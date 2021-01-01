Best Europe VPN service

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to get a Europe IP address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

ExpressVPN has easy setup on every device, including phones and computers.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location in Europe.

Connect to dozens of European server locations with ExpressVPN's huge global network.

Choose a European VPN server location

If you need an IP address for a specific country in Europe, simply choose that country in the ExpressVPN app when connecting to the VPN. Your online activity will now appear to be coming from your selected location.

ExpressVPN has servers in over 40 countries in Europe, including the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and many more!

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Stream European news, entertainment, sports, and more

Tune in to Europe’s best streaming services securely with a VPN*

BBC

The BBC has a reputation for outstanding news coverage, children’s programming, and drama series across channels like BBC One, BBC Two, and CBeebies.

Channel 4

Channel 4 is a British free-to-air public-service television network, with channels offering both live and on-demand programming.

Canal+

Canal+ is a premium television network in France that includes free-to-air TV channels like Canal+ and C8, which air original movies and TV shows.

DAZN

DAZN is the world’s first streaming network dedicated to live sports and is available in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

DR TV

DR TV is an internet streaming service offering catch-up television. It is made by Danish Broadcasting, DR, and is only available in Denmark.

EuroSport

Eurosport is a European online TV player that offers streaming on demand, and some of the best in-depth sports coverage.

France.tv

France télévisions is the French public national television broadcaster with multiple channels spanning news and entertainment.

NRK TV

NRK TV is Norway’s government-run radio and television public broadcasting service with Norwegian live and on-demand programming.

ORF

ORF is an Austrian broadcasting company offering multiple channels covering news, entertainment, sports, and children shows.

RTÉ

Stay on top of Ireland happenings with RTÉ, the country’s national broadcaster that provides viewers with the up-to-date local and international news.

Sky Go

Sky Go is an online television service from Sky Group, provided free for Sky TV subscribers, that allows users to watch live and on-demand Sky TV.

SVT

Sveriges Television is Sweden’s national broadcaster, providing channels that host a variety of shows, news programs, and original dramas on its SVT Player.

TF1.fr

TF1 is a French free-to-air television channel that hosts lots of kids and sports content, as well as other light entertainment.

VRT.be

VRT is a Belgian TV broadcaster that offers both Dutch and Flemish programming. Catch all its latest news and TV shows online.

Zattoo

With more than 200 channels viewable in six countries, the Swiss-based streaming service is a popular way to watch global television.

ZDF

ZDF is a German public-service television broadcaster with on-demand programming covering local news, entertainment, and TV shows.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Servers all over the world

It’s not just Europe—ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Europe or anywhere else in the world.

