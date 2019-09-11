Live stream 2022–23 Bundesliga games online

As always, deafening champion Bayern Munich is the favorite to win the Bundesliga, even without the prolific Robert Lewandowski leading the line this season. In comes wide-forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool, one of the Premier League’s most exciting players, hoping to help the German club secure its 11th Bundesliga title in a row. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund and DFB-Pokal champions RB Leipzig will both be competing for top spots in the league and further success in the domestic knockout competition. Read on for the best places to securely live stream the 2022–23 Bundesliga season online.

How to live stream 2022–23 Bundesliga with a VPN from your country

You can securely stream Bundesliga games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an American broadcaster, connect to a secure server in the U.S. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ESPN+ (U.S.), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch 2022–23 Bundesliga live streams in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

ESPN+ has the English broadcast rights to the Bundesliga in the United States. The U.S. broadcaster also shows MLS and international soccer to stream live or on-demand, as well as other sports like NHL, PGA golf, and more.

Watch Bundesliga coverage in the U.K.

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month and up

BT Sport also holds broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online, simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID you will need a TV license, which means you will also need to provide a valid UK postcode and a local bank card in order to subscribe.

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel or the official German football YouTube channel. The latter also provides live coverage of select DFB-Pokal games.

2022-23 Bundesliga schedule

Date Event August 5, 2022–May 27, 2023 2022–23 Bundesliga season July 29, 2022–June 3, 2023 2022–23 DFB-Pokal

Check out the full slate of Bundesliga fixtures here.

Top games for the 2022-23 Bundesliga season

Date Match January 21, 2023 RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich January 28, 2023 Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin March 4, 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig March 11, 2023 Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund April 1, 2023 Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund April 1, 2023 Cologne vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach May 20, 2023 Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig August 6, 2023 Union Berlin vs. Hertha Berlin September 10, 2023 RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund September 17, 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke