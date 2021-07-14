Home Stream Sports Rugby Union Rugby League World Cup

Watch Rugby League World Cup streams live with a VPN

Updated: July 14, 2021
Stream the 2021 Rugby League World Cup live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

BBC holds UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and free. To watch:

Watch the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on BBC

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

The BBC owns UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 RLWC. The best part? You can watch the event for free!

To enjoy the 2021 RLWC on the BBC:

When will the 2021 Rugby League World Cup be held?

The 2021 RLWC will begin on October 23 and end with the final on November 27, 2021. The tournament will showcase 16 national teams from America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East Africa.

Full 2021 RLWC schedule and games

Here’s the official game schedule. Don’t forget to tune in on time!

Date and time (EST)Match
Round 1
October 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.England Men vs. Samoa Men
October 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.Australia Men vs. Fiji Men
October 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.Scotland Men vs. Italy Men
October 24, 2021 at 12 p.m.Jamaica Men vs. Ireland Men
October 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.New Zealand Men vs. Lebanon Men
October 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.France Men vs. Greece Men
October 26, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.Tonga Men vs. Papua New Guinea Men
October 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.Wales Men vs. Cook Islands Men
Round 2
October 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.Australia Men vs. Scotland Men
October 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.Fiji Men vs. Italy Men
October 30, 2021 at 12 p.m.England Men vs. France Men
October 30, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.New Zealand Men vs. Jamaica Men
October 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Lebanon Men vs. Ireland Men
October 31, 2021 at 1 p.m.Samoa Men vs. Greece Men
November 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Tonga Men vs. Wales Men
November 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Papua New Guinea Men vs. Cook Islands Men
Round 3
November 5, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.New Zealand Men vs. Ireland Men
November 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.England Men vs. Greece Men
November 6, 2021 at 1 p.m.Fiji Men vs. Scotland Men
November 6, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Australia Men vs. Italy Men
November 7, 2021 at 8 a.m.Lebanon Men vs. Jamaica Men
November 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Tonga Men vs. Cook Islands Men
November 7, 2021 at 1 p.m.Samoa Men vs. France Men
November 8, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Papua New Guinea Men vs. Wales Men
Double Header (Round 1)
November 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.England Women vs. Brazil Women
November 9, 2021 at 1 p.m.Papua New Guinea Women vs. Canada Women
November 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.New Zealand Women vs. France Women
November 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Australia Women vs. Cook Islands Women
November 11, 2021 at 1 p.m.Spain Wheelchair vs. Norway Wheelchair
November 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.England Wheelchair vs. Australia Wheelchair
November 12, 2021 at 7 a.m.France Wheelchair vs. Wales Wheelchair
November 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.Scotland Wheelchair vs. USA Wheelchair
Double Header (Round 2)
November 13, 2021 at 8 a.m.England Women vs. Canada Women
November 13, 2021 at 1 p.m.Papua New Guinea Women vs. Brazil Women
November 14, 2021 at 8 a.m.England Wheelchair vs. Spain Wheelchair
November 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Australia Wheelchair vs. Norway Wheelchair
November 14, 2021 at 1 p.m.New Zealand Women vs. Cook Islands Women
November 14, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Australia Women vs. France Women
November 15, 2021 at 1 p.m.France Wheelchair vs. Scotland Wheelchair
November 15, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Wales Wheelchair vs. USA Wheelchair
Double Header (Round 3)
November 17, 2021 at 7 a.m.Australia Wheelchair vs. Spain Wheelchair
November 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.England Wheelchair vs. Norway Wheelchair
November 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.Canada Women vs. Brazil Women
November 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.England Women vs. Papua New Guinea Women
November 18, 2021 at 7 a.m.France Wheelchair vs. USA Wheelchair
November 18, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.Wales Wheelchair vs. Scotland Wheelchair
November 18, 2021 at 1 p.m.France Women vs. Cook Islands Women
November 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Australia Women vs. New Zealand Women
Men’s quarter final
November 12, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Group B Winner vs. Group C Runner-Up
November 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Group A Winner vs. Group D Runner-Up
November 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Group C Winner vs. Group B Runner-Up
November 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Group D Winner vs. Group A Runner-Up
Men’s Semi final
November 19, 2021 at 3:45 p.m.Quarter Final Winner vs. Quarter Final Winner
November 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Quarter Final Winner vs. Quarter Final Winner
Wheelchair Semi final
November 21, 2021 at 8 a.m.Group B Winner vs. Group A Runner-Up
November 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Group A Winner vs. Group B Runner-Up
Women’s Semi final
November 22, 2021 at 1 p.m.Group B Winner vs. Group A Runner-Up
November 22, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Group A Winner vs. Group B Runner-Up
Wheelchair Final
November 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.Semi Final Winner vs. Semi Final Winner
Women’s Final
November 27, 2021 at 9:15 a.m.Semi Final Winner vs. Semi Final Winner
Men’s Final
November 27, 2021 at 12 p.m.Semi Final Winner vs. Semi Final Winner

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

