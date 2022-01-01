Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Best Paris VPN

Best Paris VPN servers

Get a Paris IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best France VPN

How to get a Paris IP address

Use the best VPN for Paris to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to a location in Paris.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a Paris VPN server?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

Defeat bandwidth throttling and data caps to watch your favorite French content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, M6 6play, TF1, Canal+, France.tv, OCS, and more*. Follow your favorite Paris teams in sports like Ligue 1 football and rugby in blazing-fast HD.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Shield your online activity

ExpressVPN is committed to safeguarding your private life. We do not log your online activities, whether you are in Paris or abroad. ExpressVPN’s TrustedServer technology was created to specifically ensure that no data is ever written to a VPN server’s hard drive.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Keep your traffic secure

With ExpressVPN, you can connect to any Wi-Fi network, public or private, safe in the knowledge that your data and your privacy are protected. Use it to securely access services like online banking, even while on unsecured networks.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Paris or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Paris VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

France VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Paris VPN FAQ

Should I use a free VPN in Paris?
Are VPNs legal in Paris?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Paris?
How do I get a VPN for Paris?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Paris or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best Paris VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Paris risk-free. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN