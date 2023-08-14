How to watch the English Premier League in Canada with a VPN

Looking for how to watch the English Premier League in Canada?

Connect to a secure VPN server in Canada, then visit your preferred broadcaster and find the match you want to watch.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to watch the Premier League in Canada

Some internet providers may throttle your internet bandwidth if they think you're using too much data, which could mean slower speeds for you and maybe even video buffering.

But with ExpressVPN, you never have to worry about being blocked from watching your favorite content on any network, whether in the comfort of your home, sitting in the library on your laptop, or stuck at work while you want to watch the game!

Best VPN for watching Premier League live streams in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming soccer, including the English Premier League. Our network of high-speed servers in 105 countries ensures you can connect to your favorite streaming services so you never miss a single goal or game!

ExpressVPN also has 24/7 live chat support to help you troubleshoot issues quickly so you can get back to the game quicker than Gabriel Martinelli bombing down the left wing! Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada in 2024

Watch the Premier League in Canada with Fubo’s free trial

If you’re in Canada and want to know how to stream the EPL, Fubo has the exclusive broadcasting rights for all 380 games of the 2024–25 season. Just be aware that you’ll need to subscribe to Fubo’s Essentials or Premium plan, as you can’t stream the matches on the most affordable Entertainment plan. Best of it, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial. As a bonus, Fubo also broadcasts Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia football matches.

Note: You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Live stream the Premier League on all your streaming devices

With apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), ExpressVPN ensures you’ll be streaming your favorite Premier League teams on your tablet, smart TV, or phone!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

When will the 2024–25 Premier League start?

The 2024–25 Premier League season begins August 16, 2024, and runs until May 25, 2025.

2024–25 Premier League schedule

You can find some key dates for the 2024–25 Premier League season below.

Date Match Sunday, August 18, 2024 Chelsea vs. Manchester City Saturday, August 31, 2024 Manchester United vs. Liverpool Saturday, September 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Saturday, October 26, 2024 Arsenal vs. Liverpool Saturday, November 30, 2024 Liverpool vs. Man City Saturday, January 4, 2025 Liverpool vs. Man United Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur Saturday, February 22, 2025 Manchester City vs. Liverpool Saturday, April 5, 2025 Manchester United vs. Manchester City Sunday, May 25, 2025 Championship Sunday (Final day of the season)

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024–25?

Team Stadium Arsenal Emirates Stadium, London Aston Villa Villa Park, Birmingham Bournemouth Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Brentford Gtech Community Stadium, London Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove Chelsea Stamford Bridge, London Crystal Palace Selhurst Park, London Everton Goodison Park, Liverpool Fulham Craven Cottage, London Ipswich Town Portman Road, Ipswich Leicester City King Power Stadium, Leicester Liverpool Anfield, Liverpool Manchester City Etihad Stadium, Manchester Manchester United Old Trafford, Manchester Newcastle United St. James’ Park, Newcastle Nottingham Forest City Ground, West Bridgford Southampton St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London West Ham United London Stadium, London Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Recent Premier League winners

Year Winner 2013–14 Manchester City (Fourth title) 2014–15 Chelsea (Fifth title) 2015–16 Leicester City (First title) 2016–17 Chelsea (Sixth title) 2017–18 Manchester City (Fifth title) 2018–19 Manchester City (Sixth title) 2019–20 Liverpool (19th title) 2020–21 Manchester City (Seventh title) 2021–22 Manchester City (Eighth title) 2022–23 Manchester City (Ninth title) 2023–24 Manchester City (Tenth title) 2024–25 TBD

