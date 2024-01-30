Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Watch Peacock with a VPN

Blockbuster movies, popular reality TV series, live channels, and even live sports—streaming service Peacock has it all and more.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Peacock, helping you securely stream the content you love on any network. Try it risk-free now!

Access Peacock with a VPN

How to stream Peacock
with a VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming shows and movies.

Step 2

Connect to a U.S. VPN server location.

Step 3

Stream Peacock with ExpressVPN

Log in to Peacock and stream with unlimited bandwidth!

Binge countless shows and movies in blazing-fast HD with the best Peacock VPN

Where is Peacock available?

Stream Paramount+ securely with a VPN

Owned by NBCUniversal, Peacock is a streaming platform that's available in the U.S. and the following U.S. territories:

  • American Samoa
  • Guam
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • Puerto Rico
  • The U.S. Virgin Islands

Europeans can also get access to Peacock through a Sky TV package or NOW membership.

This also means that Americans traveling abroad without a U.S. IP address will not be able to stream Peacock internationally.

Speedometer.

High-speed streaming for Peacock

Some internet service providers (ISPs) intentionally slow down your internet connection if they detect that you're streaming or otherwise using a large amount of data. This is called throttling. ExpressVPN defeats throttling by shielding your online traffic from your ISP, so that it's unable to inspect your data usage.

ExpressVPN is also among the fastest VPNs available, thanks in part to our groundbreaking VPN protocol Lightway. With Lightway, you'll enjoy greater reliability, security, and speed—all with less battery drain—for a top-tier VPN experience.

Should I use a free VPN
for Peacock?

While free VPNs might not take your money upfront, they may make you pay in other ways. Many free VPNs track your activity, contain intrusive ads, and can leave you vulnerable to data leaks and cyberattacks.

There is no free VPN that can match up to all that ExpressVPN has to offer, and you can even try us risk-free for 30 days with our money-back guarantee. Here’s what you’ll get with ExpressVPN vs. a typical free VPN:


Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPNExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Monthly data limit

Unlimited

10GB

Number of countries with servers

105

<10

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible devices

All popular devices

Desktop and mobile

Tracks your online activity

Never

Maybe

Simultaneous connections

8

1

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Best VPN for Peacock

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Peacock, helping you watch your favorite shows and movies in the best quality without annoying buffering. All plans come packed with tons of features for an unmatched streaming experience.

Borderless internet: A map with locations in Europe and the Americas.

Servers in 105 countries

Appear to be anywhere in the world with our global fleet of VPN servers.

Secure green lock.

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts.

Envelopes.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

TrustedServer technology lozenge visual

TrustedServer technology

With our innovative server technology, no data is ever written to a hard drive.

Speedometer.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy superior speeds anywhere. Find out why we’re named ExpressVPN.

Use ExpressVPN on up to 8 devices at once

Works on every platform

ExpressVPN has apps for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, routers, and more.

Visual with 5 VPN locations

Use on up to 8 devices

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once.

Cross symbol over a folder icon.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN never keeps data that could tie you to any online activity.

World's #1 premium VPN lozenge visual

World’s #1 premium VPN

We’re crowned the Best VPN by CNET, TechRadar, The Verge, and more.

Download a VPN for Peacock on all your devices

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Edge
VPN extension for Firefox

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

