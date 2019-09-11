With stars such as Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Dimitri Payet, and Jonathan David, there are plenty of reasons to watch French Ligue 1 matches. Although Paris Saint Germain is currently France’s best club and has been for the last few seasons, perhaps the greatest thing about Ligue 1 soccer has been its history of parity. Over the last 15 years, there have been eight different league champions (AS Monaco, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Montpellier, and PSG). Will PSG defend its title after dropping out of the Champions League or is it time for Marseille or Lyon to raise the trophy?

The 2022–23 Ligue 1 season is the 85th season of this competition. It began on August 6, 2022, and will conclude on June 4, 2023. Read on to learn how to watch Ligue 1 live streams securely with a VPN and don’t miss a single action of France’s premier soccer league.

How to live stream 2022–23 Ligue 1 from your country?

You can watch a Ligue 1 live stream in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location matching the region of the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream the French broadcast, connect to a secure server in France. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Amazon Prime Video, and find the Ligue 1 fixture you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy the match!

Watch 2022–23 Ligue 1 live stream in France

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 13 EUR/month and up

Channels: Le Pass Ligue 1

Amazon Prime Video has launched a season pass, in France, for its coverage of Ligue 1 football! Members in France can now watch eight Ligue 1 matches every gameweek, in addition to a selection of Ligue 2 games by subscribing to the Le Pass Ligue 1 channel.

Note: You may need a French credit/debit card to access French content on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch 2022–23 Ligue 1 live stream online in the U.S.

BeIN Sports

Price: 20 USD/month and up

In the United States, beIN Sports is the home of French Ligue 1 soccer. beIN Sports network provides exclusive content and live matches for La Liga, Super Lig, Ligue 1, Motorsports, and much more. You can watch the beIN Sports stream using a variety of free trials on Fubo and Sling TV.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Fubo U.S. and Sling TV.

Where to watch 2022–23 Ligue 1 live stream in Canada

Fubo

Price: 25 CAD/month or 180 CAD/year

You can live stream Ligue 1 as well as Coupe de France games on Fubo, which will broadcast the entire 2022–23 season in Canada. A seven-day free trial is available. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts the EPL, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to Fubo Canada.

Live stream 2022–23 Ligue 1 online in the UK

BT Sport

Price: 30 GBP/monthly pass

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. BT Sport offers a Monthly Pass that lets you subscribe contract-free. BT Sport also carries other football leagues, including the Premier League, Serie A, Coppa del Rey, and Australia’s A-League.

Note: You need a valid UK postcode and credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport.

Watch 2022–23 Ligue 1 live stream in India

Voot app

Price: Rs 99/month and up

Voot app is a popular streaming service offering some of the best TV series, movies, and sports events in India. Watch live broadcasting of Ligue 1 Season 2022/23 online on Voot, and find all the team fixtures, schedules, and dates of the top-tier French football league.

Watch Ligue 1 in South Africa in 2022/23

DStv

Channel: Canal+ Sport 2 and Canal+ Sport 3

DStv is a streaming and live broadcasting platform based in South Africa that carries content geared toward audiences all over the African continent, including well-loved original series, movies, and sports. With French Plus add-on you can watch multiple Ligue 1 matches live every week. Before you tune in, check the schedule on selected channels.

Catch Ligue 1 goals and highlights

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Ligue 1 YouTube channel:

Date Event August 6, 2022–June 4, 2023 2022–23 Ligue 1 May 22, 2022–April 29, 2023 2022–23 Coupe de France

Check out the full slate of Ligue 1 fixtures here.

The 2022–23 season started on August 5, 2022, and runs until June 4, 2023.

Ligue 1 matches often start at the following (ET) times:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 3 p.m.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Date and Time (EST) Games May 13, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain vs. Ajaccio May 14, 2023 Marseille vs. Angers May 14, 2023 Clermont Foot vs. Lyon May 21, 2023 LOSC vs. Marseille May 21, 2023 Lyon vs. Monaco May 21, 2023 Auxerre vs. Paris Saint-Germain May 27, 2023 Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain May 27, 2023 Lyon vs. Reims May 27, 2023 Marseille vs. Brest

