> Stream Sports > Bundesliga

Watch 2020-21 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal live with a VPN

Updated: October 29, 2020
Watch 2020-21 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal live with a VPN

Watch the 2020-2021 Bundesliga live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

ESPN+ has the English broadcast rights to the Bundesliga on a five-year deal starting in 2020.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial.
  4. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal live on ESPN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes

You can tune in to the DFB-Pokal live on ESPN. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of the games. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials.

To watch DFB Pokal live on ESPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (60 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month and up), Hulu (55 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit or debit card in order to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch German football highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel and the official German Football YouTube channel. The latter also provides live coverage of select DFB-Pokal games.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the official Bundesliga YouTube channel or the official German football YouTube channel.
  4. Golazoooo!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Watch BT Sports Bundesliga coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To acquire a BT ID you will need a TV license which means you will also need to provide a valid postal code and local bank card in order to subscribe.

2020-21 German football schedule

DateEvent
September 18, 2020 – May 15, 20212020-21 Bundesliga
September 11, 2020 – May 13, 20212020-21 DFB-Pokal

2020-2021 Bundesliga season calendar

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season runs from September 18, 2020 to May 15, 2021. The league also takes a winter break from mid-December to mid-January and wraps around mid-May.

Games usually kick off at the following times:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.
  • Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

All times are Eastern Time (ET). Here are some of the biggest games to watch:

Date and time (EST)GameCompetition
September 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.Bayern Munich 8:0 FC Schalke 04Bundesliga
October 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.Borussia Dortmund 3:0 FC Schalke 04Bundesliga
November 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern MunichBundesliga
January 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayern MunichBundesliga
February 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.FC Schalke vs. Borussia DortmundBundesliga
March 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.Bayern Munich vs. Borussia DortmundBundesliga

What’s next for Bayern?

Record champions Bayern Munich added an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title to their collection, once again fighting off challenges from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. An unbelievable goal-scoring season from Robert Lewandowski meant the title race was effectively over after Christmas.

With the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in the bag, Bayern completed a perfect run in the Champions League to capture a second European treble. Can Bayern build on an incredible first season under Hansi Flick? Leave your predictions below!

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!