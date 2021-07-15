Stream the 2023 Australian Open for free on 9Now

Price: Free

The 2023 Australian Open will be broadcast on Channel Nine in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at 9Now. Tune in and enjoy!

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+

The 2023 Australian Open will air on ESPN for American audiences via major cord-cutting services. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service “ESPN+” as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2023 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Peacock TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watch 2023 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at Eurosport. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen on January 16–29, 2023. You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

2023 Australian Open schedule

Stay tuned for detailed match timings once the ladder is released.