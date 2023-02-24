Home Stream Sports Formula 1 Formula 1: Watch in Germany

Watch 2023 Formula 1 for free in Germany

Updated: February 24, 2023

Stream Formula 1 races starting March 5!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Racing phenom Max Verstappen is ready to defend his Formula 1 championship. The 2023 F1 season begins March 5 and runs through November 26. The world’s premier drivers will race everywhere in a record 23 Grand Prix events this year, including stops in Miami, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream Formula 1 races in Germany for free.

DateFrom March 5 to November 26, 2023
LocationKick offs in Bahrain and concludes in Abu Dhabi
Races24 
Where to watch it for freeRTBF and ServusTV

Watch 2023 Formula 1 races live online in Germany for free

Broadcasters around the world will carry free live streams for Formula 1 races. Read on to find out how to watch the 2023 Bahrain Open in Germany with a VPN.

RTBF and ServusTV

Price: Free

Belgium’s RTBF and Austria’s ServusTV carry the races free to stream with French and German commentary, respectively.

To watch Formula 1 for free on RTBF or ServusTV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Belgium (RTBF) or Austria (ServusTV).
  3. Visit RTBF or ServusTV.
  4. Tune in to the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Live stream the Australian Grand Prix on 10 play

Australia’s 10 play will carry a free live stream for the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.

To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 10:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Visit 10 play.
  4. Enjoy the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

Watch the British GP on Channel 4

Price: Free

The United Kingdom’s Channel 4 will carry a free live stream for the British Grand Prix at Silverton on July 9.

To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 4:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.K.
  3. Visit Channel 4. You may need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Tune in to the race live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

How to Watch Channel 4

Other ways to watch Formula 1 2023 live streams in Germany

Watch 2023 F1 live streams with NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch the F1 on NOW:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.K.
  3. Head to NOW and sign up.
  4. Enjoy the races!

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch the race on Sky Sports F1

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2023 on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

To watch the F1 on Sky Sports:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.K.
  3. Head to Sky Go and log in.
  4. Enjoy the races!

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Watch F1 live streams on ESPN 2

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 are good ways to tune into the races. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of select races. Check the official ESPN schedule for dates and times. Free trials are available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu.

Most F1 races will air on ESPN 2. Monaco and the British GP will be broadcast live on the main ESPN channel, and Canada, U.S., and Mexico GP races (as well as the afternoon encore of Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the United States.
  3. Go to Sling TV Orange (35 USD/month and up), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), or YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up) and use a free trial.
  4. Kick back and enjoy!

Notes: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website. You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu+Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch F1 races on beIN Sports

Price: Varies

Fans in Germany can watch every Formula 1 race, along with practice sessions, qualifying, and F1 Spring events, on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app. 

Watch beIN Sports With VPN

Watch 2023 F1 highlights for free

Price: Free

Both the Formula 1 Official YouTube Channel and Channel 4 UK will show highlights from all the races.

To watch F1 highlights on Channel 4 and YouTube:

  1. Get ExpressVPN
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK
  3. Visit the Formula 1 YouTube channel or Channel 4
  4. Get your motor running!

How to Watch Channel 4

Listen to F1 Grand Prix commentary live on BBC Sounds

Price: Free

BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races.

To listen with added security and privacy:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you
  3. Go to BBC Sounds
  4. Enjoy the live commentary!

2023 F1 Schedule

Here’s a 2023 Formula 1 event breakdown courtesy of FIA. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

DateFormula 1 Grand PrixVenue
March 5, 2023Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit
March 19, 2023Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit
April 2, 2023Australian Grand PrixMelbourne Grand Prix Circuit
April 30, 2023Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit
May 7, 2023Miami Grand PrixMiami International Autodrome
May 21, 2023Gran Premio Dell’Emilia RomagnaAutodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
May 28, 2023Grand Prix de MonacoCircuit de Monaco
June 4, 2023Gran Premio de EspañaCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
June 18, 2023Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles-Villeneuve
July 2, 2023Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring
July 9, 2023British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit
July 23, 2023Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring
July 30, 2023Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps
August 27, 2023Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort
September 3, 2023Italian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale Monza
September 17, 2023Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit
September 24, 2023Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course
October 8, 2023Qatar Grand PrixLosail International Circuit
October 22, 2023United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas
October 29, 2023Mexican Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
November 5, 2023São Paulo Grand PrixAutodromo Jose Carlos Pace
November 18, 2023Las Vegas Grand PrixNevada
November 26, 2023Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit

2022 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Rbpt454
2Charles LeclercFerrari308
3Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Rbpt305
4George RussellMercedes275
5Carlos SainzFerrari246
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes240
7Lando NorrisMclaren Mercedes122
8Esteban OconAlpine Renault92
9Fernando AlonsoAlpine Renault81
10Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo Ferrari49
11Daniel RicciardoMclaren Mercedes37
12Sebastian VettelAston Martin Aramco Mercedes37
13Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari25
14Pierre GaslyAlphatauri Rbpt23
15Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes18
16Mick SchumacherHaas Ferrari12
17Yuki TsunodaAlphatauri Rbpt12
18Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo Ferrari6
19Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes4
20Nicholas LatifiWilliams Mercedes2
21Nyck De VriesWilliams Mercedes2
22Nico HulkenbergAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

2022 Constructor Standings

PositionTeamPoints
1Red Bull Racing Rbpt759
2Ferrari554
3Mercedes515
4Alpine Renault173
5Mclaren Mercedes159
6Alfa Romeo Ferrari55
7Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes55
8Haas Ferrari37
9Alphatauri Rbpt35
10Williams Mercedes8

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: How to watch 2023 Formula 1 races in Germany

What channel is Formula 1 on in Germany?
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat with us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT