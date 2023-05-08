From basketball and cricket to Esports and chess, the 2023 Southeast Asian Games lacked no shortage of opportunities for premier athletes to shine. Competitors in nearly 40 sports flocked to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the 32nd SEA Games. Congratulations to Vietnam for winning its second straight SEA Games event and third all-time. We’ll see you again in 2025 in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla!

Even if you can’t secure a seat to watch the Southeast Asian Games, it’s easy to get your fix by following the live broadcast online. Read on to learn how to live stream your favorite events securely with a VPN.

How to watch SEA Games online with a VPN

Cambodia Sports Television is offering free live streams of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games on its official YouTube channel. The Cambodia Sports Television’s YouTube channel is an excellent source of free Southeast Asian Games coverage including both live streams and full events after the fact.

Where to watch the 2023 Southeast Asian Games

Although YouTube is the best way to watch the 2023 Southeast Asian Games online, the following services will broadcast the events locally:

Country Service Cambodia Cambodia Sports Television Malaysia RTM via TVOkey Singapore meWATCH Thailand TV Pool (3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD and T Sports)

SEA Games schedule 2023

The 2023 Southeast Asian Games officially began with the opening ceremonies on Friday, May 5, and concluded with the closing ceremonies on Wednesday, May 17. You can find the complete schedule here.

SEA Games sports list 2023

Which sport are you most excited to see in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games? Here’s the full list of events, as well as when you’ll see your favorite sports.

Sport Dates Athletics May 6, May 8-12 Badminton May 8-16 Basketball May 6-7 (3×3); May 8-16 (5×5) Beach volleyball May 11-16 Billiards May 7-14 Boxing May 6-14 Chess May 6-9 (ouk chaktrang); May 11-16 (xiangqi) Cricket May 6-16 Cycling May 6-8 (mountain biking); May 11-13 (road race) Dancesport May 16 Endurance races (aquathlon; duathlon; triathlon) May 6-8 Esports May 6-15 Fencing May 11-16 Floorball May 11-16 Football (Soccer) May 6-16 Golf May 8-13 Gymnastics May 8-9 (artistic); May 13-14 (aerobic) Hockey May 6-7 (indoor); May 9-16 (field) Indoor volleyball May 6-14 Jet ski May 13-16 Judo May 13-16 Martial arts May 6-7 (Jujitsu); May 6-8 (Kun Bokator); May 6-9 (Vovinam); May 6-11 (Kun Khmer); May 13-16 (Arnis and kickboxing) Obstacle race May 6-7 Pencak silat May 6-10 Pétanque May 6-13 Sailing May 6-8 Sepak takraw May 6-16 Soft tennis May 6-10 Table tennis May 9-16 Teqball (demonstration) May 6-8 Traditional boat race May 14-15; May 16 Weightlifting May 13-16 Wrestling May 14-16 Wushu May 10-12

What are the SEA Games?

First held in 1958, the Southeast Asia Games is a biennial tournament featuring the 11 current countries of Southeast Asia: Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Laos; Malaysia; Myanmar; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; Timor-Leste; and Vietnam. Thailand leads all countries with 2,345 gold medals and 6,472 total medals as of May 8, 2023.

When and where will the 2023 SEA Games be held?

The 2023 Southeast Games are being held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the first time. Morodok Techo National Stadium serves as the SEA Games’ main venue.

What is the theme of the SEA Games 2023?

The slogan of the 2023 SEA Games is “Sport: Live In Peace.” We also suggest getting familiar with Borey and Rumduol, two rabbits who serve as the event’s mascots.

FAQ: About the 2023 Southeast Asian Games Who will host the 2025 Southeast Asian Games? Thailand is slated to host the 2025 Southeast Asia Games in December 2025. Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla are expected to serve as the host cities. Did Cambodia ever host the SEA Games? Cambodia had never hosted the SEA Games before doing so in May 2023. Barring any unexpected schedule changes, Cambodia will not host the SEA Games again until 2035 at the earliest. What is the aim of the Southeast Asian Games? According to the Philippine Star, the SEA Games were founded to "promote better relations among the countries of peninsular Southeast Asia." How many countries have covered the SEA Games in Southeast Asia? The Southeast Asia Games currently feature 11 countries, up from six when the event began in 1959.

