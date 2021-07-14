Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on ITV

Price: Free

Channels: ITV

ITV owns the UK broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The best part? You can watch all 48 games for free on the broadcaster’s ITVX online streaming service.

To enjoy the 2023 RWC on ITV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up for ITVX. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Enjoy the games!

Learn more about streaming and ITV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

When will the 2023 Rugby World Cup be held?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will begin on Friday, September 8, 2023 and end with the final on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

2023 Rugby World Cup schedule and games

Follow the official RWC website for latest news. Don’t forget to tune in on time!