How to watch the English Premier League in Canada with a VPN
Why you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in Canada
Some internet providers may throttle your internet bandwidth if they think you’re using too much data, which could mean slower speeds for you and maybe even video buffering. Worst-case scenario when the big game is about to kick off…
Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams in 2024
How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada in 2024
Watch the Premier League in Canada with Fubo’s free trial
If you’re in Canada and want to know how to stream the EPL, Fubo has the exclusive broadcasting rights for all 380 games of the 2024–25 season. Just be aware that you’ll need to subscribe to Fubo’s Essentials or Premium plan, as you can’t stream the matches on the most affordable Entertainment plan. Best of it, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.
Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.
Live stream the Premier League on all your streaming devices
When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?
The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.
2024–25 Premier League schedule
You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.
|Date
|Match
|Sunday, August 18, 2024
|Chelsea vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, August 31, 2024
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
|Saturday, October 26, 2024
|Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Liverpool vs. Man City
|Saturday, January 4, 2025
|Liverpool vs. Man United
|Tuesday, January 14, 2025
|Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|Saturday, February 22, 2025
|Manchester City vs. Liverpool
|Saturday, April 5, 2025
|Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|Sunday, May 25, 2025
|Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)
What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?
|Team
|Stadium
|Arsenal
|Emirates Stadium, London
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park, Birmingham
|Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
|Brentford
|Gtech Community Stadium, London
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove
|Chelsea
|Stamford Bridge, London
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park, London
|Everton
|Goodison Park, Liverpool
|Fulham
|Craven Cottage, London
|Ipswich Town
|Portman Road, Ipswich
|Leicester City
|King Power Stadium, Leicester
|Liverpool
|Anfield, Liverpool
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Newcastle United
|St. James’ Park, Newcastle
|Nottingham Forest
|City Ground, West Bridgford
|Southampton
|St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|West Ham United
|London Stadium, London
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Recent Premier League winners
|Year
|Winner
|2013–14
|Manchester City (Fourth title)
|2014–15
|Chelsea (Fifth title)
|2015–16
|Leicester City (First title)
|2016–17
|Chelsea (Sixth title)
|2017–18
|Manchester City (Fifth title)
|2018–19
|Manchester City (Sixth title)
|2019–20
|Liverpool (19th title)
|2020–21
|Manchester City (Seventh title)
|2021–22
|Manchester City (Eighth title)
|2022–23
|Manchester City (Ninth title)
|2023–24
|Manchester City (Tenth title)
|2024–25
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: How to watch the Premier League in Canada
Can I use a VPN to watch the Premier League from another country?
Some users watch the 2024–25 Premier League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Premier League?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the Premier Leagues without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream Premier League matches for free in Canada?
No, you cannot live stream Premier League matches for free. However, Fubo does offer a 7-day free trial, allowing you to watch a few Premier League matches for free before the trial period ends.
What TV channel is the Premier League on in Canada?
Fans in Canada can live stream Premier League games by subscribing to Fubo’s Essentials or Premium plans
Is the Premier League available to stream on Amazon Prime Video?
No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the broadcasting rights to show Premier League games in Canada.
Can I watch Premier League games in Canada with an app?
Yes, simply download the Fubo app to live stream Premier League games on your favorite streaming devices.
Where can I watch the highlights of Premier League games?
Free highlights of games are available on the official Premier League YouTube channel.
Who won the Premier League in 2023–24?
Manchester City won the 2023–24 Premier League title, setting a record by winning four years back to back. Can it go for five this season?
Who is the most successful Premier League team?
Despite Manchester City winning the last four seasons back to back, crosstown rival Manchester United is actually the most successful team in England’s top level of professional football, with 20 top-flight titles. It is also the most successful team in the Premier League era (which began in 1992) with 13 titles.
Will there be a winter break in the 2024-25 season?
No, unlike last season, the 2024–25 Premier League season doesn’t have a winter break.
What year did the Premier League start?
The Premier League is the top level of English football and came into existence on May 27, 1992, replacing the old First Division. Manchester United won the inaugural 1992–93 season to become the first champions of the modern era.