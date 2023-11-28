The NBA‘s best and brightest are ready to hit the court on Christmas Day yet again. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry headline the marquee names who should ball out on December 25. All five of the NBA’s Christmas Day games will air on ESPN, with the Nuggets–Warriors and Lakers–Celtics battles also showing on ABC. International viewers can tune into every game on NBA League Pass.

How to watch 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games

You can stream the NBA Christmas Day games in just a few simple steps.

Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, U.S. fans can connect to a server in the United States like Los Angeles, Seattle, or Denver to stream the coverage on NBA League Pass or YouTube TV. Clear browsing data and cookies. Open your NBA League Pass or choose your preferred streaming platform to watch the games!

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games from another country?

Best VPN for watching the 2023-24 NBA Christmas Games

How to stream the NBA on Christmas Day with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase games the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy NBA games on Christmas Day with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Stream NBA games on Christmas Day using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry NBA games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. Thankfully for NBA fans, every Christmas Day game will air on ESPN, which is included in all Fubo packages. However, fans from the United States looking to watch NBA games on Fubo following Christmas can tune into games airing on Turner stations if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream basketball games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream NBA games

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ often simulcasts NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

2023 NBA Christmas Games schedule

Is your favorite NBA team playing on Christmas Day? Check out the full schedule below.

Game Date and time TV New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday, December 25, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT ESPN Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, December 25, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Monday, December 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Monday, December 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT ESPN Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Monday, December 25, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT ESPN

2022 NBA Christmas Games results

Between the caroling, gifts, and constantly hearing Mariah Carey, you may not remember last year’s NBA Christmas Day games. Don’t worry, we’ll help take you down memory lane!

Game Philadelphia 76ers 119, New York Knicks 112 Dallas Mavericks 124, Los Angeles Lakers 115 Boston Celtics 139, Milwaukee Bucks 118 Golden State Warriors 123, Memphis Grizzlies 109 Denver Nuggets 128, Phoenix Suns 125 (OT)

