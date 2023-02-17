How does a VPN unblock PayPal?

A VPN, or virtual private network, unblocks PayPal by giving you a different IP address and making you appear to be in a different country. If you’re traveling abroad, a VPN can help you stay connected to servers in your home country so you can continue to access your banking and payment services smoothly. If you’re moving abroad—either temporarily or permanently—you will need to create a new PayPal account in your new location.

When using a VPN, you can circumvent government, office, and school censorship instituted with filters or firewalls. This allows you to access websites, apps, and streaming services with freedom.

With VPN servers across 94 countries globally, ExpressVPN helps you access PayPal no matter where you are. It also replaces your IP address and encrypts your traffic so you can go online with security and privacy.