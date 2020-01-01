Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Japan VPN servers

Enjoy fast, secure internet in Japan with no restrictions. Stay private and anonymous with ExpressVPN’s servers in Japan.

Best Japanese VPN

How to get a Japanese IP address

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

The best VPN locations in Asia.

Connect to a VPN server location in Japan.

Choose a Japan server location

A woman looking at a globe to pick the best VPN server location.

Fast servers in Japan

If you need an IP address from a specific location in Japan, e.g., Tokyo or Yokohama, use the dropdown menu in the location bar.

For best results, select the server location closest to you, or select “Japan” and let ExpressVPN automatically pick the best location for you.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a particular site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a Japan VPN server?

Watch content from anywhere: Viewer getting blazing-fast streams atop a globe.

Stream TV, football, news, and entertainment

ExpressVPN’s robust server network works with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more*. Watch safely and securely with no bandwidth restrictions, data caps, or throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

Disguise your IP address.

Protect your privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently verified: We collect no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers.

Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Stay secure

ExpressVPN hides your IP address and protects your traffic with industry-standard encryption. This shields your data from snooping and manipulation, even on untrusted public Wi-Fi.

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Defeat censorship

Get an IP address in Japan, or any one of 94 countries around the world. Access restricted content, unblock censored websites, and browse with no limits.

Japan VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

Your VPN for Japan.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. Access any of these VPN server locations from Japan or anywhere else in the world:

