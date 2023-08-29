Get ready for another thrilling Rugby World Cup! The action starts in France on Friday, September 8, as South Africa and New Zealand seek their record fourth championships. The Springboks took down England four years ago and return to the pitch vying to become the first repeat winners in tournament history. France hopes to become the fourth host nation to win the Rugby World Cup.

Even if you can’t make it to France to watch rugby, ExpressVPN has you covered. Learn how to safely and securely stream the entire Rugby World Cup with an ExpressVPN subscription.

Date September 8, 2023 – October 28, 2023 No. of nations 20 (93 qualifying) Location France No. of Matches: 48

How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup matches for free

You can stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream the free Australian broadcast, connect to a secure server in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now or ITVX Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

ITVX

Country: UK

ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free streams of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match. Check the schedule before tuning in!

How to Stream ITVX

TF1

Country: France

TF1 will air France’s matches (and a few of the other big pool contests) for free. TF1 has a high-quality streaming service, so you can watch the matches in crystal-clear HD wherever you are!

9Now

Country: Australia

Australia’s Channel 9 will air all of the Australian team’s Rugby World Cup games (and the final, whether or not the Wallabies make it). Viewers can tune in through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Stream 9Now With a VPN

RTÉ and Virgin Media

Country: Republic of Ireland

Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and Virgin Media will air all 48 Rugby World Cup matches. Both services will air Ireland’s matches and the Rugby World Cup Final.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN

RAI

Country: Italy

RaiPlay will offer Italy matches and other top games throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football, and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

How to Stream With RaiPlay

Why do you need a VPN to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Where to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in your country

If none of the free options appeal to you, you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup using a variety of other services, some of which offer free trials.

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the United States

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every 2023 Rugby World Cup match. Free trials are not available.

CNBC/NBC

CNBC will air 15 matches live throughout the tournament, while NBC will air encores of four matches, including two quarterfinal matches and the final. Your best bet for finding these matches is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream. Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream each offer free trials.

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 20 AUD/month and up

Every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. The Australian broadcaster offers a seven-day free trial for its Stan Sport add-on package.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN will offer all 48 Rugby World Cup matches. Please know you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ

Price: 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Sky Sport NZ will offer all 48 matches throughout the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with 12 matches, free-to-air–six of them live–showing on Prime NZ. The live matches should include one semi-final, the third-place play-off, and the final. Free trials are not available.

2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

You can find the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule below. Please note all matches will air free on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) throughout the entire tournament.

Match Date and time France vs. New Zealand Friday, September 8, 9:15 p.m. local time / 3:15 p.m. ET Italy vs. Namibia Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET Ireland vs. Romania Saturday, September 9, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET Australia vs. Georgia Saturday, September 9, 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET England vs. Argentina Saturday, September 9, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Japan vs. Chile Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET South Africa vs. Scotland Sunday, September 10, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Wales vs. Fiji Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET France vs. Uruguay Thursday, September 14, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET New Zealand vs. Namibia Friday, September 15, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Samoa vs. Chile Saturday, September 16, 3 p.m. local time / 9 p.m. ET Wales vs. Portugal Saturday, September 16, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Ireland vs. Tonga Saturday, September 16, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET South Africa vs. Romania Sunday, September 17, 3 p.m. local time / 9 p.m. ET Australia vs. Fiji Sunday, September 17, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET England vs. Japan Sunday, September 17, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Italy vs. Uruguay Wednesday, September 20, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET France vs. Namibia Thursday, September 21, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Argentina vs. Samoa Friday, September 22, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Georgia vs. Portugal Saturday, September 23, 2 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET England vs. Chile Saturday, September 23, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET South Africa vs. Ireland Saturday, September 23, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Scotland vs. Tonga Sunday, September 24, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Wales vs. Australia Sunday, September 24, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Uruguay vs. Namibia Wednesday, September 27, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Japan vs. Samoa Thursday, September 28, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET New Zealand vs. Italy Friday, September 29, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET Argentina vs. Chile Saturday, September 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET Fiji vs. Georgia Saturday, September 30, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Scotland vs. Romania Saturday, September 30, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET Australia vs. Portugal Sunday, October 1, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET South Africa vs. Tonga Sunday, October 1, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET New Zealand vs. Uruguay Thursday, October 5, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET France vs. Italy Friday, October 6, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET Wales vs. Georgia Saturday, October 7, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET England vs. Samoa Saturday, October 7, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Ireland vs. Scotland Saturday, October 7, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET Japan vs. Argentina Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET Tonga vs. Romania Sunday, October 8, 5:45 p.m. local time / 11:45 a.m. ET Fiji vs. Portugal Sunday, October 8, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET QUARTER FINAL – Pool C Winner vs. Pool D Runner-Up Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET QUARTER FINAL – Pool B Winner vs. Pool A Runner-Up Saturday, October 14, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET QUARTER FINAL – Pool D Winner vs. Pool C Runner-Up Sunday, October 15, 5 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET QUARTER FINAL – Pool A Winner vs. Pool B Runner-Up Sunday, October 15, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET SEMI FINAL – Quarter Final 1 Winner vs. Quarter Final 2 Winner Friday, October 20, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET SEMI FINAL – Quarter Final 3 Winner vs. Quarter Final 4 Winner Saturday, October 21, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET 3rd Place Play-off – Semi Final 1 Runner-Up vs. Semi Final 2 Runner-Up Friday, October 27, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET FINAL – Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner Saturday, October 28, 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m ET

2023 Rugby World Cup odds

Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds France +280 New Zealand +300 South Africa +380 Ireland +470 Australia +1100 England +1400 Argentina +2200 Wales +3400 Scotland +3700 Fiji +8500 Japan +16000 Georgia +20000 Tonga +20000 Italy +20000 Samoa +20000 Namibia +20000 Romania +20000 Uruguay +20000 Chile +20000 Portugal +20000

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France from September 8 through October 28, 2023. The opening match and the final will both be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Where will the 2023 Rugby World Cup be?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France, marking the third time France has hosted the tournament. France previously hosted the 2007 Rugby World Cup on its own, and co-hosted the 1991 Rugby World Cup with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

What teams are in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D France (host) Ireland Australia Argentina Italy Romania Fiji Chile Namibia Scotland Georgia England New Zealand South Africa Portugal Japan Uruguay Tonga Wales Samoa

Recent Rugby World Cup winners

South Africa and New Zealand have historically dominated the Rugby World Cup. Here is a full list of winners.

Year Winner Host nation 1987 New Zealand Australia and New Zealand 1991 Australia England, France, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales 1995 South Africa South Africa 1999 Australia Wales 2003 England Australia 2007 South Africa France 2011 New Zealand New Zealand 2015 New Zealand England 2019 South Africa Japan 2023 TBD France

