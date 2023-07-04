Home Stream Sports Rugby The Rugby Championship The Rugby Championship: Watch in Australia

Live stream The Rugby Championship 2023 online in Australia

Updated: July 5, 2023

Stream every game from July 8–29!

As The Rugby Championship 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on a dominant New Zealand squad searching for its fourth consecutive title. Can Argentina open the tournament by knocking off the All Blacks on Saturday, July 8? Meanwhile, South Africa can properly prepare for their July 15 bout with New Zealand by knocking off Australia at home. The tournament serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September and also contains the hotly contested Bledisloe Cup (New Zealand vs. Australia). Read on to learn how to watch a Rugby Championship live stream free and securely in Australia with a VPN!

DateJul 8–29, 2023 (with another round on Aug 5, 2023)
Formerly known asThe Tri Nations
Matches played8
BroadcastersSky Sport Now (New Zealand); 9Now, Stan Sport (Australia); SuperSport (South Africa); NOW, Sky Sports (UK); FloRugby (U.S.)
LocationAustralia, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa

How to watch The Rugby Championship 2023 for free in Australia

You can stream all the rugby in Australia with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now, and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

9Now

Price: Free
Country: Australia

9Now will live stream every game featuring Australia during The Rugby Championships 2023. 9Now is also a great way to watch a host of other sports, including The Ashes cricket, TKTK, and TKTK.

How to watch Rugby Championship 2023 live streams from anywhere

With a VPN, you can securely live stream the rugby without worrying about bandwidth throttling or network restrictions.

Stan Sport

Price: 10/AUD month
Country: Australia

Every match of The Rugby Championships 2023 will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream every Rugby Championship 2023 game. If you only want to tune in to one particular game, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports (UK)

Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all Rugby Championship 2023 matches during the summer. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of rubgy, including the European Rugby Champions Cup, the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Super Rugby, and various international games. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Sky Sports Now (NZ)

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching The Rugby Championship live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes, if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

FloRugby

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year
Country: United States

If you’re in the U.S., FloRugby is your best bet for live-streaming every game of The Rugby Championship 2023 online. Stream across your devices with apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

SuperSport

Price: R699/month
Country: South Africa

In South Africa, rugby fans can follow the Springboks in the Rugby Championships through SuperSport. The South African broadcaster is showing every game of the tournament on its site and its apps for iOS and Android.

The Rugby Championship 2023 schedule

DateThe Rugby Championship 2023Venue
Round 1
July 8, 2023South Africa vs. AustraliaLoftus Versfeld, Pretoria, South Africa
July 8, 2023Argentina vs. New ZealandEstadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina
Round 2
July 15, 2023New Zealand vs. South AfricaMount Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand
July 15, 2023Australia vs. ArgentinaCommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Australia
Round 3
July 29, 2023Australia vs. New ZealandMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia
July 29, 2023South Africa vs. ArgentinaEmirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, South Africa
Round 4
August 5, 2023New Zealand vs. Australia
August 5, 2023Argentina vs. South AfricaEstadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Bledisloe Cup 2023

As is tradition, Australia and New Zealand will face off in the Bledisloe Cup. The first game features as part of the Rugby Championship on July 29, with the second game taking place in August. In Australia, fans can catch both games live on Stan Sport.

DateThe Bledisloe Cup 2023
July 29, 2023Australia vs. New Zealand
August 5, 2023New Zealand vs. Australia
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About The Rugby Championship 2023

Where is the Rugby Championship being held?
Where can I watch The Rugby Championship in the U.S.?
Where can I watch The Rugby Championship in Canada?
Where can I watch The Rugby Championship in Australia?
