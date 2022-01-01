Watch Australian TV online
How to watch Australian TV online with a VPN
Stream your favorite Australian shows securely with ExpressVPN! A VPN app bypasses restrictions by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats ISP throttling based on what you’re watching, letting you watch Australian TV on the go as easily as at home. Read on to see how it works.
30-day money-back guarantee
Watch Australian TV online in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Step 2
Download the latest app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server in Australia.
How a VPN works with Australian TV
Streaming services around the world sometimes restrict access based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Australian TV online, you will need an Australian IP address.
Using a VPN changes your IP address, giving you a new one that is shared by many people. VPNs do this to help protect your privacy, but it may sometimes interfere with your streaming. If your VPN app is connected to the wrong country, or your VPN provider doesn’t have servers in the location you need, you might get an error.
That’s why ExpressVPN is the ideal choice when watching Australian TV online. Its network is fast and optimized for streaming, with servers available across Australia, so there’s always one close to you. And unlike free proxies, ExpressVPN is safe and reliable.
You shouldn’t have to sacrifice your online security and privacy just because you’re watching Australian TV online. With ExpressVPN, you don’t have to.
And the best part? You’ll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.
Secure access on any network
Online streaming services offered by channels like Seven Network, Nine Network, Network 10, ABC, and SBS are well-known even outside of Australia for their eclectic mix of overseas and homegrown content.
Now, if you’re in Australia and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.
But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across Australia, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with Australian IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.
What Australian TV can I watch?
Will I be able to access my existing services?
ExpressVPN is compatible with many of the most popular Australian streaming services, including Foxtel Now, Stan, Binge, and Kayo Sports.
Please note that ExpressVPN will not provide you with a subscription for any of these services; you will need an existing account.
With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere.
What Australian TV can I watch for free?
Every major Australian free-to-air network offers some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content. This includes: ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, 9Now, and 10 play.
SBS On Demand offers content from SBS, SBS Viceland, SBS World Movies, and SBS Food
7Plus offers content from Channel 7, 7two, 7mate, 7flix, Racing.com, and 7Sport
9Now offers content from Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush
10 play features a variety of live, scripted, and reality programming from Channel 10, 10 Shake, 10 Peach, 10 Bold, and 10 Sport
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming
Lightning-fast speeds
While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
Choose from ultra-fast servers in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Australian TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to five devices to the VPN simultaneously. This is great for when everybody in your family wants to watch different shows at the same time on their respective devices.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!
If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
FAQ: Streaming Australian TV
Is there an app to watch Australian TV?
Various Australian simulcast and video-on-demand services provide their own dedicated Android, iOS, or smart TV streaming apps. Availability will vary across provider and platform.
How do I get an Australian IP address?
Open the ExpressVPN app, and click … in the location bar. Select “All locations,” then “Asia Pacific,” then “Australia.” Choose your preferred Australian city, or simply select “Australia” and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
Are VPNs legal in Australia?
Yes. There are no laws that restrict the use of a VPN in Australia.
Can I stream Australian TV with a free VPN?
Streaming with a free VPN or free proxy service is not recommended as they do not provide the same level of speed, privacy, nor security as ExpressVPN. In addition, many free services do not work as advertised, and some may even sell your data to advertisers. Try us out risk-free and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Why streamers love ExpressVPN
Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.
Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.
This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!
Start streaming Australian TV now
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.