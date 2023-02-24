Racing phenom Max Verstappen is ready to defend his Formula 1 championship. The 2023 F1 season begins March 5 and runs through November 26. The world’s premier drivers will race everywhere in a record 23 Grand Prix events this year, including stops in Miami, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream Formula 1 races in Germany for free.

Date From March 5 to November 26, 2023 Location Kick offs in Bahrain and concludes in Abu Dhabi Races 24 Where to watch it for free RTBF and ServusTV

Watch 2023 Formula 1 races live online in Germany for free

Broadcasters around the world will carry free live streams for Formula 1 races. Read on to find out how to watch the 2023 Bahrain Open in Germany with a VPN.

RTBF and ServusTV

Price: Free

Belgium’s RTBF and Austria’s ServusTV carry the races free to stream with French and German commentary, respectively.

To watch Formula 1 for free on RTBF or ServusTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Belgium (RTBF) or Austria (ServusTV). Visit RTBF or ServusTV . Tune in to the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Live stream the Australian Grand Prix on 10 play

Australia’s 10 play will carry a free live stream for the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.

To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 10:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia Visit 10 play . Enjoy the races live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

Watch the British GP on Channel 4

Price: Free

The United Kingdom’s Channel 4 will carry a free live stream for the British Grand Prix at Silverton on July 9.

To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 4:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.K . Visit Channel 4 . You may need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Tune in to the race live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Watch Channel 4

Other ways to watch Formula 1 2023 live streams in Germany

Watch 2023 F1 live streams with NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch the F1 on NOW:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.K . Head to NOW and sign up. Enjoy the races!

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch the race on Sky Sports F1

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2023 on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

To watch the F1 on Sky Sports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.K . Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the races!

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Watch F1 live streams on ESPN 2

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2

Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 are good ways to tune into the races. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of select races. Check the official ESPN schedule for dates and times. Free trials are available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu.

Most F1 races will air on ESPN 2. Monaco and the British GP will be broadcast live on the main ESPN channel, and Canada, U.S., and Mexico GP races (as well as the afternoon encore of Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

Notes: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website. You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu+Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream on My Big-Screen TV

Watch F1 races on beIN Sports

Price: Varies

Fans in Germany can watch every Formula 1 race, along with practice sessions, qualifying, and F1 Spring events, on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.

Watch beIN Sports With VPN

Watch 2023 F1 highlights for free

Price: Free

Both the Formula 1 Official YouTube Channel and Channel 4 UK will show highlights from all the races.

To watch F1 highlights on Channel 4 and YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the UK Visit the F ormula 1 YouTube channel or Channel 4 Get your motor running!

How to Watch Channel 4

Listen to F1 Grand Prix commentary live on BBC Sounds

Price: Free

BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races.

To listen with added security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you Go to BBC Sounds Enjoy the live commentary!

2023 F1 Schedule

Here’s a 2023 Formula 1 event breakdown courtesy of FIA. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Formula 1 Grand Prix Venue March 5, 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit March 19, 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit April 2, 2023 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit April 30, 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit May 7, 2023 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome May 21, 2023 Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari May 28, 2023 Grand Prix de Monaco Circuit de Monaco June 4, 2023 Gran Premio de España Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 18, 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve July 2, 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring July 9, 2023 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit July 23, 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring July 30, 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps August 27, 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort September 3, 2023 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza September 17, 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit September 24, 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course October 8, 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Losail International Circuit October 22, 2023 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas October 29, 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez November 5, 2023 São Paulo Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace November 18, 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Nevada November 26, 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit

2022 Driver Standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Rbpt 454 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 308 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Rbpt 305 4 George Russell Mercedes 275 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 246 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 240 7 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 122 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 92 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 81 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 11 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes 37 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 37 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 25 14 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Rbpt 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 18 16 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Rbpt 12 18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nyck De Vries Williams Mercedes 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

2022 Constructor Standings

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull Racing Rbpt 759 2 Ferrari 554 3 Mercedes 515 4 Alpine Renault 173 5 Mclaren Mercedes 159 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 55 7 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 55 8 Haas Ferrari 37 9 Alphatauri Rbpt 35 10 Williams Mercedes 8

