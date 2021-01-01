Best Europe VPN service

Choose a European VPN server location

If you need an IP address for a specific country in Europe, simply choose that country in the ExpressVPN app when connecting to the VPN. Your online activity will now appear to be coming from your selected location.

ExpressVPN has servers in over 40 countries in Europe, including the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and many more!

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.