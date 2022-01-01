Streaming services around the world sometimes restrict access based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Australian TV online, you will need an Australian IP address.

Using a VPN changes your IP address, giving you a new one that is shared by many people. VPNs do this to help protect your privacy, but it may sometimes interfere with your streaming. If your VPN app is connected to the wrong country, or your VPN provider doesn’t have servers in the location you need, you might get an error.

That’s why ExpressVPN is the ideal choice when watching Australian TV online. Its network is fast and optimized for streaming, with servers available across Australia, so there’s always one close to you. And unlike free proxies, ExpressVPN is safe and reliable.



You shouldn’t have to sacrifice your online security and privacy just because you’re watching Australian TV online. With ExpressVPN, you don’t have to.

And the best part? You’ll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.