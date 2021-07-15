Home Sportwedstrijden streamen Tennis Australian Open

Live stream Australian Open matches online in 2023

Bijgewerkt: 21 december 2022

Stream securely in blazing HD with a VPN

Stream the 2023 Australian Open for free on 9Now

Price: Free

The 2023 Australian Open will be broadcast on Channel Nine in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up at 9Now.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+

The 2023 Australian Open will air on ESPN for American audiences via major cord-cutting services. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service “ESPN+” as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2023 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ (10 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up), Sling TV (35 USD/month and up), or Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061).
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Peacock TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching ESPN, fuboTVYouTube TVSling TVHulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch 2023 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2023 Australian Open. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen on January 16–29, 2023. You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

2023 Australian Open schedule

Stay tuned for detailed match timings once the ladder is released.

DateTimeFeatured Matches
January 16, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
January 16, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
January 17, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
January 17, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 1st Round
January 18, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
January 18, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
January 19, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
January 19, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 2nd Round
January 20, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
January 20, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
January 21, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
January 21, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 3rd Round
January 22, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
January 22, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
January 23, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
January 23, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s 4th Round
January 24, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
January 24, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
January 25, 202311 a.m.Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
January 25, 20237 p.m.Men’s / Women’s Quarterfinals
January 26, 20234 p.m.Women’s Semifinals x2
January 27, 202311 a.m.Men’s Semifinal 1
January 27, 20234 p.m.Men’s Semifinal 2
January 28, 20234 p.m.Women’s Singles Final
January 29, 20234 p.m.Men’s Singles Final

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

