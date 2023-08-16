Team Australia is finally ready to win the FIBA World Cup. Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, and the Boomers will hit the court this summer hoping to build off their gold medal finish at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. Brian Goorjian’s squad officially starts their latest championship pursuit against Finland on Friday, August 25.

Don’t worry if you can’t catch the action in person, though. ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 FIBA World Cup.

How to watch Team Australia Men’s Basketball in 2023

If you’re a basketball fan looking to watch Team Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, you’re in luck! You can securely stream the action in just a few steps:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch Team Australia men’s basketball in 2023?

Donning your favorite player’s jersey or singing your country’s national anthem aren’t the only ways to best enjoy the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your basketball-viewing palate this summer. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every FIBA Basketball World Cup match on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams in blazing-fast HD.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Kayo Sports will air the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month. Note that you may need a valid Australian credit/debit card and phone number to purchase the event on Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Where to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

TVNZ

Language: English

TVNZ, or Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, will offer every game featuring the All Blacks. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.

Stream TVNZ With a VPN

France TV

Language: France

France TV will offer free live streams of every FIBA World Cup match featuring the French team. The public broadcaster also provides a variety of French and foreign-language films, TV series, documentaries, and live sports. You may need to enter a valid France postal code (e.g. 75001) to sign up, but the service is entirely free.

How to Watch France TV With a VPN

RTVE

Language: Spanish

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will provide live streams of every match featuring the Spanish National Team. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content.

Where to watch Team Australia in your country

Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the United States

ESPN/ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

ESPN+ will carry every 2023 FIBA World Cup match, with select games to air on ESPN 2. Most cable-cutting services, including YouTube TV and Fubo, carry ESPN 2. Please note that proof of subscription to another service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to stream certain FIBA World Cup matches through the ESPN+ app. ESPN+ does not offer a free trial.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2

YouTube TV offers over 70 channels, including ESPN 2. A subscription costs 73 USD/month, and doesn’t require a U.S. billing address (though you may need to provide a U.S. ZIP code that will determine your viewing area). The service includes a variety of sports channels and a free trial.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ESPN 2

Fubo offers ESPN 2 and a 7-day free trial for those who don’t want to commit to a subscription to safely and securely stream the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, please note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from, such as the U.S. or Canada.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2

DirecTV Stream includes ESPN 2, allowing you to catch select FIBA Basketball World Cup games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ESPN 2

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN2, which will live stream six FIBA Basketball World Cup matches.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN 2

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream on ESPN 2. The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN 2, though you may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream Basketball With Sling

Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Canada

Sportsnet

Price: 15 USD/month

Sportsnet is the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights holder for FIBA events through 2027. Subscriptions start at 15 USD/month or 150 USD/year. Please note Sportsnet does not offer a free trial.

DAZN

Price: Varies

If you live in Canada, you can tune in to the 2023 World Basketball World Cup live on DAZN. Note that DAZN accepts local credit/debit cards and the ability to subscribe via PayPal.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the U.K.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. You must also provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can stream content with Sky Go by connecting to a secure UK server and logging in to your Sky Go account.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup in France

beIN Sports

Price: 19 EUR/month

Fans in France can watch the 2023 Basketball World Cup on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.

Watch beIN Sports With a VPN

When and where is the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023. This year marks the first time multiple nations are hosting the FIBA World Cup. The three countries will each host a group stage, with the knockout stages being held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Team Australia Men’s Basketball schedule

Date Match Time (local) Time (ET) Location Network August 25 Australia vs. Finland 5 p.m. 4 a.m. Okinawa, Japan ESPN 2, ESPN+ August 27 Germany vs. Australia 5:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. Okinawa, Japan ESPN 2, ESPN+ August 29 Japan vs. Australia 8:10 p.m. 7:10 a.m. Okinawa, Japan ESPN 2, ESPN+

Who is the head coach of Team Australia Men’s Basketball in 2023?

Veteran head coach Brian Goorjian is currently in his second stint leading the Australian men’s national basketball team; the six-time National Basketball League champion returned to his post in 2020 after previously holding the role from 2001-08. The Boomers won the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup under Goorjian’s watch, and they now hope to potentially send the 70-year-old off in style.

2023 Team Australia roster

Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills and Orlando Magic forward Joe Ingles headline the 2023 Team Australia roster. You can find the complete squad below.

Position Player Team F Dyson Daniels New Orleans Pelicans F Jack White Oklahoma City Thunder F Joe Ingles Orlando Magic F Matisse Thybulle Portland Trail Blazers F Nick Kay Shimane Susanoo Magic (Japan) F Xavier Cooks Washington Wizards G Chris Goulding Paris Basketball (France) G Dante Exum Dallas Mavericks G Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder G Josh Green Dallas Mavericks G Patty Mills Atlanta Hawks C Duop Reath Al Riyadi (Lebanon) C Jock Landale Houston Rockets

Differences between NBA and FIBA rules

Basketball viewers will immediately see clear contrasts between NBA games and the FIBA World Cup. Here are some of the most important rule differences.

Court size : The NBA court is 94 feet by 50 feet, while the FIBA World Cup court is 91.9 feet by 49.2 feet.

Game length : NBA games have four 12-minute quarters and a five-minute overtime period. FIBA has four 10-minute quarters and, if needed, a five-minute OT period.

Shot clock : Although the NBA and FIBA each have a 24-second shot clock, FIBA players are required to shoot within 14 seconds after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Free throw rules : In the NBA, players have 10 seconds to take their free throws. In FIBA, players only have 5 seconds to take their free throws. This makes it more difficult for players to get into a rhythm when shooting free throws in FIBA.

Foul rules : In the NBA, players are allowed to commit up to 6 fouls before being ejected from the game. In FIBA, players are only allowed to commit up to 5 fouls before being ejected.

Recent FIBA Basketball World Cup winners

The United States, Spain, and Yugoslavia have historically dominated the FIBA World Cup. Here’s a full list of winners.

Year Winner Host nation 1950 Argentina Argentina 1954 United States Brazil 1958 Brazil Chile 1962 Brazil Brazil 1966 Soviet Union Uruguay 1970 Yugoslavia Yugoslavia 1974 Soviet Union Puerto Rico 1978 Yugoslavia Philippines 1982 Soviet Union Colombia 1986 United States Spain 1990 Yugoslavia Argentina 1994 United States Canada 1998 Yugoslavia Greece 2002 Yugoslavia United States 2006 Spain Japan 2010 United States Turkey 2014 United States Spain 2019 Spain China 2023 TBD Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.