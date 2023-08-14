Home Stream sports Football Premier League Premier League: Watch in Canada

How to watch the English Premier League in Canada

Updated: August 19, 2024

How to watch the English Premier League in Canada with a VPN

Looking for how to watch the English Premier League in Canada? Canadian fans should include ExpressVPN in their matchday squad to watch Premier League live streams as it lets you securely stream all the games on any device, on any network in just a few simple steps: 

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada, then visit your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.
  3. Game time!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in Canada

Some internet providers may throttle your internet bandwidth if they think you’re using too much data, which could mean slower speeds for you and maybe even video buffering. Worst-case scenario when the big game is about to kick off… 

But with ExpressVPN, you never have to worry about being blocked from watching your favorite content on any network, whether in the comfort of your home, sitting in the library on your laptop, or stuck at work while you want to watch the game! 

Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming soccer, including the English Premier League. Our network of high-speed servers in 105 countries ensures you can connect to your favorite streaming services so you never miss a single goal or game! 

ExpressVPN also has 24/7 live chat support to help you troubleshoot issues quickly so you can get back to the game quicker than Gabriel Martinelli bombing down the left wing! Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada in 2024

Watch the Premier League in Canada with Fubo’s free trial

If you’re in Canada and want to know how to stream the EPL, Fubo has the exclusive broadcasting rights for all 380 games of the 2024–25 season. Just be aware that you’ll need to subscribe to Fubo’s Essentials or Premium plan, as you can’t stream the matches on the most affordable Entertainment plan. Best of it, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Live stream the Premier League on all your streaming devices

With apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), ExpressVPN ensures you’ll be streaming your favorite Premier League teams on your tablet, smart TV, or phone!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.

DateMatch
Sunday, August 18, 2024Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Saturday, August 31, 2024Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Saturday, September 14, 2024Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
Saturday, October 26, 2024Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Saturday, November 30, 2024Liverpool vs. Man City
Saturday, January 4, 2025Liverpool vs. Man United
Tuesday, January 14, 2025Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, February 22, 2025Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Saturday, April 5, 2025Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Sunday, May 25, 2025Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

TeamStadium
ArsenalEmirates Stadium, London
Aston VillaVilla Park, Birmingham
BournemouthVitality Stadium, Bournemouth
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium, London
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
ChelseaStamford Bridge, London
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park, London
EvertonGoodison Park, Liverpool
FulhamCraven Cottage, London
Ipswich TownPortman Road, Ipswich
Leicester CityKing Power Stadium, Leicester
LiverpoolAnfield, Liverpool
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium, Manchester
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford, Manchester
Newcastle UnitedSt. James’ Park, Newcastle
Nottingham ForestCity Ground, West Bridgford
SouthamptonSt. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium, London
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Recent Premier League winners

YearWinner
2013–14Manchester City (Fourth title)
2014–15Chelsea (Fifth title)
2015–16Leicester City (First title)
2016–17Chelsea (Sixth title)
2017–18Manchester City (Fifth title)
2018–19Manchester City (Sixth title)
2019–20Liverpool (19th title)
2020–21Manchester City (Seventh title)
2021–22Manchester City (Eighth title)
2022–23Manchester City (Ninth title)
2023–24Manchester City (Tenth title)
2024–25TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: How to watch the Premier League in Canada

Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free in Canada?
What TV channel is the Premier League on in Canada?
Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?
Can I watch Premier League games in Canada with an app?
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Who won the Premier League in 2023–24?
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
Will there be a winter break in the 2024-25 season?
What year did the Premier League start?
