Stream 2020 MLS live on ESPN

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, FS1, Fox, ESPN, ESPN 2

ESPN and Fox are the main domestic broadcasters for the MLS. Use a free trial to watch the games live!

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange and Blue (45 USD/month and up), or Hulu (55 USD/month) and sign up for a free trial. You may need a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to Sling TV or Hulu. You’re all set!

Watch MLS matches live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month

You can also watch the games on ESPN+.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy watching!

Watch MLS streams live on Freesports

Price: Free

Freesports and Sky are the official MLS broadcasters in the UK. You can watch up to five games each week on Freesports, including MLS Cup playoff games. The best part? You can watch the Freesports stream for free!

To watch MLS live on Freesports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Freesports. Enjoy watching!

Stream Major League Soccer on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Sky Sports is the other official UK broadcaster for MLS games. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

MLS on Sky covers at least two regular-season games each week, the All-Star game and every MLS Cup Play-off game.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream the content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

To watch MLS on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the stream!

Watch MLS replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV offers the official MLS channel with replays and highlights on their website. It’s completely free!

To watch NFL games on Pluto TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Pluto TV. Enjoy watching!

Watch all MLS game highlights on YouTube

The official MLS YouTube channel is your go-to spot for highlights. Catch detailed highlights of every game and take in every goal!

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the MLS YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Catch MLS scores and highlights on the MLS app

If you don’t want to miss the latest MLS news, highlights, and scores, make sure to use the official MLS app.

Whether you want to relive the best goals of the week or dive into the latest performance stats for your favorite team, the app (on Android and iOS) is the must-have companion for every MLS fan.

Fire up the MLS app with ExpressVPN and keep yourself updated no matter where you are!

2020 MLS season calendar

Here’s the 2020 MLS calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event July 9 – December 11, 2020 2020 MLS season December 12, 2020 MLS Cup 2020 January, 2021 2021 MLS SuperDraft

Who wins the 2020 MLS Cup?

The Portland Timbers won the MLS is Back tournament and looks a good bet to take the MLS Cup. The Timbers don’t have the most stunning goal difference but they always find a way to win.

Orlando City SC is another side to keep an eye on. Led by former Manchester United star Luis Nani, Orlando City has the firepower and flair to rival any team in the league. Can Orlando go all the way come December?