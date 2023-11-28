The NBA‘s best and brightest are ready to hit the court on Christmas Day yet again. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry headline the marquee names who should ball out on December 25. All five of the NBA’s Christmas Day games will air on ESPN, with the Nuggets–Warriors and Lakers–Celtics battles also showing on ABC. International viewers can tune into every game on NBA League Pass.
How to watch 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games
You can stream the NBA Christmas Day games in just a few simple steps.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games from another country?
Best VPN for watching the 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games
How to stream the NBA on Christmas Day with League Pass
If you want to check out the biggest showcase games the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.
NBA League Pass
Price: Varies
Want to enjoy NBA games on Christmas Day with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.
Stream NBA games on Christmas Day using services with free trials
There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NBA games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Country: U.S.
Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. Thankfully for NBA fans, every Christmas Day game will air on ESPN, which is included in all Fubo packages. However, fans from the United States looking to watch NBA games on Fubo following Christmas can tune into games airing on Turner stations if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream basketball games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to stream NBA games
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
Country: U.S.
ESPN+ often simulcasts NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Country: U.S.
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Country: U.S.
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
2023 NBA Christmas Games schedule
Is your favorite NBA team playing on Christmas Day? Check out the full schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday, December 25, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|Monday, December 25, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|Monday, December 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Monday, December 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Monday, December 25, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
2022 NBA Christmas Games results
Between the caroling, gifts, and constantly hearing Mariah Carey, you may not remember last year’s NBA Christmas Day games. Don’t worry, we’ll help take you down memory lane!
|Game
|Philadelphia 76ers 119, New York Knicks 112
|Dallas Mavericks 124, Los Angeles Lakers 115
|Boston Celtics 139, Milwaukee Bucks 118
|Golden State Warriors 123, Memphis Grizzlies 109
|Denver Nuggets 128, Phoenix Suns 125 (OT)
FAQ for NBA live streams
How can I watch NBA streams for free?
There are no official ways to watch NBA games for free. However, NBA League Pass offers a free trial, as do cord-cutting services like Fubo and YouTube TV.
Can I use NBA League Pass in another country?
Yes, you can use NBA League Pass in another country. However, please keep in mind that NBA League Pass is not available in all countries, and certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.
Does NBA TV work with a VPN?
Yes, NBA TV does work with a VPN. NBA League Pass subscribers can also securely watch games using a VPN connection.
Is it legal to use a VPN with NBA League Pass?
While you can watch NBA games on NBA League Pass by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may violate copyright or infringe upon your streaming service’s Terms of Use and the ExpressVPN Terms of Service. As a security and privacy tool, ExpressVPN is designed so that no one can see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service—not even us. So, you are responsible for verifying that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?
Yes, you can watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers an add-on subscription for NBA League Pass, which costs an additional 40 USD/month or 200 USD/year. This add-on gives you access to all live NBA games, as well as replays, highlights, and other NBA content. However, please remember that some games may be blacked out in your area.
What is the difference between League Pass and League Pass Premium?
An NBA League Pass Premium subscription allows you to stream every game live or on-demand on up to three devices.
Why can’t I watch live games with NBA League Pass?
Reasons for being unable to live stream games on NBA League Pass include blackout restrictions or technical issues. Make sure to contact ExpressVPN’s dedicated support team if you run into any problems!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
