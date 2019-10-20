Watch the UEFA Europa League live on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League in the U.S. Every match can be streamed live via CBS All Access, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.

To stream Europa League games live on CBS:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to CBS All Access, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), the CBS app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), or the Hulu app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now, YouTube, fuboTV and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Watch UEFA Europa League games live on Optus

Price: 15 AUD/month

Looking for another way to stream? Optus has the rights for Europa League streams in Australia. Subscriptions cost 15 AUD/month and streams are available on mobile.

To watch Europa League games on CBS:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up with your Android or iOS device. Golazoooo!

Note: You will need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Watch UEL games live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Europa League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch UEL matches live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN Canada. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch BT Sports Europa League Soccer live coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.

To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.

Watch 2020 Europa League highlights on YouTube

Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel. Sit back and enjoy!

When are Europa League matches played?

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League will run alongside each country’s national league, so games are played mid-week. Games are usually played Wednesdays and Thursdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).

The 2020-21 Europa League final will be played on May 26, 2021 at Poland’s Stadion Energa Gdańsk.

Event (rounds) Date Matchday 1 October 22, 2020 Matchday 2 October 29, 2020 Matchday 3 November 5, 2020 Matchday 4 November 26, 2020 Matchday 5 December 3, 2020 Matchday 6 December 10, 2020 Round of 32 February 18 – 25, 2021 Round of 16 March 11 – 18, 2021 Quarter-finals April 8 – 15, 2021 Semi-finals April 29 – May 6, 2021 Final May 26, 2021

2020/21 UEFA Europa League calendar

Here are the upcoming Europa League games:

Date and time (ET) Match November 5, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. Roma vs. CFR Cluj Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Tottenham Hotspur Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Slavia Prague vs. Nice Benfica vs. Rangers Lech Poznan vs. Standard Liege Omonia Nicosia vs. Granada PAOK Salonika vs. PSV Eindhoven HNK Rijeka vs. Napoli Real Sociedad vs. AZ Alkmaar Sivasspor vs. FK Qarabag November 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia Royal Antwerp vs. LASK Dinamo Zagreb vs. RZ Pellets WAC Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow Red Star Belgrade vs. KAA Gent 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Slovan Liberec Arsenal vs. Molde Leicester City vs. Sporting Braga Zorya Luhansk vs. AEK Athens Celtic vs. Sparta Prague AC Milan vs. Lille Villarreal vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv November 26, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. CSKA Sofia vs. Young Boys LASK vs. Royal Antwerp CSKA Moscow vs. Feyenoord RZ Pellets WAC vs. Dinamo Zagreb KAA Gent vs. Red Star Belgrade Slovan Liberec vs. 1899 Hoffenheim Molde vs. Arsenal AEK Athens vs. Zorya Luhansk Sporting Braga vs. Leicester City Lille vs. AC Milan Sparta Prague vs. Celtic FK Qarabag vs. Sivasspor Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Villarreal November 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. CFR Cluj vs. Roma Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ludogorets Razgrad Dundalk vs. Rapid Vienna Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva Nice vs. Slavia Prague Rangers vs. Benfica Standard Liege vs. Lech Poznan Granada vs. Omonia Nicosia PSV Eindhoven vs. PAOK Salonika AZ Alkmaar vs. Real Sociedad Napoli vs. HNK Rijeka December 3, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. LASK vs. Tottenham Hotspur Royal Antwerp vs. Ludogorets Razgrad CSKA Moscow vs. RZ Pellets WAC Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Zagreb Red Star Belgrade vs. 1899 Hoffenheim KAA Gent vs. Slovan Liberec AEK Athens vs. Sporting Braga Zorya Luhansk vs. Leicester City Lille vs. Sparta Prague AC Milan vs. Celtic FK Qarabag vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv Sivasspor vs. Villarreal December 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. CFR Cluj vs. CSKA Sofia Roma vs. Young Boys Arsenal vs. Rapid Vienna Molde vs. Dundalk Nice vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Slavia Prague vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva Benfica vs. Lech Poznan Rangers vs. Standard Liege Granada vs. PSV Eindhoven Omonia Nicosia vs. PAOK Salonika AZ Alkmaar vs. Napoli Real Sociedad vs. HNK Rijeka December 10, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. CSKA Sofia vs. Roma Young Boys vs. CFR Cluj Dundalk vs. Arsenal Rapid Vienna vs. Molde Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Slavia Prague Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Nice Lech Poznan vs. Rangers Standard Liege vs. Benfica PAOK Salonika vs. Granada PSV Eindhoven vs. Omonia Nicosia HNK Rijeka vs. AZ Alkmaar Napoli vs. Real Sociedad December 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. Ludogorets Razgrad vs. LASK Tottenham Hotspur vs. Royal Antwerp Dinamo Zagreb vs. CSKA Moscow RZ Pellets WAC vs. Feyenoord Slovan Liberec vs. Red Star Belgrade 1899 Hoffenheim vs. KAA Gent Leicester City vs. AEK Athens Sporting Braga vs. Zorya Luhansk Celtic vs. Lille Sparta Prague vs. AC Milan Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sivasspor Villarreal vs. FK Qarabag

Who wins the Europa League?

Arsenal are fast becoming a fixture of the Europa League. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fronting an electric attack, the Gunners looked a threat to finally bag some continental silverware last year. Ultimately, the Gunners crashed out in the first knockout round to Olympiakos. By beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final, the red half of London secured a return to Europe’s secondary tournament for another year.

With champions Sevilla back in the Champions League, who are the favorites to win this season’s edition of the UEL? Roma have been building well for the last few seasons, led by the reliable goal-scoring duo of Edin Džeko and Diego Perotti. Also keep an eye on Bayer Leverkusen. The German club are also on the up and produced one of the world’s most exciting talents in Kai Havertz. Can Leverkusen continue its remarkable rise this year?

Leave your Europa League football predictions in the comments below!