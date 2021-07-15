Stream the 2023 Australian Open for free on 9Now
Price: Free
The 2023 Australian Open will be broadcast on Channel Nine in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Sign up at 9Now.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on ESPN
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+
The 2023 Australian Open will air on ESPN for American audiences via major cord-cutting services. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service “ESPN+” as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2023 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively. The best part? It’s completely free!
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ (10 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up), Sling TV (35 USD/month and up), or Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061).
- Tune in and enjoy!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Peacock TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Learn more about watching ESPN, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.
Watch 2023 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport
Price: 5 GBP/month and up
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
To watch the event on Eurosport:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at Eurosport.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?
The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen on January 16–29, 2023. You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.
2023 Australian Open schedule
Stay tuned for detailed match timings once the ladder is released.
|Date
|Time
|Featured Matches
|January 16, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 16, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 17, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 17, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
|January 18, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 18, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 19, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 19, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
|January 20, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 20, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 21, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 21, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
|January 22, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 22, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 23, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 23, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
|January 24, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 24, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 25, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 25, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
|January 26, 2023
|4 p.m.
|Women’s Semifinals x2
|January 27, 2023
|11 a.m.
|Men’s Semifinal 1
|January 27, 2023
|4 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinal 2
|January 28, 2023
|4 p.m.
|Women’s Singles Final
|January 29, 2023
|4 p.m.
|Men’s Singles Final
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.