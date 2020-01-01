  1. ExpressVPN Home
Best India VPN proxy service

ExpressVPN’s guide to using a VPN for India

As internet usage in India grows, so does the threat of government surveillance and corporate invasion into the privacy of India’s 1.2 billion people. That’s why more and more Indians are using a VPN to reclaim their internet freedom.

Whether you’re looking to watch Indian movies from overseas, stream cricket live wherever you are, or just browse the internet anonymously, this guide to VPN in India is for you.

Watch Bollywood movies and Indian TV online

Streaming media in India is bigger than ever. Online services like Hotstar, JioTV, Hooq, Voot, SonyLIV and Eros Now all provide easy access to Bollywood films, Hindi movies, and TV shows from all over the world.

ExpressVPN gives you a fast, private connection to Indian VPN servers so you can enjoy your favorite Indian content whenever you want.*

Learn more about using ExpressVPN to watch Hotstar.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

Access live cricket streaming with a VPN

Trying to catch the next live stream of India vs. South Africa but can’t find a TV? Learn how to watch cricket online and check live scores from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and more when you use ExpressVPN.

Setup is easy: Download the ExpressVPN app to your device and choose a VPN server location in India. Then visit the cricket channel of your choice and start enjoying live streaming cricket!

Learn more about using a VPN to stream other sports online.

Bypass throttling on Jio with a VPN

Jio is a very popular mobile network operator offering 4G internet and voice over LTE service across India. Like many ISPs, it has been known to violate net neutrality by intentionally slowing down connection speeds if it detects a user is streaming or torrenting.

ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic, making it unreadable to Jio or any other network operator. That means no one can throttle your speeds based on your activity.

Learn more about how ExpressVPN bypasses ISP throttling.

Get an Indian IP address with an India VPN location

Mumbai

Chennai

India (via UK)

Choose from 160 VPN locations worldwide

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations


Unblock websites in India with a VPN

Some governments use firewalls to block certain sites and apps. Users trying to access banned websites in India may find their internet freedom restricted by these firewalls.

ExpressVPN hides your IP address to defeat internet censorship, allowing you to access blocked sites. ExpressVPN also keeps no activity logs and no connection logs, so your privacy stays protected.

Learn more about how a VPN works.



Digital privacy in India

Restricting corporate intrusion

In 2016, Facebook offered to give Indians free access to a limited version of the internet that it would control, through a program called “Free Basics.” The initiative was widely protested and eventually rejected by the government. In November 2017, the Telecom Regulatory Authority declared the internet a basic human right, banning ISPs from tampering with web traffic based on its contents. The decision was broadly seen a victory for net neutrality.

Surveillance by the state

The future of internet freedom in India, however, is still in jeopardy. In December 2018, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs gave 10 government agencies the power to intercept and monitor its citizens’ internet traffic, sparking outrage among those who fear the power will be used to foster a surveillance state in India. Using a VPN is the easiest way to resist attempts to control your internet. ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic to keep your activity private and secure.

Note: ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands and subject to BVI law.

Support internet freedom with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of nonprofit organizations that fight for net neutrality and digital freedom, like:

The Electronic Frontier Foundation The Internet Defense League Fight for the Future Access

The India VPN for all your devices

ExpressVPN has apps for all your devices

Try the best VPN for India risk-free

