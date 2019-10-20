Watch a 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Final live stream between Sevilla vs. Roma on May 31, 2023. Spanish side Sevilla is the tournament’s most successful side, with six Europa League titles, while Italian side Roma is making its first appearance in the final since 1991. Winning the tournament would be another feather in the cap for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, following last season’s Europa Conference League title. The winner is guaranteed a place in the lucrative Champions League next season, setting up a thrilling contest with plenty to play for at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Read on to learn how to watch UEFA Europa League live streams securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2022–23 Europa League Final from your country

You can watch a UEFA Europa League Final live stream with a VPN by following a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an American broadcaster, connect to a secure server in the U.S. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Paramount Plus, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Top games to stream

UEFA Europa League Final:

Sevilla vs. Roma – Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET

Live stream select UEFA Europa League games for free in Austria

ServusTV

Price: Free

Channels: ServusTV

Austrian broadcaster ServusTV will show select UEFA Europa League live streams for free. The commentary is in German. The broadcast schedule is available here, however, please bear in mind, that not all games will be available for streaming.

How to watch a UEFA Europa League Final live stream in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS holds broadcasting rights for the UEFA Europa League in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV will live stream select UEFA Europa Leauge games on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. YouTube TV also offers a free trial if you only want to watch a specific game.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

Live stream Europa League games throughout the season with Fubo, which carries select games through CBS and CBS Sports Network. Check the channel guide to see what’s streaming.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

DirectTV Stream

Price: 95 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network

Live stream select UEFA Champions League games with DirecTV Stream by subscribing to its “Ultimate” package, which includes CBS Sports Network, showing games throughout the tournament. If you only want to watch a specific game, try the five-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Now.

Live stream the 2022–23 UEFA Europa League Final in Canada

DAZN Canada

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN offers live streams of UEFA Europa League broadcasts throughout the 2022–23 season in Canada, from the group stage through to the final.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Watch UEFA Europa League Final live streams in the UK

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month and up

BT Sport holds broadcasting rights for Europa League games in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online, simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes. You can also download the BT Sport app for iOS and Android to live stream on the go.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport.

Watch Europa League highlights on YouTube

YouTube

Price: Free

Head to the official UEFA YouTube channel for the latest Europa League highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

When are Europa League matches played?

The 2022–23 UEFA Europa League will run alongside each country’s national league, so games are played mid-week. Games are usually played on Thursdays at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). The final will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on May 31, 2023.

Event Date Group stage September 8–November 3, 2022 Knockout round playoffs February 16 & 23, 2023 Round of 16 March 9 & 16, 2023 Quarterfinals April 13 & 20, 2023 Semifinals May 11 & 18, 2023 Final May 31, 2023

Leave your Europa League football predictions in the comments below!

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.