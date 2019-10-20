> Stream Sports > UEFA Europa League

How to watch the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League live

Updated: November 2, 2020
Watch the UEFA Europa League live on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League in the U.S. Every match can be streamed live via CBS All Access, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.

To stream Europa League games live on CBS:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to CBS All Access (6 USD/month and up), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (60 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (use the “Max” package for 80 USD/month), or Hulu (55 USD/month) and use a free trial.
  4. Start watching!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to CBS All Access, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), the CBS app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), or the Hulu app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now, YouTube, fuboTV and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Watch UEFA Europa League games live on Optus

Price: 15 AUD/month

Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Europa League streams in Australia. Subscriptions cost 15 AUD/month and streams are available on mobile.

To watch Europa League games on CBS:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up with your Android or iOS device.
  4. Golazoooo!

Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Watch UEL games live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Europa League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch UEL matches live on DAZN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Canada.
  3. Go to DAZN Canada. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.)
  4. Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch BT Sports Europa League Soccer live coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.

To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.

Watch 2020 Europa League highlights on YouTube

Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

When are Europa League matches played?

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League will run alongside each country’s national league, so games are played mid-week. Games are usually played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).

The 2020-21 Europa League final will be played on May 26, 2021 at Poland’s Stadion Energa Gdańsk.

Event (rounds)Date
Matchday 1October 22, 2020
Matchday 2October 29, 2020
Matchday 3November 5, 2020
Matchday 4November 26, 2020
Matchday 5December 3, 2020
Matchday 6December 10, 2020
Round of 32February 18 – 25, 2021
Round of 16March 11 – 18, 2021
Quarter-finalsApril 8 – 15, 2021
Semi-finalsApril 29 – May 6, 2021
FinalMay 26, 2021

2020/21 UEFA Europa League calendar

Here are the upcoming Europa League games:

Date and time (ET)Match
November 5, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.Roma vs. CFR Cluj

Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk

Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Slavia Prague vs. Nice

Benfica vs. Rangers

Lech Poznan vs. Standard Liege

Omonia Nicosia vs. Granada

PAOK Salonika vs. PSV Eindhoven

HNK Rijeka vs. Napoli

Real Sociedad vs. AZ Alkmaar

Sivasspor vs. FK Qarabag

November 5, 2020 at 3 p.m.Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia

Royal Antwerp vs. LASK

Dinamo Zagreb vs. RZ Pellets WAC

Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow

Red Star Belgrade vs. KAA Gent

1899 Hoffenheim vs. Slovan Liberec

Arsenal vs. Molde

Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga

Zorya Luhansk vs. AEK Athens

Celtic vs. Sparta Prague

AC Milan vs. Lille

Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv

November 26, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.CSKA Sofia vs. Young Boys

LASK vs. Royal Antwerp

CSKA Moscow vs. Feyenoord

RZ Pellets WAC vs. Dinamo Zagreb

KAA Gent vs. Red Star Belgrade

Slovan Liberec vs. 1899 Hoffenheim

Molde vs. Arsenal

AEK Athens vs. Zorya Luhansk

Sporting Braga vs. Leicester City

Lille vs. AC Milan

Sparta Prague vs. Celtic

FK Qarabag vs. Sivasspor

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal

November 26, 2020 at 3 p.m.CFR Cluj vs. Roma

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

Dundalk vs. Rapid Vienna

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Nice vs. Slavia Prague

Rangers vs. Benfica

Standard Liege vs. Lech Poznan

Granada vs. Omonia Nicosia

PSV Eindhoven vs. PAOK Salonika

AZ Alkmaar vs. Real Sociedad

Napoli vs. HNK Rijeka

December 3, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.LASK vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Royal Antwerp vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

CSKA Moscow vs. RZ Pellets WAC

Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Red Star Belgrade vs. 1899 Hoffenheim

KAA Gent vs. Slovan Liberec

AEK Athens vs. Sporting Braga

Zorya Luhansk vs. Leicester City

Lille vs. Sparta Prague

AC Milan vs. Celtic

FK Qarabag vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Sivasspor vs. Villarreal

December 3, 2020 at 3 p.m.CFR Cluj vs. CSKA Sofia

Roma vs. Young Boys

Arsenal vs. Rapid Vienna

Molde vs. Dundalk

Nice vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Slavia Prague vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Benfica vs. Lech Poznan

Rangers vs. Standard Liege

Granada vs. PSV Eindhoven

Omonia Nicosia vs. PAOK Salonika

AZ Alkmaar vs. Napoli

Real Sociedad vs. HNK Rijeka

December 10, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.CSKA Sofia vs. Roma

Young Boys vs. CFR Cluj

Dundalk vs. Arsenal

Rapid Vienna vs. Molde

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Slavia Prague

Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Nice

Lech Poznan vs. Rangers

Standard Liege vs. Benfica

PAOK Salonika vs. Granada

PSV Eindhoven vs. Omonia Nicosia

HNK Rijeka vs. AZ Alkmaar

Napoli vs. Real Sociedad

December 10, 2020 at 3 p.m.Ludogorets Razgrad vs. LASK

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp

Dinamo Zagreb vs. CSKA Moscow

RZ Pellets WAC vs. Feyenoord

Slovan Liberec vs. Red Star Belgrade

1899 Hoffenheim vs. KAA Gent

Leicester City vs. AEK Athens

Sporting Braga vs. Zorya Luhansk

Celtic vs. Lille

Sparta Prague vs. AC Milan

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sivasspor

Villarreal vs. FK Qarabag

Who wins the Europa League?

Arsenal are fast becoming a fixture of the Europa League. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fronting an electric attack, the Gunners looked a threat to finally bag some continental silverware last year. Ultimately, the Gunners crashed out in the first knockout round to Olympiakos. By beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the red half of London secured a return to Europe’s secondary tournament for another year.

With champions Sevilla back in the Champions League, who are the favorites to win this season’s edition of the UEL? Roma have been building well for the last few seasons, led by the reliable goal-scoring duo of Edin Džeko and Diego Perotti. Also keep an eye on Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are also on the up and produced one of the world’s most exciting talents in Kai Havertz. Can Leverkusen continue its remarkable rise this year?

Leave your Europa League football predictions in the comments below!

