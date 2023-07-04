As The Rugby Championship 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on a dominant New Zealand squad searching for its fourth consecutive title. Can Argentina open the tournament by knocking off the All Blacks on Saturday, July 8? Meanwhile, South Africa can properly prepare for their July 15 bout with New Zealand by knocking off Australia at home. The tournament serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September and also contains the hotly contested Bledisloe Cup (New Zealand vs. Australia). Read on to learn how to watch a Rugby Championship live stream free and securely in Australia with a VPN!

Date Jul 8–29, 2023 (with another round on Aug 5, 2023) Formerly known as The Tri Nations Matches played 8 Broadcasters Sky Sport Now (New Zealand); 9Now, Stan Sport (Australia); SuperSport (South Africa); NOW, Sky Sports (UK); FloRugby (U.S.) Location Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa

How to watch The Rugby Championship 2023 for free in Australia

You can stream all the rugby in Australia with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

9Now

Price: Free

Country: Australia

9Now will live stream every game featuring Australia during The Rugby Championships 2023. 9Now is also a great way to watch a host of other sports, including The Ashes cricket, TKTK, and TKTK.

How to watch Rugby Championship 2023 live streams from anywhere

With a VPN, you can securely live stream the rugby without worrying about bandwidth throttling or network restrictions.

Stan Sport

Price: 10/AUD month

Country: Australia

Every match of The Rugby Championships 2023 will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream every Rugby Championship 2023 game. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports (UK)

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all Rugby Championship 2023 matches during the summer. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of rubgy, including the European Rugby Champions Cup, the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Super Rugby, and various international games. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Sky Sports Now (NZ)

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching The Rugby Championship live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes, if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

FloRugby

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year

Country: United States

If you’re in the U.S., FloRugby is your best bet for live-streaming every game of The Rugby Championship 2023 online. Stream across your devices with apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

SuperSport

Price: R699/month

Country: South Africa

In South Africa, rugby fans can follow the Springboks in the Rugby Championships through SuperSport. The South African broadcaster is showing every game of the tournament on its site and its apps for iOS and Android.

The Rugby Championship 2023 schedule

Date The Rugby Championship 2023 Venue Round 1 July 8, 2023 South Africa vs. Australia Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa July 8, 2023 Argentina vs. New Zealand Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina Round 2 July 15, 2023 New Zealand vs. South Africa Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand July 15, 2023 Australia vs. Argentina CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Australia Round 3 July 29, 2023 Australia vs. New Zealand Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia July 29, 2023 South Africa vs. Argentina Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, South Africa Round 4 August 5, 2023 New Zealand vs. Australia August 5, 2023 Argentina vs. South Africa Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Bledisloe Cup 2023

As is tradition, Australia and New Zealand will face off in the Bledisloe Cup. The first game features as part of the Rugby Championship on July 29, with the second game taking place in August. In Australia, fans can catch both games live on Stan Sport.

Date The Bledisloe Cup 2023 July 29, 2023 Australia vs. New Zealand August 5, 2023 New Zealand vs. Australia

