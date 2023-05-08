Home Stream Sports SEA Games

Live stream Cambodia 2023 Southeast Asian Games online

Updated: May 9, 2023

From basketball and cricket to Esports and chess, the 2023 Southeast Asian Games lack no shortage of opportunities for premier athletes to shine. Competitors in nearly 40 sports have flocked to Phnom PenhCambodia, for the 32nd SEA Games. The action kicked off with the opening ceremonies on FridayMay 5, and will continue through the closing ceremonies on WednesdayMay 17. We’ll see if Vietnam repeats as the top country or if Thailand, historically the SEA Games’ most successful nation, can finish atop the standings for the first time since 2015.

Even if you can’t secure a seat to watch the Southeast Asian Games, it’s easy to get your fix by following the live broadcast online. Read on to learn how to live stream your favorite events securely with a VPN.

How to watch SEA Games online with a VPN

Cambodia Sports Television is offering free live streams of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games on its official YouTube channel. The Cambodia Sports Television’s YouTube channel is an excellent source of free Southeast Asian Games coverage including both live streams and full events after the fact.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the Southeast Asian Games’ official YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy the action!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Where to watch the 2023 Southeast Asian Games

Although YouTube is the best way to watch the 2023 Southeast Asian Games online, the following services will broadcast the events locally:

CountryService
CambodiaCambodia Sports Television
MalaysiaRTM via TVOkey
SingaporemeWATCH
ThailandTV Pool (3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD and T Sports)

SEA Games schedule 2023

The 2023 Southeast Asian Games officially began with the opening ceremonies on Friday, May 5, and will conclude with the closing ceremonies on Wednesday, May 17. You can find the complete schedule here.

SEA Games sports list 2023

Which sport are you most excited to see in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games? Here’s the full list of events, as well as when you’ll see your favorite sports.

SportDates
AthleticsMay 6, May 8-12
BadmintonMay 8-16
BasketballMay 6-7 (3×3); May 8-16 (5×5)
Beach volleyballMay 11-16
BilliardsMay 7-14
BoxingMay 6-14
ChessMay 6-9 (ouk chaktrang); May 11-16 (xiangqi)
CricketMay 6-16
CyclingMay 6-8 (mountain biking); May 11-13 (road race)
DancesportMay 16
Endurance races (aquathlon; duathlon; triathlon)May 6-8
EsportsMay 6-15
FencingMay 11-16
FloorballMay 11-16
Football (Soccer)May 6-16
GolfMay 8-13
GymnasticsMay 8-9 (artistic); May 13-14 (aerobic)
HockeyMay 6-7 (indoor); May 9-16 (field)
Indoor volleyballMay 6-14
Jet skiMay 13-16
JudoMay 13-16
Martial artsMay 6-7 (Jujitsu); May 6-8 (Kun Bokator); May 6-9 (Vovinam); May 6-11 (Kun Khmer);May 13-16 (Arnis and kickboxing)
Obstacle raceMay 6-7
Pencak silatMay 6-10
PétanqueMay 6-13
SailingMay 6-8
Sepak takrawMay 6-16
Soft tennisMay 6-10
Table tennisMay 9-16
Teqball (demonstration)May 6-8
Traditional boat raceMay 14-15; May 16
WeightliftingMay 13-16
WrestlingMay 14-16
WushuMay 10-12

What are the SEA Games?

First held in 1958, the Southeast Asia Games is a biennial tournament featuring the 11 current countries of Southeast Asia: Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Laos; Malaysia; Myanmar; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; Timor-Leste; and Vietnam. Thailand leads all countries with 2,345 gold medals and 6,472 total medals as of May 8, 2023.

When and where will the 2023 SEA Games be held?

The 2023 Southeast Games are being held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the first time. Morodok Techo National Stadium serves as the SEA Games’ main venue.

What is the theme of the SEA Games 2023?

The slogan of the 2023 SEA Games is “Sport: Live In Peace.” We also suggest getting familiar with Borey and Rumduol, two rabbits who serve as the event’s mascots.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the 2023 Southeast Asian Games

