sevilla back in the Champions League, who are the favorites to win this season’s edition of the UEL? Roma have been building well for the last few seasons, led by the reliable goal-scoring duo of Edin Džeko and Diego Perotti. Also keep an eye on Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are also on the up and produced one of the world’s most exciting talents in Kai Havertz. Can Leverkusen continue its remarkable rise this year?
Leave your Europa League football predictions in the comments below!
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.
