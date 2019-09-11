Watch the 2020-2021 Bundesliga live on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 50 USD/year

ESPN+ has the English broadcast rights to the Bundesliga on a five-year deal starting in 2020.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal live on ESPN

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes

You can tune in to the DFB-Pokal live on ESPN. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of the games. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials.

To watch DFB Pokal live on ESPN:

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel and the official German Football YouTube channel. The latter also provides live coverage of select DFB-Pokal games.

Watch BT Sports Bundesliga coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To acquire a BT ID you will need a TV license which means you will also need to provide a valid postal code and local bank card in order to subscribe.

2020-21 German football schedule

Date Event September 18, 2020 – May 15, 2021 2020-21 Bundesliga September 11, 2020 – May 13, 2021 2020-21 DFB-Pokal

2020-2021 Bundesliga season calendar

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season runs from September 18, 2020 to May 15, 2021. The league also takes a winter break from mid-December to mid-January and wraps around mid-May.

Games usually kick off at the following times:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 2:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

All times are Eastern Time (ET). Here are some of the biggest games to watch:



Date and time (EST) Game Competition September 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Bayern Munich 8:0 FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga October 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund 3:0 FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga November 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Bundesliga January 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. FC Schalke 04 vs. Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. FC Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga March 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

What’s next for Bayern?

Record champions Bayern Munich added an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title to their collection, once again fighting off challenges from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. An unbelievable goal-scoring season from Robert Lewandowski meant the title race was effectively over after Christmas.

With the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in the bag, Bayern completed a perfect run in the Champions League to capture a second European treble. Can Bayern build on an incredible first season under Hansi Flick? Leave your predictions below!